One play, one second, one inch between Notre Dame and an upset of No. 6 Ohio State

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Maryland at Michigan State
Taulia Tagovailoa, defense lead Maryland to a 31-9 road victory over reeling Michigan State
SMX LA Coliseum 2023 Hunter Lawrence starts.jpg
Hunter Lawrence to miss SuperMotocross finale with a back injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
AUTO: SEP 16 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Denny Hamlin expresses interest in home track but not ready to make proposal

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ohstmcordint_230923.jpg
McCord ‘kept battling’ in gritty win over Irish
nbc_cfb_ohstryandayint_230923.jpg
Day praises ‘toughness’ of McCord, OSU in win
nbc_cfb_osuwalkofftd_230923.jpg
Trayanum nabs game-winning TD as OSU walks it off

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Maryland at Michigan State
Taulia Tagovailoa, defense lead Maryland to a 31-9 road victory over reeling Michigan State
SMX LA Coliseum 2023 Hunter Lawrence starts.jpg
Hunter Lawrence to miss SuperMotocross finale with a back injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
AUTO: SEP 16 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Denny Hamlin expresses interest in home track but not ready to make proposal

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ohstmcordint_230923.jpg
McCord ‘kept battling’ in gritty win over Irish
nbc_cfb_ohstryandayint_230923.jpg
Day praises ‘toughness’ of McCord, OSU in win
nbc_cfb_osuwalkofftd_230923.jpg
Trayanum nabs game-winning TD as OSU walks it off

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

One play, one second, one inch between Notre Dame and an upset of No. 6 Ohio State

  
Published September 23, 2023 11:22 PM
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 23 Ohio State at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 23: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) passes the ball during a college football game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on September 23, 2023 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — If the Notre Dame defensive mantra is “One play, one life,” then the Irish defense will remember its last play Saturday night against No. 6 Ohio State (4-0) for the rest of its life. Buckeyes running back DeaMonte Trayanum got to the goal line with one second left to knock off No. 6 Notre Dame (4-1), the last-second touchdown giving Ohio State a 17-14 win.

The Irish used a pair of methodical second-half drives to outpace the Buckeyes for 59 minutes and 59 seconds, two drives that needed 13 and 11 plays, covering more than 14 minutes combined. When quarterback Sam Hartman found freshman receiver Rico Flores for a 2-yard touchdown with eight minutes to go, the 14-10 cushion felt like it would be enough. To that point, Notre Dame had kept Ohio State largely at bay all game aside from one play, a 61-yard TreVeyon Henderson touchdown run early in the third quarter.

Aside from that touchdown and prior to the 15-play, 65-yard, 85-second game-winning drive, the Buckeyes managed only 240 yards on 63 plays, an average of 3.8 yards per play.

“We have a good football team,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said. “At times we showed it today, versus a really good football team. It hurts, it stings, but we have to own it. We have to learn from it. ...

“Use the pain of a loss to really find a way to get better.”

The “One play, one life” ethos is intended to spark defensive players to refocus after plays, return to showing how good of a football team they are, like Henderson’s touchdown or even after offensive success. After Flores’s touchdown, Ohio State mounted an initial threat, Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord connecting with receiver Xavier Johnson for a 40-yard gain to reach scoring range. A defensive pass interference penalty furthered that immediate response to the Irish lead.

And yet, Notre Dame’s defense forgot those mistakes long enough to halt the potential game-winning Buckeyes drive. A Jack Kiser tackle on a 4th-and-1 from the 11-yard line gave the Irish the ball with just 4:12 remaining, the fifth-year linebacker not blinking as Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka came around the edge.

Initially, Kiser was set to remember that one play for the rest of his life. Instead, Trayanum’s touchdown will be the aftertaste.

SCORING SUMMARY
Second Quarter
0:26 — Ohio State field goal. Jayden Fielding 31 yards. Ohio State 3, Notre Dame 0. (12 plays, 66 yards, 3:20)

Third Quarter
11:14 — Ohio State touchdown. TreVeyon Henderson 61-yard rush. Fielding point after good. Ohio State 10, Notre Dame 0. (1 play, 61 yards, 0:11)
3:35 — Notre Dame touchdown. Gi’Bran Payne 1-yard rush. Spencer Shrader point after good. Ohio State 10, Notre Dame 7. (13 plays, 75 yards, 7:39)

Fourth Quarter
8:22 — Notre Dame touchdown. Rico Flores 2-yard pass from Sam Hartman. Shrader point after good. Notre Dame 14, Ohio State 7. (11 plays, 96 yards, 6:28)
0:01 — Ohio State touchdown. DeaMonte Trayanum 1-yard rush. Fielding point after good. Ohio State 17, Notre Dame 10. (15 plays, 65 yards, 1:25)

follow @D_Farmer