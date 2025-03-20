Georgia suspends WR Tuggle, OL Easley following Tuggle’s arrest

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Tennessean
North Carolina vs Ole Miss Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness
NHL: NHL All-Star Game
NHL launches a front office iPad app to modernize roster, contract and salary cap info for teams
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres
Former Cy Young Award winner Jake Peavy returns to Padres as special assistant to CEO

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kizzireputter_250320.jpg
Touchback! Kizzire punts, bends putter after miss
nbc_rotobaseball_puk_250320.jpg
How might Puk, Martinez closing dynamic play out?
nbc_roto_casasv2_250320.jpg
Casas ‘a really good buy’ in fantasy drafts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Tennessean
North Carolina vs Ole Miss Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness
NHL: NHL All-Star Game
NHL launches a front office iPad app to modernize roster, contract and salary cap info for teams
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres
Former Cy Young Award winner Jake Peavy returns to Padres as special assistant to CEO

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kizzireputter_250320.jpg
Touchback! Kizzire punts, bends putter after miss
nbc_rotobaseball_puk_250320.jpg
How might Puk, Martinez closing dynamic play out?
nbc_roto_casasv2_250320.jpg
Casas ‘a really good buy’ in fantasy drafts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Georgia suspends WR Tuggle, OL Easley following Tuggle’s arrest

  
Published March 20, 2025 04:02 PM

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia sophomore wide receiver Nitro Tuggle and freshman offensive lineman Marques Easley were suspended indefinitely from all team activities on Thursday after Tuggle’s arrest for speeding and reckless driving.

Athens-Clarke County Jail records show Tuggle was arrested early Thursday on misdemeanor charges of speeding and reckless driving. Tuggle was released after posting bond.

The Athens Banner-Herald reported Easley was involved in a vehicle crash on Monday night.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has said he has struggled to find ways to convince his players to avoid speeding and reckless driving.

A crash killed a player and a recruiting staffer in January 2023, shortly after the team celebrated its second straight national championship. Offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in the crash that occurred while LeCroy and defensive tackle Jalen Carter were racing.

Running back Trevor Etienne missed last season’s opener against Clemson and cornerback Daniel Harris also was held out of a game last season following driving-related arrests.

Tuggle’s arrest is the first known driving incident involving a Georgia player that resulted in charges this season. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Easley’s crash is still being investigated.

Tuggle caught three passes for 34 yards in the 2024 season and was projected for a more prominent role in 2025.

In a two-sentence statement, Georgia said there would be no further comment on the suspensions.