Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 64 Joe Otting, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit

Listed measurements: 6-foot-5, 271 pounds

2023-24 year, eligibility: An incoming freshman, Otting has all four seasons of eligibility remaining.Depth Chart: Otting will spend the 2023 season so far down the depth chart, any suggestion here would be the definition of non-pertinent. He should be somewhere along the interior of the offensive line, whether at guard or perhaps center, depending on what the scout team needs most.

Recruiting: When Otting committed to Notre Dame in June of 2022 , he was the 14th pledge in the Irish class but the first not considered a consensus four-star. At that time, Otting was a consensus three-star, but the recruiting rankings industry bumped him up to consensus four-star status before the cycle concluded, considered the No. 22 offensive guard in the country by rivals.com.

A Kansas native, he visited both homestate Big 12 schools, along with Missouri and Nebraska, plenty while being recruited before picking the Irish.

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN OTTING SIGNED IN DECEMBER

“(Former Irish offensive line coach Harry) Hiestand may say he recruits only tackles, but Otting is a clear guard. The obvious point here is to describe him as a ‘mauler,’ but to Hiestand’s and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’ preferences, Otting may be more a ‘pulling guard’ than anything else. …

“Otting’s quick feet allow him to pull around the edge to lead the way for a running back, and he is then fast enough to get to the second level of the defense.”

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

Otting’s prep basketball career will be often cited as a foundational piece for his interior footwork, but that is not giving enough credit to the delicate dance required to be a state medal-winning discus thrower.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CszI-OXvn-8/

2023 OUTLOOK

Put on weight while working with strength and conditioning coordinator Matt Balis. That is Otting’s only priority in 2023.

Hiestand projected him at center while others see a guard. Settling that wonder does not matter in 2023. Otting can and should refine his footwork in the interim, but really, all he needs to worry about is adding muscle while adjusting to college life.

DOWN THE ROAD

Let’s go position by position, center and guards.

At center, fifth-year veteran Zeke Correll could conceivably return in 2024 and sophomore Ashton Craig has four years of eligibility remaining, as do Otting and classmate Sam Pendleton, obviously. Then there is junior Pat Coogan with three years remaining, also a consideration at the fulcrum at points in the last couple years.

At guard, the 2025 depth chart should be led by Billy Schrauth (at that point a senior with two seasons of eligibility remaining) and perhaps Rocco Spindler (then a fifth-year in his final year). Behind them, no one is currently on the roster with experience. Otting should be in the mix.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpf2EeNuSyt/

