Wisconsin’s season opener with Miami (Ohio) gets moved up to a Thursday night kickoff

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Two
Rory McIlroy: PGA Tour-PIF deal remains ‘ideal scenario’ but Tour doesn’t necessarily ‘need it’
USC v UCLA
How to watch 2025 Big Ten Women’s Basketball tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info, results
Nordic World Ski Championships Trondheim
Jessie Diggins, Julia Kern take silver in cross-country skiing world championships team sprint

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_dechambeaulivfuture_250305.jpg
DeChambeau dismisses potential PGA Tour return
nbc_golf_gt_schefflersoundreax_250305.jpg
Scheffler ‘caught up’ ahead of defense at Bay Hill
nbc_cbb_nebwbbmarkowskipkg_250305.jpg
Nebraska’s Markowski: ‘Winning is in my blood’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Two
Rory McIlroy: PGA Tour-PIF deal remains ‘ideal scenario’ but Tour doesn’t necessarily ‘need it’
USC v UCLA
How to watch 2025 Big Ten Women’s Basketball tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info, results
Nordic World Ski Championships Trondheim
Jessie Diggins, Julia Kern take silver in cross-country skiing world championships team sprint

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_dechambeaulivfuture_250305.jpg
DeChambeau dismisses potential PGA Tour return
nbc_golf_gt_schefflersoundreax_250305.jpg
Scheffler ‘caught up’ ahead of defense at Bay Hill
nbc_cbb_nebwbbmarkowskipkg_250305.jpg
Nebraska’s Markowski: ‘Winning is in my blood’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Wisconsin’s season opener with Miami (Ohio) gets moved up to a Thursday night kickoff

  
Published March 5, 2025 12:44 PM

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin will begin its 2025 football season on a Thursday night.

The Badgers announced that their season opener with Miami (Ohio) has been moved up from Aug. 30 to Aug. 28. Although Wisconsin announced this will be a night game at Camp Randall Stadium, the exact kickoff time and TV information will be revealed later.

This will mark the second straight season that Wisconsin has opened its season on a weeknight. The Badgers began their 2024 season with a Friday night 28-14 victory over Western Michigan on Aug. 30.

Wisconsin is trying to bounce back after going 5-7 last year, ending a string of 22 consecutive winning seasons. Miami (Ohio) went 9-5 with a 43-17 Arizona Bowl victory over Colorado State last season.