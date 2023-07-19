 Skip navigation
Michigan, Penn State, Purdue headline NBC Sports, Peacock’s early Big Ten schedule

  
Published July 19, 2023 01:42 PM

Big Ten Football is coming to NBC Sports and Peacock for the first time ever this upcoming season. This year’s coverage will feature Big Ten’s first weekly broadcast primetime games and nine Peacock-exclusive matchups. The NBC Sports Big Ten Football package will feature Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock, marking the first time ever that the Big Ten will have a dedicated weekly primetime game on a national network. There will also be nine games available exclusively on Peacock.

Big Ten opening week schedule

NBC Sports will debut its Big Ten Football package with two of college football’s top programs — Penn State and Michigan — on Sept. 2.

  • Exclusively on Peacock, at Noon ET, the reigning Big Ten champion Michigan Wolverines will host East Carolina at “The Big House.”
  • On NBC and Peacock, at 7:30 p.m. ET, the reigning Rose Bowl champion Penn State Nittany Lions will host West Virginia at Beaver Stadium in the first meeting between the two teams since 1992.

Additional Big Ten Football games announced today

Saturday, Sept. 16th – Washington vs. Michigan State (5 p.m. on Peacock)

The Washington Huskies, who had the nation’s top passing offense in 2022 led by Heisman Trophy candidate Michael Penix Jr. visit the Michigan State Spartans, who finished 11-2 in 2021 and ranked among the country’s top 10 teams.

Saturday, Sept. 16th – Purdue vs. Syracuse (7:30 p.m., NBC and Peacock)

The Purdue Boilermakers, winners of the Big Ten West division last season, host the Syracuse Orange. These teams will face in a rematch of last season’s thriller, where the two combined for 42 points in the fourth quarter alone before the Orange squeaked out a three-point victory.

Saturday, Nov. 11th – Ohio State vs. Michigan State (7:30 p.m., NBC and Peacock)

The Ohio State Buckeyes, a College Football Playoff national semifinalist last season, host Michigan State.

Friday, Nov. 24th – Penn State vs. Michigan State (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock)

Penn State visit Michigan State in a Black Friday primetime matchup at Ford Field in Detroit.

Notre Dame games on NBC

NBC Sports’ primetime schedule also includes two of college football’s most-anticipated matchups. Ohio State will play at Notre Dame Sept. 23 and USC, the top team in the Pac 12 last season, will play at Notre Dame on Oct. 14. Both games will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

RELATED: Notre Dame announces 2023 NBC kickoff times, led by Ohio State and USC in prime time

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football and primetime games announced to date:

Sat. Sept. 2

Noon

East Carolina at Michigan

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 2

7:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Penn State

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 9

Noon

Delaware at Penn State

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 9

7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Maryland

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 16

5:00 p.m.

Washington at Michigan State

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 16

7:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Purdue

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 23

7:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Oct. 14

7:30 p.m.

USC at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 11

7:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Ohio State

NBC, Peacock

Fri., Nov. 24

7:30 p.m.

Penn State at Michigan State (Ford Field)

NBC, Peacock

The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season.