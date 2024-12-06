 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Juan Soto
Will Juan Soto top Shohei Ohtani’s deal? In the era of deferred money, it might depend on the math
Liam McNeeley
Freshmen Liam McNeeley and Sarah Strong thriving under the pressure of playing for UConn
Nick Kyrgios
Nick Kyrgios enters the Australian Open for his first Grand Slam tournament in more than 2 years

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_waivers_241206.jpg
Grab Titans’ Levis off waivers ahead of Sunday
nbc_ffhh_injuries_241206.jpg
Hall, Walker headline key Week 14 NFL injuries
nbc_ffhh_lions_241206.jpg
Patrick proves Lions’ wealth of options vs. GB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ashton Jeanty confirms departure from Boise State after this season

  
Published December 6, 2024 12:40 PM

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State running back and Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty confirmed that this will be his last season at the university.

The nation’s leading rusher with 2,288 yards on 312 carries along with 28 total touchdowns, long has been expected to enter the NFL draft after his record-setting season.

Jeanty, who needs 341 yards to surpass Barry Sanders’ all-time single-season rushing record, will have at least two more games to break the record.

The Mountain West title game will be Jeanty’s last chance to make his case for the Heisman Trophy.

“I feel like I’m the best player in the country,” Jeanty said at the Mountain West Conference championship press conference.

“I’ve put that on notice every single week, and it’s just the same thing. I take it week by week. If I’m picked to win (the Heisman), I win. But my focus right now is going out and playing my best football for my teammates and coaches and winning a championship.”

Jeanty and No. 10 Boise State (11-1, 7-0 MW, No. 10 CFP) will have the spotlight in front of a nationally-televised audience when they host No. 19 UNLV (10-2, 6-1, No. 20 CFP) for the Mountain West title and the Group of Five berth in this year’s College Football Playoff.

Jeanty, who now sits at No. 5 all-time in single-season rushing yardage, needs only 55 yards to pass USC legend and 1981 Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Allen.

The Broncos, whose only loss came in September on a last-second field goal to No. 1 Oregon, defeated UNLV 29-24 on Oct. 25 in Las Vegas. Jeanty was held to his second-lowest rushing output of the season with 128 yards and one touchdown on 33 carries.