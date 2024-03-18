Basketball Pickups: Sam Hauser lights up the Wizards

With Sunday’s game against the Wizards being the first of a back-to-back, the Celtics were down multiple starters due to either injury or injury management reasons. Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis did not play, but other low-rostered options stepped forward in Boston’s 130-104 victory. Sam Hauser (13% rostered, Yahoo) and Payton Pritchard (7%) were two, with the former moving into the starting lineup.

Hauser caught fire in D.C., hitting 10 of his first 12 3-point attempts and finishing with 30 points, six rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 23 minutes. The 13th 3-point attempt is when his night came to a premature end, as Hauser stepped on someone’s foot by the Wizards’ bench and rolled his ankle. With Boston leading by more than 30 at the time, there was no need for the Celtics to bring Hauser back. He’s had positive moments as a spot starter, and Sunday’s performance was the best.

As for Pritchard, the absences of White and Brown enhanced his fantasy value despite his coming off the bench. He dished out a career-high 13 assists while only committing one turnover, along with 14 points, five rebounds, one steal, and two 3-pointers in 35 minutes. Unlike Hauser, Pritchard would be a safe bet in deep leagues if the Celtics decide to rest some players for Monday’s game against the Pistons. Hopefully, Hauser’s ankle sprain is not an injury that keeps him sidelined for too long.

Let’s look at a few more of Sunday’s top pickups:

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (41%)

Miami played Sunday’s game in Detroit without Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jovic, resulting in Jaquez and Haywood Highsmith moving into the starting lineup. The rookie out of UCLA finished with 15 points, three rebounds, four assists, one steal, one block, and one 3-pointer in 35 minutes. Jaquez did not produce an elite stat line, but he was good enough to offer solid value as a streamer. The Heat play again on Monday, with that night’s matchup with the 76ers being the first of four games in Week 21. Jaquez’s fantasy value depends on the availability of other players, most notably Butler.

Malik Beasley (32%)

The Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo on Sunday, as he was scratched due to a sore hamstring. His absence coincided with Khris Middleton’s return, and Beasley was one of the Bucks who stepped up in a win over the Suns. Beasley shot 6-of-11 from the field, finishing with 17 points, three rebounds, three assists, and five 3-pointers in 29 minutes. Jae Crowder (18 points, two rebounds, three steals, and four 3-pointers) also played well, but Beasley offers a higher fantasy upside, especially if Giannis has to miss more than one game.

Luke Kornet (3%)

Kornet was another Celtics player who took advantage of additional playing time on Sunday. In 20 minutes, he tallied 14 points, six rebounds, one assist, and two blocked shots, shooting 5-of-9 from the field and 4-of-4 from the foul line. With Al Horford yet to play both ends of a back-to-back this season and Porzingis’ status for Monday undetermined, Kornet could have staying power, at least for one more night.

Torrey Craig (1%)

The Bulls did not play on Sunday, but starting point guard Coby White (hip) was listed as probable on the team’s injury report for Monday’s matchup with the Trail Blazers. Craig has filled the void in the starting lineup, and he hit four 3-pointers in Thursday’s loss to the Clippers. Craig wasn’t as impactful in a win over the Wizards on Saturday, but there will be room for him to add value if White is again sidelined.

Justin Champagnie (1%)

After posting a line of 11 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal, three blocks, and three 3-pointers in Saturday’s loss to the Bulls, Champagnie was moved into the starting lineup for Sunday’s game against Boston. He played 36 minutes, finishing with a respectable 14 points, eight rebounds, one assist, two steals, and two 3-pointers. Washington plays three games in Week 21, beginning with the Rockets on Tuesday, and Champagnie would be worth a look if he remains in the starting lineup.

