Basketball Pickups: Add Trayce Jackson-Davis

By Raphielle Johnson

Warriors coach Steve Kerr made two changes to his starting lineup for Saturday’s game against the Mavericks, adding Chris Paul and Trayce Jackson-Davis, with Brandin Podziemski and Kevon Looney moving to the bench. While CP3 is already rostered in most fantasy leagues, TJD has a Yahoo-rostered percentage of 32%. That percentage should increase in the aftermath of his performance in Golden State’s 10-point defeat and how the minutes were split at center.

Playing 29 minutes, Jackson-Davis accumulated 17 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one steal, shooting 8-of-11 from the field and 1-of-3 from the foul line. By comparison, Dario Saric played 15 minutes off the bench and Looney 11, with Saric being the more productive. With Draymond Green suspended indefinitely, TJD’s athleticism will be needed, as the Warriors don’t have a single big who can account for the playmaking ability they’ve lost due to Green’s absence. With the Warriors playing four games during Week 11, now would be a good time for the managers who may have passed on Jackson-Davis ahead of Saturday’s game to add him if available.

Also providing solid value in that game was Mavericks starting guard Dante Exum (39%), who finished with 19 points, five assists, one steal, and three 3-pointers in 34 minutes. Exum’s provided top 100 value in 9-cat formats over the last two weeks, and Mavericks coach Jason Kidd revealed earlier this week that he’ll be a starter when Kyrie Irving returns. The percentages during this run (60% FG, 90% FT) aren’t sustainable, but Exum has done enough good things to be considered a solid fantasy pickup.

Give the gift of Rotoworld Draft Guides with our exclusive holiday Bundle offer. Unlock hundreds of player profiles, rankings, mocks, and more for the 2024 football, baseball, and basketball seasons. Use code HOLIDAY23 at checkout to receive 25% off and a $10 Fanatics gift card. Click here to get started!

Let’s look at a few more of Saturday’s top pickups:

Paul Reed (37%)

Joel Embiid missed another game with his sprained ankle, which meant Reed would remain in the starting lineup. He finished Philadelphia’s loss to Chicago with 11 points, seven rebounds, three assists, four steals, one block, and one 3-pointer in 28 minutes. Reed has been a top 100 player over the last two weeks and should be streamed while Embiid is sidelined. Also, even if the reigning MVP is cleared for Tuesday’s rematch with the Bulls, the 76ers finish Week 11 with a back-to-back against the Knicks and Jazz. While Embiid has played both ends of multiple back-to-backs this season, there’s always the chance he gets a night off.

Kelly Olynyk (28%)

Olynyk played 28 minutes off the bench in Saturday’s win over the Heat, seven more than starter John Collins, finishing with 19 points, six rebounds, 10 assists, one steal, and one blocked shot. While how Will Hardy has handled the Jazz rotation hasn’t exactly been fantasy-friendly (and, to be clear, that isn’t his responsibility), Olynyk’s been a top-75 player over the past two weeks. Streaming him on Saturday worked out for those who did, and his name could be one to watch as the February trade deadline approaches.

Aaron Nesmith (26%)

Nesmith and the Pacers went off on Saturday, shooting 23-of-43 from three in a 14-point win over the Knicks. He was terrific, shooting 7-of-11 from deep and finishing with 25 points, one rebound, two assists, and one steal in 31 minutes. What Nesmith brings to the table defensively is what got him into the starting lineup, and the perimeter shooting ability is no surprise. A top-50 player over the past two weeks, Nesmith is worth rolling the dice on, especially since he’s been moved into the starting lineup.

Kevin Love (21%)

Losing a game is bad enough. When you also watch two rotation players go down with injuries, that makes the situation even worse. During Saturday’s loss to the Jazz, the Heat lost Jimmy Butler (foot) and Haywood Highsmith (head/concussion), and it isn’t known if either will be available for Monday’s game against the Heat. Love, who finished Saturday with 12 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two 3-pointers in 20 minutes, could take on an expanded role if Butler (X-rays on his foot were negative) and Highsmith have to miss time.

Donte DiVincenzo (21%)

Trades can open the door for others to step up, and that’s precisely what happened with the Knicks. Playing Saturday’s game (the second of a back-to-back) shorthanded in the aftermath of the trade between them and the Raptors, the Knicks relied heavily upon the holdovers. DiVincenzo had the best game of his NBA career, tallying 38 points, six rebounds, two assists, four steals, one block, and seven 3-pointers in 36 minutes. Even with the pending arrival of OG Anunoby, DiVincenzo may have more shots than when RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley were in the rotation. Are we expecting Donte to hit 30 on a nightly basis? No, but his fantasy value could increase after the trade.