NCAA president says transfer portal for football still must fit academic calendars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — NCAA President Charlie Baker said there’s plenty of time to figure out the best window for the transfer portal, hours after Football Bowl Subdivision coaches voted unanimously in favor of replacing the current two portal periods with one 10-day stretch in January starting in 2026.

Baker, speaking with reporters at the NCAA Convention, said transfer windows are challenging because they must be built around academic calendars.

“Everybody’s still going to college. One percent maybe will play pro,” Baker said. “It’s really important that we not lose sight of that. I get the fact that it’s a challenging calendar as it is, and I fully expect that that’ll get thoroughly vetted as it should, by the appropriate committees.”

The coaches want to see just one portal from Jan. 2-12 for the 2025-26 academic year. That would eliminate the current football portals in December after the end of the regular season and April when spring practices conclude.

Penn State backup quarterback Beau Pribula transferred to Missouri just weeks before the College Football Playoff began, leaving the Nittany Lions scrambling for options. Pribula’s decision highlighted some of the frustrating aspects of the portal and name, image and likeness compensation, both of which can incentivize players to make tough decisions at inopportune times.

The coaches’ recommendation now goes to the NCAA oversight committee. If approved, the NCAA Division I Council would be responsible for a final decision.