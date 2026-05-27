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NBC Sports announces 2026 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football schedules

  
Published May 27, 2026 03:03 PM

The 2026 college football season officially kicks off on Saturday, August 29, when San Jose State takes on USC at 2:30 PM ET — the first of 11 Big Ten and Notre Dame football games across NBC and Peacock in the first four weeks of the season.

This year marks NBC Sports’ 36th consecutive season broadcasting Notre Dame football. The schedule is headlined by four thrilling primetime games against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Sept. 6; Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, Sept. 19; Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, Nov. 7; and SMU Mustangs on Saturday, Nov. 21; all on NBC and Peacock. See NBC Sports’ full Notre Dame football schedule here.

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Eligible students can sign up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $5.99/month. See below for more information.

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Boston College
NBC Sports’ 2026 Notre Dame football schedule features Miami Hurricanes, Lambeau Field
NBC Sports and Peacock will be the home for some big-time matchups over their seven Notre Dame games.

NBC Sports’ 2026 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football Schedule:

Date
Time (ET)
Matchup
Platform(s)
Fri., Aug. 29
2:30 p.m.
San Jose State at USC
NBC, Peacock
Thurs., Sept. 3
8 p.m.
Eastern Illinois at Minnesota
Peacock
Sat., Sept. 5
7:30 p.m.
Western Michigan at Michigan
NBC, Peacock
Sun., Sept. 6
4 p.m.
Washington State at Washington
NBC, Peacock
Sun., Sept. 6
7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Notre Dame
NBC, Peacock
Sat., Sept. 12
3:30 p.m.
Rice at Notre Dame
NBC, Peacock
Sat., Sept. 12
7:30 p.m.
Iowa State at Iowa
NBC, Peacock
Sat., Sept. 19
12:30 p.m.
Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin
Peacock
Sat., Sept. 19
2 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Illinois
Peacock
Sat., Sept. 19
4 p.m.
Western Kentucky at Indiana
Peacock
Sat., Sept. 19
7:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Notre Dame
NBC, Peacock
Sat., Oct. 10
3:30 p.m.
Stanford at Notre Dame
NBC, Peacock
Sat., Nov. 7
7:30 p.m.
Miami at Notre Dame
NBC, Peacock
Sat., Nov. 14
3:30 p.m.
Boston College at Notre Dame
NBC, Peacock
Sat., Nov. 21
7:30 p.m.
SMU at Notre Dame
NBC, Peacock
Fr. Nov. 27
7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin
NBC, Peacock

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You are eligible if you meet all the following criteria:

  • Are 18 years of age or older;
  • Are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications;
  • Reside in the United States (including its territories, commonwealths and possessions); and
  • Provide Peacock with a valid payment method.
  • College/university information (e.g., first name, last name, school email address, college/university name, date of birth and other necessary documentation) must be shared with SheerID for verification purposes. Visit www.peacocktv.com/student to verify your student status with Sheer ID.

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