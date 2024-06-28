2024 Post Draft Rookie rankings

If you haven’t heard, this year’s rookie class is considered “weak”. What does that mean? Well, after a stacked 2023 draft class, it didn’t feel like there were any guaranteed stars in this class. That doesn’t mean that there won’t be any, but it is a lot harder to predict this year, which is why there is so much variation among draft boards.

This list will be how I currently rank the 2024 rookie class for dynasty formats, specifically 9-category leagues. I’m sure plenty will change before the start of the season, especially as free agency and Summer League play out. If I’m lower on a player you believe in, make sure to use this list to convince your leaguemates that they should let that player fall to you in your draft!

1. Alexandre Sarr, F-C, 19, WAS, Pick 2

Sarr was my top prospect entering the draft, and he landed in a situation that will allow him to start and play big minutes immediately. His competition for minutes at center will be Marvin Bagley, Tristan Vukcevic and Richaun Holmes, and it would be shocking if Washington started any of them over the player they selected with the 2nd pick. The percentages might be low for a center during his rookie year, but he will get to work through mistakes on a tanking team, which bodes well for his future upside. In terms of year one production and long term outlook, Sarr is my favorite player in this class.

2. Donovan Clingan, C, 20, POR, Pick 7

Clingan isn’t just a one-trick pony on offense, but his fantasy numbers will likely line up with a traditional center, with the potential to be a decent source of assists. Long-term, he is an excellent pick and roll partner for Scoot Henderson, but his year one outlook will be dependent on Deandre Ayton. If they keep him, Clingan may see 18-20 minutes per game in a reserve role to start the year. However, if they trade Ayton, Clingan could end up as the most impactful rookie in year one.

3. Reed Sheppard, G, 19, HOU, Pick 3

Houston has too much depth for a rookie to be relevant in fantasy, but Sheppard should still have a role. However, his long-term upside is among the best in the class. His elite shooting and defensive numbers should translate, and if he can continue to develop as a playmaker, the sky’s the limit for Sheppard. Still, don’t be shocked if his first season is underwhelming, simply because he may not be asked to do much.

4. Nikola Topic, G, 18, OKC, Pick 12

Topic isn’t expected to play as a rookie, but don’t let him fall too far in your rookie draft because of that. Topic is one of the most talented offensive playmakers in this class, and he landed in a great situation for him to develop the other facets of his game. It may take some time, but Topic has a ton of upside and should be worth the early pick. For managers that are looking to continue a rebuild into the stacked 2025 class, Topic is a great pick.

5. Ron Holland II, F, 18, DET, Pick 5

Holland was a bit of a surprise to Detroit, but he’ll get to work with Fred Vinson, who helped improve the jumpshots of Lonzo Ball and Herb Jones, among other players. If Holland is able to develop into at least an average shooter, he can turn into an elite fantasy player, given his defensive prowess. He won’t have to create his own shot often, since Cade Cunningham will be there to set him up, so he should be more efficient than he was in the G League.

6. Rob Dillingham, G, 19, MIN, Pick 8

Minnesota gave up a pick swap and an unprotected first to add Dillingham. The picks were a long way away, but they don’t have much draft capital since they gave it all up to bring in Rudy Gobert. They clearly love Rob, and they likely view him as the successor to Mike Conley at point guard. A backcourt of Dillingham and Anthony Edwards has the upside to be a ton of fun, and Minnesota’s defense should be able to hide Dillingham until he develops. He’ll likely just be a spark plug off the bench in year one, but he has plenty of upside.

7. Zach Edey, C, 22, MEM, Pick 9

I’m not high on Edey as a long-term asset, but he is one of the safest year one options for dynasty managers that are looking to add to a contending team. His competition for minutes at center will be Brandon Clarke and Trey Jemison, so even if Edey doesn’t start, he will play a significant role off the bench. He should provide a boost in rebounds, blocks and field goal percentage, and if Taylor Jenkins can get creative with a 7’4”, 300 lb big, he could do a lot more than that.

8. Matas Buzelis, F, 19, CHI, Pick 11

Buzelis struggled in the G League, but he did some things that will translate for fantasy. He averaged 1.9 blocks, 0.9 steals and 0.9 triples per game, which puts him in a small group of dynamic players that can contribute in all three categories. Hopefully playing alongside Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu and Josh Giddey will prevent him from having the ball in his hands a ton, which will help his shooting percentages and turnover numbers. I like his long-term upside, but his year one production will be dependent on what they do with their “big 3” of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.

9. Zaccharie Risacher, F, 19, ATL, Pick 1

I have to assume that Atlanta is going to clear the way for Risacher to start after taking him with the first pick. A lot of rookies in this class may be reduced to reserve roles early on, which gives Risacher an advantage early on, even though he may not provide much more than some 3-pointers and rebounds early on. I’m not a believer in Risacher, but the top pick shouldn’t fall much further down the board in rookie drafts, especially if Trae Young is making life easier for him early on.

10. Cody Williams, F, 19, UTA, Pick 10

Minutes will be hard to come by in Utah, but I really like Williams’ long-term upside. My expectations for year one are low, but he may be able to contribute across the board once he develops. He wasn’t the star of the show at Colorado, and he won’t be the star for the Jazz. However, he may form a scary forward combo with Taylor Hendricks once he develops. Utah will be patient, and fantasy managers should be too.

11. Carlton Carrington, G, 18, WAS, Pick 14

Bub rose up draft boards late and ended up going to Washington in the lottery. Tyus Jones is a free agent, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Malcolm Brogdon was traded for more draft capital. They may bring Carrington along slowly, but he is a fun prospect that has a lot of upside as a scoring guard. He may struggle as a rookie, but the Wizards will let him grow through mistakes, since they don’t exactly have their eyes set on the playoffs.

12. Stephon Castle, G, 19, SAS, Pick 4

Castle is one of my favorite players in this class, and I think he’s going to be awesome for the Spurs. However, I don’t think that will translate to fantasy success, at least early on. He’s a good defender, but he didn’t get many defensive stats in college. His shot is a work in progress, and while he played point guard in high school, he was in an off-ball role at UConn. It will take him time to adjust to being a point guard in the NBA, but the Spurs were happy to experiment with Jeremy Sochan in that role last season. Castle should get to work through mistakes this year, which isn’t ideal for fantasy. At his peak, Castle will likely be a far better player in real life than in fantasy.

13. Devin Carter, G, 22, SAC, Pick 13

Carter should immediately slot in as an important rotation piece for the Kings, and he should be an impactful defender from day one. How good he is in fantasy is entirely dependent on how his offensive game translates. In his last season at Providence, he averaged 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.8 steals, 1.0 block and 2.5 triples, which would be elite in fantasy. If he can be a decent scoring option, he could easily rise up this list.

14. Yves Missi, C, 20, NOR, Pick 21

I don’t love his fit next to Zion Williamson, but Missi could see significant minutes early on if Jonas Valanciunas walks. Larry Nance would be the other center option, which means that Missi could end up starting if they don’t bring in another big. He should be a strong source of rebounds, blocks and field goal percentage, but don’t expect much else from him. He’d be higher if he landed with a team that had a better pick and roll operator, but if the Pels trade for a new point guard (Dejounte Murray?), then Missi could rise.

15. Ryan Dunn, G-F, 21, PHX, Pick 28

Dunn was one of my favorite prospects entering the draft, and he is arguably the best defender. His steal and block rate in college were both impressive, and that should translate to plenty of defensive stats on a team that lacked depth last season. Dunn’s game is built for category leagues, so he should be impactful early despite going at the end of the first round. He’d be much higher if he was better offensively in college, but there isn’t much reason for optimism on that end at this point.

16. Isaiah Collier, G, 19, UTA, Pick 29

Collier was projected to be one of the top picks in this draft before the season, and he ended up falling to the Jazz at the end of the first round. He’ll compete with Collin Sexton, Keyonte George and Jordan Clarkson (among others) for minutes early on, but he’s an incredibly talented player that ended up being a great value pick for Utah. He has the talent to be ranked much higher, and I’ll temper my expectations until we see how the Jazz value him.

17. Tidjane Salaun, F, 18, CHA, Pick 6

There’s certainly a chance that Salaun pans out. If he does, he’ll be a high energy shooter that can impact the game in a number of ways. However, this felt like a bit of a reach on draft night, and I don’t think it should be considered a safe bet to bank on the Hornets developing a player that was one of the biggest wildcards entering the draft. Could it work out? Sure, but Charlotte doesn’t exactly have the best track record for development. Perhaps Charles Lee can flip the script, and Salaun should see plenty of minutes early to prove me wrong. Hopefully he’ll do just that, but I feel much better about the players ranked in front of him.

18. Jared McCain, G, 20, PHI, Pick 16

It’s unclear how Philly’s roster will shape out at this point, but McCain can provide them with some immediate shooting ability. He’ll have to work on his creation ability to really be impactful in fantasy, but he should be a solid role player in year one and could develop into a fun offensive piece.

19. Kyle Filipowski, F-C, 20, UTA, Pick 32

Filipowski slid to Utah in the second round, and he will look to be part of the center rotation behind Walker Kessler and John Collins. That doesn’t seem like a great landing spot, but he can stretch the floor and pass the ball well for a big, so he should see minutes early on. If the Jazz make some trades to open up minutes for Filipowski, he has the skillset to turn into a solid fantasy asset.

20. Kel’el Ware, C, 20, MIA, Pick 15

Ware should be the best backup the Bam Adebayo has had in a while, and while that is a good thing for the Heat, it doesn’t leave a ton of minutes for Ware. I like his skillset, and I believe that he could develop into a fantasy stud that can do a lot of different things. However, the path to that happening isn’t clear.

21. DaRon Holmes II, F-C, 21, DEN, Pick 22

Much like Ware, Holmes will be backing up a star center. Denver hasn’t had productive center minutes when Nikola Jokic is off the floor in years, and Holmes is the type of player that can fill that void. However, his fantasy production will be limited by his role, especially early on.

22. Jaylon Tyson, F, 21, CLE, Pick 20

Tyson showcased self-creation skills at Cal last season, but a team with Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland doesn’t really need him to do that. That may be useful in a few years, but he’ll be more of a 3-and-D guy early on, which isn’t ideal for fantasy.

23. Dalton Knecht, G, 23, LAL, Pick 17

I really like Knecht as a player. He’s an elite shooter, and he should be really good as a scorer. This was a great value pick for the Lakers, but in category leagues, I’m not as excited. He’ll be better in real life than fantasy.

24. Tyler Kolek, G, 23, NYK, Pick 34

Kolek has a chance to immediately fill out backup minutes behind Jalen Brunson in year one, especially if he can beat out Miles McBride. That isn’t a guarantee, and even if that happens, there won’t be a ton of minutes for him to be productive. However, if he ever gets a role, he should be really good in fantasy.

25. Kyshawn George, F, 20, WAS, Pick 24

I’m a bit lower on George than most, but he landed in a great spot to have the freedom to develop. He can shoot the ball well, and he’ll get a chance to prove that he can be a playmaker at the NBA level, which is my main question mark for him.

26. Dillon Jones, G, 22, OKC, Pick 26

Jones has the makings of a really solid player, and he provided strong rebound, assist and steal numbers in college. It will be difficult to carve out a role with the Thunder, but he can be productive if he eventually does.

27. Tristan da Silva, F, 23, ORL, Pick 18

Da Silva provides the Magic with some shooting, which is an area that they need a lot of help in. He should fit well in their rotation, but my expectations in fantasy aren’t that high.

28. Pacome Dadiet, F, 18, NYK, Pick 25

Dadiet is a fun upside pick, but it’ll be a while before he sees the floor in New York. This team is built to win now, and they have a ton of depth at forward.

29. Tyler Smith, F, 19, MIL, Pick 33

I’d be higher on Smith if he landed elsewhere, but Doc Rivers didn’t use some of their young guys at all after he took over. I’m not confident that he’ll use Smith, but he’s too talented to let slip further than this.

30. Ja’Kobe Walter, G, 19, TOR, Pick 19

Walter was projected to go much higher than he did earlier in the draft process, and he landed in a situation with a ton of competition at his position. He didn’t shoot the ball well at Baylor last year, and I’m not confident that he will become a productive fantasy player. However, a top 20 pick is enough of an investment to give me a little hope.

31. Jonathan Mogbo, F, 22, TOR, Pick 31

32. Oso Ighodaro, C, 21, PHX, Pick 40

33. Adem Bona, C, 21, PHI, Pick 41

34. Johnny Furphy, G-F, 19, IND, Pick 35

35. Nikola Djurisic, F, 20, ATL, Pick 43

36. AJ Johnson, G, 19, MIL, Pick 23

Much like with Tyler Smith, I’m not confident that Doc Rivers uses Johnson at all.

37. Bobi Klintman, F, 21, DET, Pick 37

38. Trey Alexander, G, 21, DEN, UDFA

Alexander likely wanted to be in Denver and told other teams to not draft him. That is the case with a number of undrafted free agents, so don’t let that scare you off. They have a plan for him.

39. Baylor Scheierman, G, 23, BOS, Pick 30

40. Terrence Shannon Jr., F, 23, MIN, Pick 27

41. Jalen Bridges, G-F, 23, PHX, UDFA

42. Juan Núñez, G, 20, SAS, Pick 36

Núñez may end up being a draft-and-stash, but he is a fun, talented playmaker.

43. Harrison Ingram, F, 21, SAS, Pick 48

44. Ajay Mitchell, G, 21, OKC, Pick 38

I don’t love this landing spot due to how many guards they have. I would’ve had him higher if he landed elsewhere.

45. Jamal Shead, G, 21, TOR, Pick 45

46. Ulrich Chomche, F, 18, TOR, Pick 57

47. Isaiah Crawford, F, 22, SAC, UDFA

48. KJ Simpson, G, 21, CHA, Pick 42

49. Cam Christie, G, 18, LAC, Pick 46

50. Quinten Post, C, 24, OKC, Pick 52

51. Justin Edwards, F, 20, PHI, UDFA

52. Kevin McCullar Jr., G, 23, NYK, Pick 56

53. Tristen Newton, G, 23, IND, Pick 49

54. PJ Hall, F, 22, DEN, UDFA

55. Jaylen Wells, F, 20, MEM, Pick 39

56. Cam Spencer, G, 24, MEM, Pick 53

57. Pelle Larsson, G, 23, MIA, Pick 44

58. Antonio Reeves, G, 23, NOR, Pick 47

59. Enrique Freeman, F, 23, IND, Pick 50

60. Melvin Ajinca, F, 19, DAL, Pick 51

61. Bronny James, G, 19, LAL, Pick 55

62. Keshad Johnson, F, 22, MIA, UDFA

63. Trentyn Flowers, F, 19, LAC, UDFA

64. Anton Watson, F, 23, BOS, Pick 54

65. N’Faly Dante, C, 22, HOU, UDFA

66. Ariel Hukporti, C, 22, NYK, Pick 58

67. Armel Traore, F, 21, LAL, UDFA

68. Reece Beekman, G, 22, GSW, UDFA

69. Blake Hinson, F, 24, LAL, UDFA

70. Isaac Jones, C, 23, SAC, UDFA

71. Daniss Jenkins, G, 22, DET, UDFA

72. Branden Carlson, C, 25, TOR, UDFA

73. Alex Ducas, G, 23, OKC, UDFA

74. Zyon Pullin, G, 23, MIA, UDFA

75. David Jones, F, 22, PHI, UDFA

76. DJ Burns, F, 23, CLE, UDFA