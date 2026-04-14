Ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore gets probation for misdemeanors that followed his firing

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore was placed on probation Tuesday for 18 months for a confrontation with his executive assistant soon after he was fired for having an inappropriate relationship with her.

Moore was facing a possible sentence of up to six months in jail after pleading no contest to trespassing and malicious use of a telecom device. But Judge J. Cedric Simpson ordered no time in custody.

He said jail wasn’t warranted, though he warned Moore that “all bets are off” if he violates probation.

Moore, 40, was fired on Dec. 10 after leading the Wolverines for two seasons, following Jim Harbaugh’s move to the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers. It was a stunning dismissal at one of college football’s most prestigious programs.

Moore was accused that same day of confronting Paige Shiver, with whom he had been having an affair, and blaming her for his firing, even threatening to kill himself with butter knives in her apartment. Authorities said she had ended the affair and spoken to school officials about it.

“You had no right to spread your pain to her,” the judge told Moore.

Shiver did not attend the hearing but released a statement, saying the sentence “does not reflect the harm done to me.”

“He broke into my apartment, crying, yelling, enraged, and came at me with knives. I was threatened, and I feared for my life,” she said.

Moore was initially charged with felony home invasion and two additional charges. But Washtenaw County prosecutors agreed to a deal in which he pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors. The felony charge was dropped.

Moore spoke briefly in court Tuesday. He thanked his wife, Kelli, for standing by him but did not say anything about Shiver.

The plea deal came after defense lawyer Ellen Michaels planned to aggressively challenge how police gathered information to get an arrest warrant.

Moore did not harm himself and was peacefully arrested in a parking lot away from the woman’s apartment.