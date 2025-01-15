NCAA president says transfer portal for football still must fit academic calendars

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
J.T. Poston’s 62 leads way at low-scoring American Express
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles
How to watch LA Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles: TV/live stream info for Sunday’s Divisional Round game
Alpine Skiing: 2024 Stifel Birds of Prey Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup
Lindsey Vonn plans to retire at 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics if she makes the team

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_hummelbequestions_250116.jpg
Big East season’s biggest second-half questions
nbc_cbb_hummelb10ques_250116.jpg
Hummel’s five questions about men’s Big Ten hoops
nbc_golf_wagner16_250116.jpg
Wagner demonstrates bunker at the Stadium Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
J.T. Poston’s 62 leads way at low-scoring American Express
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles
How to watch LA Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles: TV/live stream info for Sunday’s Divisional Round game
Alpine Skiing: 2024 Stifel Birds of Prey Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup
Lindsey Vonn plans to retire at 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics if she makes the team

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_hummelbequestions_250116.jpg
Big East season’s biggest second-half questions
nbc_cbb_hummelb10ques_250116.jpg
Hummel’s five questions about men’s Big Ten hoops
nbc_golf_wagner16_250116.jpg
Wagner demonstrates bunker at the Stadium Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

NCAA president says transfer portal for football still must fit academic calendars

  
Published January 15, 2025 11:46 AM
Charlie Baker

President of the NCAA, Charlie Baker speaks during a press conference celebrating the 25 year anniversary of the NCAA moving its national office to Indianapolis on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, at the NCAA Headquarters in Indianapolis.

Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar/Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — NCAA President Charlie Baker said there’s plenty of time to figure out the best window for the transfer portal, hours after Football Bowl Subdivision coaches voted unanimously in favor of replacing the current two portal periods with one 10-day stretch in January starting in 2026.

Baker, speaking with reporters at the NCAA Convention, said transfer windows are challenging because they must be built around academic calendars.

“Everybody’s still going to college. One percent maybe will play pro,” Baker said. “It’s really important that we not lose sight of that. I get the fact that it’s a challenging calendar as it is, and I fully expect that that’ll get thoroughly vetted as it should, by the appropriate committees.”

The coaches want to see just one portal from Jan. 2-12 for the 2025-26 academic year. That would eliminate the current football portals in December after the end of the regular season and April when spring practices conclude.

Penn State backup quarterback Beau Pribula transferred to Missouri just weeks before the College Football Playoff began, leaving the Nittany Lions scrambling for options. Pribula’s decision highlighted some of the frustrating aspects of the portal and name, image and likeness compensation, both of which can incentivize players to make tough decisions at inopportune times.

The coaches’ recommendation now goes to the NCAA oversight committee. If approved, the NCAA Division I Council would be responsible for a final decision.