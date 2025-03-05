 Skip navigation
Top News
Washington at USC Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
NCAA Basketball: Wisconsin at Nebraska
No. 12 Wisconsin at Minnesota Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Mathieu Olivier
Blue Jackets sign Mathieu Olivier to a 6-year, $18 million contract extension

Top Clips

adebayo.jpg
Heat to ‘keep it pretty competitive’ against Cavs
nbc_roto_okcvmem_250305.jpg
Grizzlies shouldn’t expect Thunder to ‘cool off’
jokic.jpg
Jokic’s status looms large in SAC-DEN markets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Syndication: Journal-Courier
Washington at USC Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
NCAA Basketball: Wisconsin at Nebraska
No. 12 Wisconsin at Minnesota Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Mathieu Olivier
Blue Jackets sign Mathieu Olivier to a 6-year, $18 million contract extension

Top Clips

adebayo.jpg
Heat to ‘keep it pretty competitive’ against Cavs
nbc_roto_okcvmem_250305.jpg
Grizzlies shouldn’t expect Thunder to ‘cool off’
jokic.jpg
Jokic’s status looms large in SAC-DEN markets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
Baylor AD Mack Rhoades to lead CFP selection committee

  
Published March 5, 2025 10:58 AM

IRVING, Texas — Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades will lead the College Football Playoff selection committee next season.

Other new members of the 13-person committee will be former Michigan State and Cincinnati coach Mark Dantonio, Maryland AD Damon Evans, Middle Tennessee State AD Chris Massaro, former Mississippi tight end Wesley Walls and sports writers Ivan Maisel and Steve Wieberg.

The committee is in charge of ranking the teams to set them into the 12-team postseason bracket that debuted last season. Still undetermined is whether there will be changes to the system in 2025.

The commissioners from the SEC and Big Ten are in favor of reworking the system so that conference winners aren’t automatically awarded first-round byes. But any changes for the upcoming season would require a unanimous vote of the 11 conference commissioners and Notre Dame AD who run the playoff.