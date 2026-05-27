NBC Sports announces 2026 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football schedules
The 2026 college football season officially kicks off on Saturday, August 29, when San Jose State takes on USC at 2:30 PM ET — the first of 11 Big Ten and Notre Dame football games across NBC and Peacock in the first four weeks of the season.
This year marks NBC Sports’ 36th consecutive season broadcasting Notre Dame football. The schedule is headlined by four thrilling primetime games against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Sept. 6; Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, Sept. 19; Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, Nov. 7; and SMU Mustangs on Saturday, Nov. 21; all on NBC and Peacock. See NBC Sports’ full Notre Dame football schedule here.
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NBC Sports’ 2026 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform(s)
|Fri., Aug. 29
|2:30 p.m.
|San Jose State at USC
|NBC, Peacock
|Thurs., Sept. 3
|8 p.m.
|Eastern Illinois at Minnesota
|Peacock
|Sat., Sept. 5
|7:30 p.m.
|Western Michigan at Michigan
|NBC, Peacock
|Sun., Sept. 6
|4 p.m.
|Washington State at Washington
|NBC, Peacock
|Sun., Sept. 6
|7:30 p.m.
|Wisconsin at Notre Dame
|NBC, Peacock
|Sat., Sept. 12
|3:30 p.m.
|Rice at Notre Dame
|NBC, Peacock
|Sat., Sept. 12
|7:30 p.m.
|Iowa State at Iowa
|NBC, Peacock
|Sat., Sept. 19
|12:30 p.m.
|Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin
|Peacock
|Sat., Sept. 19
|2 p.m.
|Southern Illinois at Illinois
|Peacock
|Sat., Sept. 19
|4 p.m.
|Western Kentucky at Indiana
|Peacock
|Sat., Sept. 19
|7:30 p.m.
|Michigan State at Notre Dame
|NBC, Peacock
|Sat., Oct. 10
|3:30 p.m.
|Stanford at Notre Dame
|NBC, Peacock
|Sat., Nov. 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Miami at Notre Dame
|NBC, Peacock
|Sat., Nov. 14
|3:30 p.m.
|Boston College at Notre Dame
|NBC, Peacock
|Sat., Nov. 21
|7:30 p.m.
|SMU at Notre Dame
|NBC, Peacock
|Fr. Nov. 27
|7:30 p.m.
|Minnesota at Wisconsin
|NBC, Peacock
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