NCAA Football: Auburn at Arkansas
Late pick-6 helps lift Auburn to first SEC win over Arkansas 33-24
NCAA Football: Syracuse at Georgia Tech
Haynes King accounts for five touchdowns as No. 7 Georgia Tech beats Syracuse 41-16
NCAA Football: Northwestern at Nebraska
Nebraska grinds out winning touchdown drive after blowing lead, beats Northwestern 28-21

Top Clips

nbc_pl_brelivpostgame_251025.jpg
Liverpool stumble, lose fourth-straight PL match
nbc_pl_livgoal2_251025.jpg
Salah’s strike gives Liverpool late hope
nbc_pl_bregoal3_251025.jpg
Thiago’s penalty gives Brentford 3-1 lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Memphis rallies for 34-31 win over No. 18 South Florida

  
Published October 25, 2025 04:38 PM
NCAA Football: South Florida at Memphis

Oct 25, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers running back Frank Peasant (22) runs for a touchdown against the South Florida Bulls cornerback De’Shawn Rucker (22) during the first quarter at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Quarterback Brendon Lewis connected with Cortez Braham Jr. for a 10-yard touchdown with 1:07 remaining to give Memphis a come-from-behind 34-31 victory over No. 18 South Florida on Saturday.

South Florida kicker Nico Gramatica missed a 52-yard field goal as time expired to preserve Memphis’ victory.

Memphis trailed 31-17 entering the fourth quarter, but a 13-yard run by Greg Desrosiers Jr. early in the period and a 28-yard field goal from Gianni Spetic pulled Memphis (7-1, 3-1 American Athletic Conference) within 31-26. That set the stage for the winning drive by Memphis, including the 2-point conversion.

Lewis, who finished with 307 yards passing, threw a fade route to Braham on the right side of the end zone for the winning score.

South Florida quarterback Byrum Brown accounted for three touchdowns and 390 yards of total offense.

Brown rushed for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns and threw for 269 yards, including a scoring pass of 5 yards to Jeremiah Koger as the Bulls (6-2, 3-1), had their four-game winning streak snapped. Sam Franklin added a 73-yard touchdown run in the second half.

Brown used his versatility to lead the Bulls offense. His lone mistake of the first half was an interception by Memphis’ Everett Roussaw Jr. that set up a 19-yard scoring run by Frank Pleasant. That was the only offensive success generated by Memphis until the closing minute of the half when Lewis connected with Braham for a 5-yard touchdown.

South Florida hosts Texas-San Antonio on Thursday, Nov. 6

Memphis travels to Rice on Friday, Oct. 31.