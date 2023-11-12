Basketball Pickups: Anyone worth adding with Oubre out?

It was a slow Saturday with just four games on the slate, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t moves to be made!

Kelly Oubre was hit by a car and is expected to miss significant time moving forward. Can fantasy managers make any moves in the wake of his injury? Are there any other notable players worth adding heading into the last day of the week? Let’s get into it!

Nicolas Batum 2%, Robert Covington 5%

Over their last two games, RoCo has averaged 4.0 points, 1.5 boards, 1.0 triples and 3.0 steals across 14.5 minutes. His playing time has been scarce, but he’s been doing what he does best and racking up defensive stats. Batum has posted 4.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.0 triples across 26.0 minutes, and while his playing time has been substantially higher, the upside just isn’t there anymore. Both are worth a look, with Covington the risk/reward option and Batum the lower-ceiling, higher-floor play. Philly plays Indiana on Sunday, so thankfully, we won’t have to wait too long to get clarity on how the rotation will look without Oubre.

Cam Payne 4%

He went for 14 points, two dimes and two swipes in 26 minutes Saturday while filling in for the injured Damian Lillard. Through two starts for Milwaukee, Payne has averaged 10.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 triples across 28.0 minutes. Those numbers aren’t exactly thrilling, but they’re enough to pique our interest if Dame is forced to miss additional games moving forward. The Bucks play again Monday against Chicago, and if Lillard is out, Payne should remain with the first unit.

Jalen Suggs 51%

C’mon, is Suggs really just 51% rostered? After all he’s done this season? The young guard turned in 20 points, two rebounds, two assists, a steal and two triples across 38 minutes Saturday against the Bucks. He’s been phenomenal over his last two games, averaging 20.5 points on 12-of-21 shooting, including a blistering 6-of-9 from beyond the arc. On the season, he’s averaging 2.3 swipes per contest, good for fourth-best in the Association, and his continued improvements as a scorer, three-point shooter and rebounder have put him squarely in must-roster territory in 12-team leagues. He’s available in half of all Yahoo leagues, so go out to your wire now and check to see if you can pick him up.

Sam Hauser 11%

Hauser is a three-point specialist who finished Saturday’s win over Toronto with 12 points, four boards and four triples across 18 minutes. He delivered his fourth straight game with at least 11 points and three triples, and over his last four outings, he’s posted 12.8 points and 3.5 three-pointers while shooting an outrageous 15-of-30 from beyond the arc. Hauser has been a great offensive spark off Boston’s bench, and with nearly 20 minutes per night, he’s getting more than enough playing time to be a viable option moving forward.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. 9%

The rookie went for 20 points (8-of-17 FG), three rebounds, four assists, a steal and two triples across 38 minutes in Saturday’s win over the Hawks. This was his best game of the season by far, as he delivered a career-high point total to go with a full stat line. Tyler Herro is set to miss at least the next two weeks, and while Jimmy Butler’s absence partly accounted for Jaquez Jr.’s big performance, Miami’s rotation is razor-thin, and he should have plenty of opportunities moving forward. The JJJ of the East is worth a pickup in most formats as he continues to ascend for “Heat Culture.”

Haywood Highsmith 17%

Double-H posted 11 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks Saturday in the Heat’s win over Atlanta. His 3-of-13 shooting from the field and 0-of-5 mark from beyond the arc left much to be desired, but outside of the poor shooting, he was stellar. He’s started four games in a row, and in that span, the fourth-year man has averaged 9.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 triples. Highsmith averaged just under 25 minutes in his previous three starts, but he logged 34 in this one with both Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler out of action. Butler should be back soon, but Herro is facing a multi-week absence, which should allow Highsmith to remain with the starting five until he returns. He’s worth a look in 12-team leagues as long as he’s starting.

Bismack Biyombo 24%

Through three starts for the Grizzlies, Biyombo has averaged an impressive 10.0 points, 12.7 boards and 1.0 swats across 30.0 minutes per contest. With Xavier Tillman doubtful Sunday against the Clippers, Biyombo should see at least one more start before the former returns. If Tillman is forced to miss time beyond Sunday, or if Biyombo keeps the starting gig, he could be a great option moving forward. He’s worth adding and holding if you can afford it, but Memphis’ schedule next week has the team playing Tuesday and then not again until a back-to-back Saturday-Sunday. Keep that in mind before adding.

Others to add: Caris LeVert 58%, Kyle Lowry 51%, Killian Hayes 50%, Jeremy Sochan 46%, Goga Bitadze 24%, Dario Saric 20%, Duncan Robinson 18%, Skylar Mays 9%