One play, one second, one inch between Notre Dame and an upset of No. 6 Ohio State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — If the Notre Dame defensive mantra is “One play, one life,” then the Irish defense will remember its last play Saturday night against No. 6 Ohio State (4-0) for the rest of its life. Buckeyes running back DeaMonte Trayanum got to the goal line with one second left to knock off No. 6 Notre Dame (4-1), the last-second touchdown giving Ohio State a 17-14 win.

The Irish used a pair of methodical second-half drives to outpace the Buckeyes for 59 minutes and 59 seconds, two drives that needed 13 and 11 plays, covering more than 14 minutes combined. When quarterback Sam Hartman found freshman receiver Rico Flores for a 2-yard touchdown with eight minutes to go, the 14-10 cushion felt like it would be enough. To that point, Notre Dame had kept Ohio State largely at bay all game aside from one play, a 61-yard TreVeyon Henderson touchdown run early in the third quarter.

Aside from that touchdown and prior to the 15-play, 65-yard, 85-second game-winning drive, the Buckeyes managed only 240 yards on 63 plays, an average of 3.8 yards per play.

“We have a good football team,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said. “At times we showed it today, versus a really good football team. It hurts, it stings, but we have to own it. We have to learn from it. ...

“Use the pain of a loss to really find a way to get better.”

The “One play, one life” ethos is intended to spark defensive players to refocus after plays, return to showing how good of a football team they are, like Henderson’s touchdown or even after offensive success. After Flores’s touchdown, Ohio State mounted an initial threat, Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord connecting with receiver Xavier Johnson for a 40-yard gain to reach scoring range. A defensive pass interference penalty furthered that immediate response to the Irish lead.

And yet, Notre Dame’s defense forgot those mistakes long enough to halt the potential game-winning Buckeyes drive. A Jack Kiser tackle on a 4th-and-1 from the 11-yard line gave the Irish the ball with just 4:12 remaining, the fifth-year linebacker not blinking as Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka came around the edge.

Initially, Kiser was set to remember that one play for the rest of his life. Instead, Trayanum’s touchdown will be the aftertaste.

SCORING SUMMARY

Second Quarter

0:26 — Ohio State field goal. Jayden Fielding 31 yards. Ohio State 3, Notre Dame 0. (12 plays, 66 yards, 3:20)

Third Quarter

11:14 — Ohio State touchdown. TreVeyon Henderson 61-yard rush. Fielding point after good. Ohio State 10, Notre Dame 0. (1 play, 61 yards, 0:11)

3:35 — Notre Dame touchdown. Gi’Bran Payne 1-yard rush. Spencer Shrader point after good. Ohio State 10, Notre Dame 7. (13 plays, 75 yards, 7:39)

Fourth Quarter

8:22 — Notre Dame touchdown. Rico Flores 2-yard pass from Sam Hartman. Shrader point after good. Notre Dame 14, Ohio State 7. (11 plays, 96 yards, 6:28)

0:01 — Ohio State touchdown. DeaMonte Trayanum 1-yard rush. Fielding point after good. Ohio State 17, Notre Dame 10. (15 plays, 65 yards, 1:25)