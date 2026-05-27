NBC Sports announces 2026 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football schedules

The 2026 college football season officially kicks off on Saturday, August 29, when San Jose State takes on USC at 2:30 PM ET — the first of 11 Big Ten and Notre Dame football games across NBC and Peacock in the first four weeks of the season.

This year marks NBC Sports’ 36th consecutive season broadcasting Notre Dame football. The schedule is headlined by four thrilling primetime games against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Sept. 6; Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, Sept. 19; Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, Nov. 7; and SMU Mustangs on Saturday, Nov. 21; all on NBC and Peacock. See NBC Sports’ full Notre Dame football schedule here.



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NBC Sports’ 2026 Notre Dame football schedule features Miami Hurricanes, Lambeau Field NBC Sports and Peacock will be the home for some big-time matchups over their seven Notre Dame games.

NBC Sports’ 2026 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football Schedule:

Date

Time (ET)

Matchup

Platform(s)

Fri., Aug. 29

2:30 p.m.

San Jose State at USC

NBC, Peacock

Thurs., Sept. 3

8 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Minnesota

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 5

7:30 p.m.

Western Michigan at Michigan

NBC, Peacock

Sun., Sept. 6

4 p.m.

Washington State at Washington

NBC, Peacock

Sun., Sept. 6

7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 12

3:30 p.m.

Rice at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 12

7:30 p.m.

Iowa State at Iowa

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 19

12:30 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 19

2 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Illinois

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 19

4 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Indiana

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 19

7:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Oct. 10

3:30 p.m.

Stanford at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 7

7:30 p.m.

Miami at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 14

3:30 p.m.

Boston College at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 21

7:30 p.m.

SMU at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Fr. Nov. 27

7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin

NBC, Peacock



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