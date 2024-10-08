Iowa’s Leshon Williams and Kaleb Brown leave the team and plan to enter the transfer portal

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Novak Djokovic
Djokovic eases into Shanghai Masters fourth round to face Safiullin who beat Tiafoe
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees
Yankees vs. Royals Game 3 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats
Doug Bruno
DePaul coach Doug Bruno on medical leave with assistant Jill Pizzotti taking over as interim coach

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_bradleydeskintvv2_241008.jpg
Bradley: Ryder Cup captaincy comes first
nbc_golf_gt_blakeintv_241008.jpg
Blake’s 500th start ‘something you can’t dream up’
nbc_golf_gt_notahintv_241008.jpg
NB3 Match Play shows continued investment in golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Novak Djokovic
Djokovic eases into Shanghai Masters fourth round to face Safiullin who beat Tiafoe
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees
Yankees vs. Royals Game 3 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats
Doug Bruno
DePaul coach Doug Bruno on medical leave with assistant Jill Pizzotti taking over as interim coach

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_bradleydeskintvv2_241008.jpg
Bradley: Ryder Cup captaincy comes first
nbc_golf_gt_blakeintv_241008.jpg
Blake’s 500th start ‘something you can’t dream up’
nbc_golf_gt_notahintv_241008.jpg
NB3 Match Play shows continued investment in golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Iowa’s Leshon Williams and Kaleb Brown leave the team and plan to enter the transfer portal

  
Published October 8, 2024 01:58 PM
Leshon Williams

Sep 7, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Leshon Williams (4) is tackled by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jeremiah Cooper (4) during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Jeffrey Becker/Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa running back Leshon Williams and receiver Kaleb Brown have left the team and plan to enter the transfer portal in December, coach Kirk Ferentz said.

Both players had diminished roles this season and appeared in only three of five games.

Williams started eight games and ran for a team-leading 821 yards on 170 carries in 2023. He went over 100 yards in three games, with a career-high 174 against Wisconsin. He finished his Iowa career with 1,323 yards rushing in 32 games and has one season of eligibility remaining.

Brown was at Ohio State for his freshman season and joined the Hawkeyes last year, when he started four of his 11 games and had 22 catches for 215 yards and a touchdown. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The statement announcing the players’ departures did not provide a reason.

“We thank both players for their contributions to the program and wish them the best as they move forward,” Ferentz said.

Iowa (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) hosts Washington (4-2, 2-1).