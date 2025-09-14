2025 College Football Rankings Week 4 Top 25: New Top 10! Texas A&M, G-Tech big winners! Florida, USF OUT!

Upsets everywhere! Week 3 in College Football gave us walk off winners like the Georgia Tech fire drill, or OT thrillers like the 108th edition of the Backyard Brawl. You can’t forget about a missed 43-yard field goal to snap a nine-game losing streak against your rivals to make basically the same field goal 10 minutes later and still lose in OT. You can’t make it up!

Week 3 gave me a lot to think about, and what I think, it’s time to shake this top 25 poll up even more. Let’s take a look at this week’s rankings and where each team lands!

Vaughn Dalzell’s Week 4 Poll

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Bye Week in Week 4

Last Game: 37-9 win vs Ohio

A slow first half is what we saw in the battle of Ohio, but the second half was all Buckeyes after a quick score from the Bobcats. Ohio State scored 24 points in the second half and held Ohio to basically one 67-yard play.

Ohio State has a bye week then their first road game of the season when they visit the undefeated Washington Huskies who present the toughest passing challenge yet for the Buckeyes.

2. Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Bye Week in Week 4

Last Game: 52-6 win vs Villanova

The first half of Penn State versus Villanova left more questions than answers on the Nittany Lions. Penn State led 21-0 at the half. The Nittany Lions rallied in the second half to 31 points as the 1-2 punch of Nic Singleton and Kaytron Allen combined for three touchdowns and 170 rushing yards.

Penn State is on a bye week then welcomes Oregon to town for the Big Ten game of the year. The Ducks play Oregon State this week in their rivalry game (The Civil War), so Penn State has the rest, travel, and preparation advantage.

3. Miami Hurricanes (3-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Florida at Miami (-9.5)

Last Game: 49-12 win vs South Florida

The Miami Hurricanes handled USF to snap the Bulls two-game win streak over ranked opponents. Carson Beck threw for three touchdowns and 340 yards, while Mark Fletcher Jr. ran for three scores and 121 yards. The offense as a whole recorded 576 total yards and were 8-for-12 on third and fourth downs.

The Hurricanes host Florida next week after the Gators lost 20-10 at LSU. That will be one of the matchups of the week before a bye week then trip to Florida State.

4. Oregon Ducks (3-0, 1-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3 PM ET — Oregon State at Oregon (TBD)

Last Game: 34-14 win at Northwestern

Oregon’s offense didn’t look nearly as explosive at Northwestern compared Montana State or Oklahoma State, but their performance was nothing to hang their head on.

The Wildcats do have a much better defense than the previously mentioned teams, but the Ducks’ totaled 373 yards, 34 points, and didn’t have a single penalty. Oregon’s defense allowed two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but the score was already 34-0.

Oregon heads back to the West Coast for the Civil War versus rival Oregon State, then goes to the East Coast to take on Penn State. This upcoming two-game stretch will define Oregon’s season.

5. Georgia Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0)

Next Game: Bye Week in Week 4

Last Game: 44-41 OT win at Tennessee

Count your blessings! Georgia was basically handed a win when Tennessee missed a 43-yard field goal to win the game. The Bulldogs rallied all game, but specifically when Georgia scored 21 unanswered points.

While the win keeps Georgia undefeated, I liked what I saw out of Miami and Oregon more, so I have to drop the Bulldogs and buy more stock with the Hurricanes and Ducks.

6. LSU Tigers (3-0, 1-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:45 PM ET — SE Louisiana at LSU (TBD)

Last Game: 20-10 win vs Florida

LSU’s defense stood tall against Florida holding the Gators to 10 points and forcing five interceptions! The Tigers were out-gained in yardage (366-316), lost the time of possession battle (37:46-22:14) and went 3-for-14 on third downs, but overcame all of that with a 5-1 turnover margin. LSU has a top-five defense, but the offense still needs work with 17, 23, 20 points through three games.

7. Texas A&M Aggies (3-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Bye Week in Week 4

Last Game: 41-40 win at Notre Dame

What a win for Texas A&M on the road! The Aggies scored a 11-yard touchdown pass on fourth and goal with 13 seconds remaining left to put a cap on an instant classic. Marcel Reed was phenomenal for the Aggies and had ice water in his veins on A&M’s final drive.

Reed totaled 397 yards and two touchdowns, while Le’Veon Moss ran for three scores and 81 yards. The Aggies have a much-needed bye week before three straight home games versus Auburn, Mississippi State, and Florida — all winnable games.

8. Oklahoma Sooners (3-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Auburn at Oklahoma (-4.5)

Last Game: 42-3 win at Temple

In one of the weirdest matchups of the week, Oklahoma controlled the entire game at Temple. John Mateer didn’t help his Heisman stock in the first half, but he didn’t hurt it as the former Cougar finished with 345 yards, two touchdowns and a win.

Oklahoma hosts ranked and undefeated Auburn for the SEC opener next week. The Sooners have a bye week following the matchup with the Tigers.

9. Texas Longhorns (2-1, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 8 PM ET — Sam Houston at Texas (TBD)

Last Game: 27-10 win vs UTEP

One of the ugliest watches of the week was Texas and UTEP. The Longhorns looked very complacent and Arch Manning had another questionable outing passing as the offense was not clicking.

Manning ran 51 yards on nine attempts and two touchdowns, but threw for 11-of-25, 114 yards, 4.6 yards per completion, one touchdown and one interception. Texas will only go as far as Manning takes them and right now it doesn’t seem too far, so I have to drop them a few spots in the rankings.

10. Alabama Crimson Tide (2-1, 0-0)

Next Game: Bye Week in Week 4

Last Game: 38-14 win vs Wisconsin

Ty Simpson and Ryan Williams were on fire versus Wisconsin. After going 17-for-17, Simpson went 24-for-29, 382 yards and four touchdown passes! Williams caught two of those touchdowns for a total 165 yards on five receptions (scores of 75, 41).

Alabama goes to Georgia following the bye week and after the Bulldogs snuck by Tennessee, the meeting means so much more to Alabama than Georgia as far as College Football Playoff hopes because of the loss to Florida State.

11. Florida State Seminoles (2-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Kent State at Florida State (TBD)

Last Game: 77-3 win vs East Texas A&M in Week 2

Florida State is coming off a bye week and take on Kent State before a short week ahead of a road trip at Virginia. Following the Cavaliers, the Seminoles have back-to-back home games against Miami and Pitt.

We have to wait at least another week to find out how good Florida State is, but with Clemson losing, Miami, FSU, and Georgia Tech are the top three contenders to win the ACC.

12. Illinois Fighting Illini (3-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Illinois at Indiana (-2.5)

Last Game: 38-0 win vs Western Michigan

The Illini earned its first shutout of the year beating Western Michigan 38-0. Luke Altmeyer threw for two touchdowns on 17-for-26 and 196 passing yards, while Kaden Feagin went for 100 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown.

The Illini defense held the Broncos to 3.8 yards per completion, 3.3 yards per carry, and 3-of-16 on third and fourth downs. Next up is Indiana on NBC for the biggest test of the young season.

13. Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Texas Tech at Utah (-4)

Last Game: 45-14 win vs Oregon State

Texas Tech once again was unfazed as they rolled Oregon State despite another lighting delay, which might be the Red Raiders good luck charm. Texas Tech goes to Utah this week after the Utes struggled with Wyoming and Iowa State the same against Arkansas State, so this is a major opportunity to take the top spot in the Big 12.

14. Ole Miss Rebels (3-0, 2-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Tulane at Ole Miss (TBD)

Last Game: 41-35 win vs Arkansas

Ole Miss survived Arkansas’ late rally on a turnover in the red zone to seal the 41-35 victory. Trinidad Chambliss started over Austin Simmons and made a strong impression.

Chambliss threw for 352 yards on 21-of-29 for one touchdown and added 62 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Simmons suffered a tweaked ankle in the win over Kentucky, so Chambliss could get another start with Tulane coming to town.

15. Iowa State Cyclones (4-0, 1-0)

Next Game: Bye Week in Week 4

Last Game: 24-16 win at Arkansas State

Boy, oh boy! Iowa State had its back against the wall at Arkansas State over the weekend. Arkansas State took the lead in the fourth quarter, but the touchdown was called back and the Cyclones were able to hold and grow its one point lead.

The Cyclones have had a tough stretch. They opened the season in Dublin, came back and routed South Dakota, then faced rival Iowa in a 16-13 bloodbath before going to the wire at Arkansas State. Iowa State is finally awarded a bye week ahead of a home game against Arizona.

16. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-0, 1-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET — Temple at Georgia Tech (TBD)

Last Game: 24-21 win vs Clemson

The Fire Drill! Georgia Tech kicked a 55-yard game-winning field goal to beat Clemson and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Tigers. Haynes King did it all with 216 passing yards and 103 rushing yards on 25 carries and 27 pass attempts.

Georgia Tech now has two close wins over Colorado and Clemson, and a favorable upcoming schedule with Temple, Wake Forest, and Virginia Tech over the next three games. I won’t say the Yellow Jackets are a top 10 team, but they can be as the ACC sorts itself out.

17. Michigan Wolverines (2-1, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Michigan (-2.5) at Nebraska

Last Game: 63-3 win vs Central Michigan

Bryce Underwood has wheels! The freshman sensation went for 114 rushing yards and two touchdowns to go along with 235 passing yards and a touchdown to a pick on 16-of-25. Underwood ran for scores of 18 and 20 yards, plus hit Semaj Morgan for a 32-yard strike.

A road win for Underwood and Michigan without Sherrone Moore would certainly put them as the fifth-ranked Big Ten team behind Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon, and the winner of Illinois/Indiana.

18. Utah Utes (3-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Texas Tech at Utah (-4)

Last Game: 31-6 win vs Wyoming

Utah overcame a slow 3-0 halftime start at Wyoming to finish off the Cowboys 31-6. Whatever happened at halftime woke the Utes up as they scored on all four drives in the second half with drives of 83, 78, 18, and 75.

Despite the dominant second half, I have to drop Utah a few spots ahead of the home game versus Texas Tech — who look like 1A and 1B in the conference.

19. Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Michigan (-2.5) at Nebraska

Last Game: 59-7 win vs Houston Christian

Nebraska routed Houston Christian, 59-7, a week after smashing Akron 68-0. After two cupcakes, the Cornhuskers welcome Michigan to Lincoln, Nebraska. This upcoming matchup is highlight by two young quarterbacks, Bryce Underwood and Dylan Raiola and will tell its all we need to know about Nebraska.

20. Vanderbilt Commodores (3-0, 1-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Georgia State at Vanderbilt (TBD)

Last Game: 31-7 win at South Carolina

Vanderbilt beat No.1 Alabama last year and lost two two more top 10 ranked teams by three points each. The Commodores are up for the big stage and proved it again when they smashed South Carolina, 31-7.

The Commodores got an assist after the Gamecocks quarterback left with an injury, but it was never a doubt that Vanderbilt was going to win from that point on. Vanderbilt hosts Georgia State and Utah State over the next two games, so they should start 5-0 before a trip to Alabama.

21. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-2)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Purdue at Notre Dame (-28.5)

Last Game: 41-40 loss vs Texas A&M

How does an 0-2 team make the Top 25? Well, easy, lose to Miami, then Texas A&M in dramatic fashion. In all reality, Notre Dame should probably be 1-1, but that’s why we play until the final whistle.

The Irish are skating on thin ice, but there were positives from the loss such as Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price reinforcing why they are a top five 1-2 punch in the country with 215 combined yards and four touchdowns.

Purdue is up next and last year, Notre Dame lost to Northern Illinois in the game prior to playing the Boilermakers. Notre Dame took out their frustrations and beat Purdue 66-7 — I expect something similar again this year.

22. Clemson Tigers (1-2, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Syracuse at Clemson (TBD)

Last Game: 24-21 loss at Georgia Tech

The final two minutes of the loss to Georgia Tech will burn in the brain of Dabo Swinney on whether or not he should have used his timeouts. Clemson is now on a tight rope the rest of the season as one more loss likely knocks them out of the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers host a quick-tempo Syracuse Orange team that outpaces Clemson by over four seconds in plays per second. Clemson’s offense will have to keep up before they enter a bye week with Bill Belichick and North Carolina awaiting.

23. USC Trojans (3-0, 1-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 11 PM ET — Michigan State at USC (-14)

Last Game: 33-17 win at Purdue

USC’s first road trip went off without a hitch as the Trojans jumped out to a quick 17-3 halftime lead following a three-hour weather delay! Despite the extra downtime, USC was able to average 10.1 yards per completion, limited Purdue to 1.9 yards per carry and forced three turnovers.

While 33 points is a season-low for USC, I think they looked good enough to give their next four opponents a run for they money: Michigan State, Illinois, Michigan, Notre Dame.

24. Missouri Tigers (3-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7 PM ET — South Carolina at Missouri (TBD)

Last Game: 52-10 win vs Louisiana

This is not a typo. Missouri held Louisiana to four passing yards. Both of the Ragin Cajuns quarterbacks combined to go 2-for-14, four yards and a long of five. Unbelievable. The Tigers defense was stout and outside of a 84-yard run, Missouri allowed 33 yards on 21 carries.

That arguably wasn’t the crazy part of this matchup though. Ahmad Hardy ran wild for 250 yards and three touchdowns. As a team, Missouri posted 427 rushing yards on 62 carries and five touchdowns (6.9 ypc).

25. Tennessee Volunteers (2-1, 0-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 12:45 PM ET — UAB at Tennessee (TBD)

Last Game: 44-41 OT loss vs Georgia

The Tennessee Vols had the win over Georgia in their grasp, but a missed a 43-yard field goal with three seconds remaining to win 41-38. Instead, Tennessee gained one yard in OT and made a 42-yard field goal before surrounding the game-winning touchdown in three plays at home. Deflating.

The loss showed Tennessee is a top 25 team, but the curse against Georgia continues as that was the Vols’ ninth straight loss to the Bulldogs.

Honorable Mentions

It’s getting pretty scarce among who earns honorable mentions this week and are basically the 26-30 spots. With Florida and South Carolina losing, I could have easily thrown them on here being in the SEC, but I like think there are two other teams to watch for joining Auburn, Baylor, and Indiana.

Georgia Tech and Missouri were on this list last week, but they are both in my top 25 after impressive wins this week.

Auburn Tigers (3-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Auburn at Oklahoma (-4.5)

Last Game: 31-15 win vs South Alabama

Auburn scored on five of their first six drives against South Alabama as the Tigers put scoring drives of 92, 33, 54, 75, and 62 yards together. The Tigers went 10-for-16 on third and fourth downs, including 3-for-3 on fourth. However, Auburn barely out-gained South Alabama in yards (337-310). The Tigers face John Mateer and the Sooners in Oklahoma next, so get your popcorn ready.

Indiana Hoosiers (3-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Illinois at Indiana (-2.5)

Last Game: 73-0 win vs Kennesaw State

In the last two weeks versus Kennesaw State and Indiana State, the Hoosiers have outscored its opponents 129-9 and put up 1,273 total yards of offense and average over 8.0 yard per carry! Next week is the challenging task on all fronts when Indiana host Illinois. The winner will join Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon, Michigan, and Nebraska as the long list College Football Playoff hopefuls.

Baylor Bears (2-1, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Arizona State at Baylor (TBD)

Last Game: 42-7 win vs Samford

After a first quarter touchdown from Samford, Baylor scored 28 unanswered points and shut down the Bulldogs. The Bears’ defense held the Bulldogs to 195 total yards, 4.0 yards per pass completion, and 2.9 yards per carry. Baylor is at home two over the next three weeks against Arizona State (H), Oklahoma State (A), and Kansas State (H) — a good stretch of opponents for a 3-0 run.

Tulane Green Wave (3-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Tulane at Ole Miss (TBD)

Last Game: 34-27 win vs Duke

After a 3-0 start and three different wins in a variety of ways, Tulane is climbing the ranks and could have Ole Miss on upset alert. Tulane’s QB Jake Retzlaff is dynamic enough to give the Rebels nightmares. Retzlaff threw for 245 yards and ran for 111 more, including four touchdowns on the ground against Duke. He’s dynamic.

Arizona Wildcats (3-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at TBD — Arizona at Iowa State (TBD)

Last Game: 23-17 win vs Kansas State

After a 3-0 start, Arizona has the chance to beat Iowa State in their first road game of the season. Arizona snuck by Kansas State and won by 34 and 45 points against Hawaii and Weber State.

Arizona held Kansas State to 13-for-29 passing and 3.0 yards per completion (88 yards) and 4.4 yards per carry on the ground. Noah Fifita hasn’t turned the ball over once on 78 pass attempts, 28 carries and 7 sacks taken this season. He has nine total touchdowns (6 pass, 3 rush) too.

New to the Top 25 entering Week 4:

13. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET — Temple at Georgia Tech (TBD)

Last Game: 24-21 win vs Clemson

The Yellow Jackets walk-off win versus Clemson will be one to remember for years to come. The only ranked opponent remaining on Georgia Tech’s schedule is Georgia, which is the regular season finale, a non-conference opponent and at a neutral site. The rest of the Yellow Jackets’ ACC schedule is formidable for a run at the conference championship game.

20. Vanderbilt Commodores (3-0, 1-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Georgia State at Vanderbilt (TBD)

Last Game: 31-7 win at South Carolina

While some may roll their eyes at the win for Vanderbilt, but they snapped a 16-game losing streak to South Carolina. It’s their first 3-0 start since 2017 and it was an all-around effort with four different players scoring and four forced turnovers.

24. Missouri Tigers (3-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at TBD — South Carolina at Missouri (TBD)

Last Game: 52-10 win vs Louisiana

After Missouri ran all over Louisiana and Kansas, the Tigers are back in action versus South Carolina who lost to Vanderbilt last week. The Gamecocks also saw their starting QB LaNorris Sellers exit with an injury, so Missouri has the upper hand at home.

Out of the Top 25 following Week 3:

24. South Florida Bulls (2-1, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — South Carolina State at USF (TBD)

Last Game: 49-12 loss at Miami

After back-to-back ranked wins over Boise State and Florida in physical fashion, USF met its match in the form of a Hurricane. Miami did whatever it wanted offensively and that was likely due to the fatigue factor for USF after playing three tough opponents.

USF remains a team to watch for moving forward but all College Football Playoff hype unless they go undefeated the rest of the season. Even at that, Florida lost to LSU in embarrassing fashion and Boise State hasn’t played anybody yet, so the Bulls case is practically over.

20. Florida Gators (1-2, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at TBD — Florida at Miami (FL) (-9.5)

Last Game: 20-10 loss at LSU

Isn’t the old saying it gets worse before it gets better? Well, DJ Lagway threw four interceptions and the Florida Gators squandered every opportunity they had to keep it a close affair at LSU.

The Gators have lost two straight games and go to top-five ranked Miami next, then back home versus top-10 ranked Texas, then back on the road to top 25 Texas A&M. The offense will need to be better than 6-of-17 on third downs, seven penalties for 57 yards and five turnovers.

8. South Carolina Gamecocks (2-1, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7 PM ET — South Carolina at Missouri (TBD)

Last Game: 31-7 loss vs Vanderbilt

South Carolina was routed at home to Vanderbilt, but that wasn’t the biggest news. QB LaNorris Sellers exited with an injury after a big hit in the first half that was reviewed and deemed targeting. Sellers never returned and the Gamecocks never gained any momentum.

If Sellers is out for more than a few games, the Gameocks SEC title hopes are over and bowl eligibility will be the goal. South Carolina has a road game at Missouri next and that marks the first of seven remaining ranked opponents out of nine contests.

Biggest Winner from Week 3:

7. Texas A&M Aggies (3-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Bye Week in Week 4

Last Game: 41-40 win at Notre Dame

Choosing the biggest winner this week was tough! Miami beat USF and climbed the ladder for me, LSU hung onto beat Florida, Georgia survived Tennessee, and Georgia Tech knocked off Clemson. So many choices, but I had to pick the Aggies.

Not only was Texas A&M’s game-winner only matched with the aura of Georgia’s Tech fire drill — both video game-like, but that win goes a long way for the playoff Aggies’ resume.

Texas A&M has five ranked opponents remaining and one is next week (Auburn). The next three games are all at home (Auburn, Miss State, Florida), so getting a road win at Notre Dame before conference play eases the transition into the SEC and gave Marcel Reed some insurmountable game reps for comebacks and pressured no huddle situations.

The Aggies still play at Texas and LSU this season, but Florida and South Carolina aren’t as imitating as they once were. When you look at SEC schedules, Texas A&M has one of the easier ones — which isn’t saying much.

Biggest Loser from Week 3:

21. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-2)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Purdue at Notre Dame (-28.5)

Last Game: 41-40 loss vs Texas A&M

The Fighting Irish no longer control their future unless they go undefeated and even that may not be enough. Notre Dame doesn’t have any ranked opponents currently, but they host Boise State, USC, and Syracuse, plus have road games at Arkansas and Pitt with a neutral field game against Navy. One more loss and their national title aspirations are over.

The biggest difference between why Notre Dame is the biggest loser compared to Clemson, Florida, or South Carolina, those teams can still make their conference championships and get an auto bid — Notre Dame cannot.

