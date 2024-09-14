Williams’ late touchdown rescues No. 16 LSU in 36-33 win at South Carolina on Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Josh Williams scored on a 2-yard run with 1:12 left and mistake-prone No. 16 LSU rallied to beat South Carolina 36-33 to open Southeastern Conference play on Saturday.

The Tigers (2-1, 1-0 SEC) trailed 17-0 and were still trailing in the final two minutes when Williams took a handoff through a big hole on the left side and into the the end zone for the winning score. LSU players jumped with joy, but it was probably as much relief after trailing most of the game.

Garrett Nussmeier threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns, Caden Durham ran for 98 yards and a pair of scores for their eighth straight win over the Gamecocks (2-1, 1-1).

LSU was far from crisp. Nussmeier threw a fourth-down pick at the goal line that looked like it might end his team’s chances.

But the Tigers got a final chance with less than four minutes left. Nussmeier found Kyren Lacy for a 29-yard catch that took it to the South Carolina 4. Two plays later, Williams sped in for the touchdown.

For much of this game, it looked like South Carolina would come away with an unexpected win.

Quarterback LaNorris Sellers ran for two touchdowns including a 75-yard burst that was longest by a quarterback in South Carolina history. Arkansas transfer Raheim Sanders had a 66-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that put the Gamecocks back on top.

South Carolina had a final chance to tie things, driving to the LSU 39 with :05 to play. Kicker Alex Herrera, however, pushed his long field goal attempt right and LSU players ran to the sidelines to celebrate.

Sellers, who ran for 88 yards and threw for 113, came out right before halftime with an ankle injury. He returned for one three-and-out series in the third quarter before spending the rest of the game on the sidelines.

Sanders ran for 143 yards and two scores.

THE TAKEAWAY

LSU: It was an inconsistent performance by the Tigers, but it was a much needed victory after the grumbling from losing to Southern Cal 27-20 in the opener two weeks ago.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks, picked 13th in the 16-team SEC, missed a golden opportunity to mark themselves as SEC contenders.

WOMEN"S HOOPS

A big week for South Carolina women’s hoops and coach Dawn Staley that began with a visit to the White House on Tuesday ended with a celebration at the football game. The team was honored at halftime for their 38-0, national championship season. Staley was also the guest picker on “College GameDay.”

UP NEXT

LSU starts a three-game home stand with UCLA on Saturday.

South Carolina faces Akron at home on Saturday night.