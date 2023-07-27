 Skip navigation
Oregon coach Dan Lanning agrees to an extension through the 2028 season

  
Published July 27, 2023 04:17 PM
Oregon Spring Football Game

EUGENE, OR - APRIL 29: Head Coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks looks on during the Oregon Ducks Spring Football Game at Autzen Stadium on April 29, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Oregon and head coach Dan Lanning have agreed to a contract extension that will extend his deal through the 2028 season.

The Oregon Board of Trustees unanimously approved the terms of the contract Thursday. Lanning’s new deal will pay him a total of $45 million in base salary over six years. There are incentives in the contract that will add an additional year if Oregon wins 10 games at any point of the contract with a max of three years added on.

Lanning, 37, led Oregon to a 10-3 record, including a victory in the Holiday Bowl, in his first season in charge of the Ducks in 2022.

Lanning would have to pay a $20 million buyout if he leaves for another job prior to the completion of the contract.

“Dan has exhibited tremendous leadership and an unwavering commitment to providing the best possible experience for our football student-athletes,” Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens said. “This joint commitment is one component of a bold vision for the future of Oregon football that will allow our program to continue to compete at the highest level and on the cutting edge of innovation and excellence.”