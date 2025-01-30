 Skip navigation
Former Ball State coach Mike Neu joins Illinois’ staff as senior offensive assistant

  
Published January 30, 2025 12:23 PM

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Former Ball State coach Mike Neu has joined Illinois’ staff as a senior offensive assistant.

Illinois coach Bret Bielema announced the hire.

Neu went 40-63 at Ball State from 2016-24. He was fired in November, when Ball State had a 3-7 record with two games remaining in its season.

His 2020 Ball State team won a Mid-American Conference title and beat San Jose State in the Arizona Bowl, the first bowl victory in school history. That team finished 23rd in The Associated Press Top 25.

Neu previously worked as a quarterbacks coach for Tulane (2012-13) and the New Orleans Saints (2014-15).