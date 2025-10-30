 Skip navigation
College Football News

College Football News

Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
No. 7 Oregon vs. Minnesota prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, betting trends, and stats
No. 7 Oregon Ducks vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers Game Preview
Mentions
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State stays atop the CFP rankings; Indiana stays at 2, followed by Texas A&M
Ohio State stayed atop the College Football Playoff rankings for the second straight week Tuesday night, while Indiana remained at No. 2 despite barely squeaking out a victory last week while third-ranked Texas A&M coasted.
Zachary Hays.png
Punter Zachary Hays Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Punter Zachary Hays (Southlake, Texas/ Carroll High School), will be officially honored Wednesday as a 2026 Navy All-American during a virtual jersey presentation as part of the Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome digital series.
Duvay Williams.png
Defensive Back Duvay Williams Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Defensive back Duvay Williams (Gardena, California/ Junipero Serra High School), will be officially honored Wednesday as a 2026 Navy All-American during a virtual jersey presentation as part of the Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome digital series.
Tory Pittman III.png
Defensive Back Tory Pittman III Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Defensive back Tory Pittman III (Omaha, Nebraska/ Omaha Central High School), will be officially honored Wednesday as a 2026 Navy All-American during a virtual jersey presentation as part of the Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome digital series.
Elija Harmon.png
Four-Star Elija Harmon Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Defensive lineman Elija Harmon (Inglewood, California/ Inglewood School), will be officially honored Wednesday as a 2026 Navy All-American during a virtual jersey presentation as part of the Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome digital series.
Havon Finney.png
LSU Commit Havon Finney Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Defensive back Havon Finney (Chatsworth, California/ Sierra Canyon School), will be officially honored Wednesday as a 2026 Navy All-American during a virtual jersey presentation as part of the Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome digital series.
Brandon Arrington.png
Defensive Back Brandon Arrington Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Defensive back Brandon Arrington (Spring Valley, California/ Mount Miguel High School), will be officially honored Wednesday as a 2026 Navy All-American during a virtual jersey presentation as part of the Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome digital series.
Jordan Clay.png
Wide Receiver Jordan Clay Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Wide receiver Jordan Clay (San Antonio, Texas/ Madison High School), will be officially honored Wednesday as a 2026 Navy All-American during a virtual jersey presentation as part of the Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome digital series.
Texas Longhorns
No. 10 Texas looks to stay in College Football Playoff hunt with next game at No. 5 Georgia
Texas received two big blows on its way to the College Football Playoff last season, both at the hands of Georgia. But if those two losses provide incentive for the 10th-ranked Longhorns as they prepare to meet No. 5 Georgia for the third time in two seasons, the players aren’t conceding that publicly.
