Top News

Devin Carter.png
Navy All-American Devin Carter Commits to Florida State
Shadarius Toodle.png
Navy All-American Shadarius Toodle Selects Georgia
Indiana Fever v Golden State Valkyries
2025 WNBA MVP Odds: Betting, futures, predictions including Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, more awards

Top Clips

nbc_golf_penske16x9_250623.jpg
How Bradley put together storybook Travelers win
nbc_roto_waiverwire_250623.jpg
Taylor, Moniak among Week 14 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_salev2_250623.jpg
Sale lands on 15-day IL with fractured rib cage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Navy All-American Tristen Givens Pledges to Texas A&M

  
Published June 24, 2025 07:32 AM
Tristen Givens.png

Navy All-American Tristen Givens from Carver High School in Georgia has committed to the Aggies.

247Sports

Texas A&M has successfully landed one of the top players in the country. Navy All-American Tristen Givens from Carver High School in Georgia has committed to the Aggies. According to 247Sports, Givens is the No. 26 overall player in the nation and a five-star prospect.

Only 100 football players receive the honor of wearing the Navy All-American Bowl jersey each year. The 2026 Navy All-American Bowl from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, will be presented live on NBC and Peacock.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 631 draft picks; 103 Super Bowl champions; 274 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).