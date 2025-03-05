Wisconsin’s season opener with Miami (Ohio) gets moved up to a Thursday night kickoff

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin will begin its 2025 football season on a Thursday night.

The Badgers announced that their season opener with Miami (Ohio) has been moved up from Aug. 30 to Aug. 28. Although Wisconsin announced this will be a night game at Camp Randall Stadium, the exact kickoff time and TV information will be revealed later.

This will mark the second straight season that Wisconsin has opened its season on a weeknight. The Badgers began their 2024 season with a Friday night 28-14 victory over Western Michigan on Aug. 30.

Wisconsin is trying to bounce back after going 5-7 last year, ending a string of 22 consecutive winning seasons. Miami (Ohio) went 9-5 with a 43-17 Arizona Bowl victory over Colorado State last season.