 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dog Show

nbc_dogs_vizslav_221124.jpg
01:26
2022 NDS: Vizsla
See the Vizsla compete in the Sporting Group at the 2022 National Dog Show.
National Dog Show
01:59
French Bulldog wins Best in Show at 2022 National Dog Show
nbc_dog_bis_fulljudging_v2_221123.jpg
19:36
National Dog Show 2022: Best in Show (full)
nbc_dogs_feature_rayromanoopen_221123.jpg
01:01
Inside the mind of dog show with Ray Romano
nbc_dogs_feature_kennelclubofphilly_221123.jpg
53
The Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s history of giving
nbc_dogs_feature_queenscorgisv2_221123.jpg
01:20
Corgis are a breed fit for a queen
nbc_dog_kornacki_ndstrends_221123.jpg
02:04
National Dog Show trends with Steve Kornacki
nbc_dog_essay_ukrainianrefugee_221123.jpg
01:28
Ukrainian refugee finds home and a new passion
A 20-year-old Ukrainian refugee lost everything when a bomb hit her apartment, but the dog community helped give her a home in the United States.
nbc_dog_threenewbreeds_221123.jpg
01:10
New breeds at NDS come with international flare

DOG SHOW HIGHLIGHTS

nbc_dog_feature_belgiantervuren_221123.jpg
53
Belgian Tervuren shows off credentials at NDS
nbc_dog_bis_short_221123.jpg
01:59
French Bulldog takes home Best in Show
nbc_dogs_workingfinalists_221122.jpg
04:02
2022 NDS: Working Group winner
nbc_dog_bis_winnerintv_221123.jpg
43
Payson: Winston fits breed standard ‘perfectly’
nbc_dogs_weimaraner_221121.jpg
01:02
2022 NDS: Weimaraner
nbc_dogs_germanwirehaired_221121.jpg
01:11
2022 NDS: German Wirehaired Pointer
nbc_dogs_brittany_221121.jpg
01:21
2022 NDS: Brittany
nbc_dogs_greatpyrenees_221122.jpg
01:21
2022 NDS: Great Pyrenees
nbc_dogshow_wirehairedgriffon_221122.jpg
01:04
2022 NDS: Wirehaired Pointing Griffon
nbc_dogshow_spinone_italiano.jpg
01:14
2022 NDS: Spinone Italiano
nbc_dogshow_lagottoromagnolo_221122.jpg
01:21
2022 NDS: Lagotto Romagnolo
See the Lagotto Romagnolo compete in the Sporting Group at the 2022 National Dog Show.
nbc_dogshow_irishwater_221122.jpg
01:25
2022 NDS: Irish Water Spaniel
See the Irish Water Spaniel compete in the Sporting Group at the 2022 National Dog Show.
nbc_dogshow_chesapeakeretriever_221122.jpg
01:13
2022 NDS: Chesapeake Bay Retriever
See the Chesapeake Bay Retriever compete in the Sporting Group at the 2022 National Dog Show.
nbc_dogshow_braccoitaliano_221122.jpg
01:23
2022 NDS: Bracco Italiano
See the Bracco Italiano compete in the Sporting Group at the 2022 National Dog Show.
nbc_dogshow_barbet_221122.jpg
01:07
2022 NDS: Barbet
See the Barbet compete in the Sporting Group at the 2022 National Dog Show.
nbc_dogs_newfoundland_221122.jpg
01:26
2022 NDS: Newfoundland
See the Newfoundland compete in the Working Group at the 2022 National Dog Show.
nbc_dogs_saintbernard_221122.jpg
01:19
2022 NDS: Saint Bernard
See the Saint Bernard compete in the Working Group at the 2022 National Dog Show.