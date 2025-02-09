Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Weekly: Trade Deadline Recap

The trade deadline isn’t the most impactful day for dynasty managers, but there are still some ramifications that will affect young players. Some teams and players were altered in a big way, while others stood pat at the deadline. If you’re looking for an analysis of each and every trade, check out this link . This article includes the players who left and joined teams at the deadline, but that is more of a reference.

Here is how all dynasty assets from all 30 teams should be viewed after the trade deadline:

Atlanta Hawks

In: Caris LeVert, Terance Mann, Georges Niang, Bones Hyland (waived)

Out: Bogdan Bogdanovic, De’Andre Hunter, Cody Zeller

When Jalen Johnson (shoulder) was ruled out for the season, the Hawks were put in a tough spot. This is the first of three straight years that they didn’t have control over their first-round pick, but they also don’t have enough talent to really compete. They were reportedly aggressive in trying to bring in a star on the wing, but they weren’t able to make anything work. It was rather surprising that Clint Capela wasn’t traded, but Onyeka Okongwu earned the starting job a few weeks ago, so dynasty managers aren’t too upset.

The main dynasty impact is more minutes and responsibility for Zaccharie Risacher. He’s been starting all season, but Quin Snyder usually leaned on Hunter to play more minutes than the rookie. With Hunter gone, Risacher should see typical starter minutes. He’s had a few big games recently, and the rest of the season should be a great opportunity for him to develop.

Boston Celtics

In: None

Out: Jaden Springer

The Springer trade was about getting under the luxury tax, so there isn’t much of a dynasty impact here. Boston is attempting to repeat, so there isn’t going to be minutes opened up for a young player. It solidified Payton Pritchard’s place in their future plans and rotation, but that wasn’t really in question.

Brooklyn Nets

In: None

Out: None

Brooklyn made their moves earlier in the season, but it is still surprising that they didn’t make any more trades at the deadline to acquire more draft capital. Players like Cameron Johnson, D’Angelo Russell and Nic Claxton would’ve brought back some draft capital, but the Nets opted to keep them around.

Charlotte Hornets

In: Jusuf Nurkic

Out: Cody Martin, Vasilije Micic

Well, it turns out Charlotte didn’t make any major moves at the deadline. The deal that brought in Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish was reversed, and now things get murkier at center with Jusuf Nurkic in town. Nick Smith Jr. and KJ Simpson should continue to play significant roles, and there will be extra minutes to go around with Micic gone. However, Moussa Diabate won’t get the extended run at center we expected. In fact, the Hornets may opt to keep him on a two-way deal, which means that he may only be eligible to play in eight more NBA games. The focus in Charlotte down the stretch will be the development of Smith Jr. and Simpson.

Chicago Bulls

In: Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, Zach Collins

Out: Zach LaVine

When they traded away Zach LaVine, it really felt like Chicago was going to do the thing. They were finally going to pull the plug and tank. Unfortunately, they opted against making more moves, leaving them with a complicated rotation. They have plenty of solid veterans, but it isn’t clear exactly how the rotation will shake out. Even if they intend to battle for a spot in the postseason, the Bulls’ priority will continue to be the development of Matas Buzelis. Over his last six games, Buzelis has averaged 15.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.8 threes per game, which has him providing fifth-round value during that stretch. Chicago should prioritize seeing how good he can be, and the moves they made shouldn’t hinder that.

Cleveland Cavaliers

In: De’Andre Hunter

Out: Caris LeVert, Georges Niang

The top team in the East made a win-now move to acquire a former top-five pick in Hunter. The 27-year-old forward has had arguably the best season of his career, and he should fill out the fifth starting spot next to Cleveland’s core four. This shouldn’t limit the Cavaliers’ stars, and Hunter should make them even more dangerous on defense, even if he doesn’t get many defensive stats. Perhaps this limits the role of rookie Jaylon Tyson, but they traded away two bench pieces, so Tyson should still have a role.

Dallas Mavericks

In: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, Caleb Martin

Out: Luka Doncic, Quentin Grimes, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris

Nico Harrison really accelerated the timeline for the Mavs. By “accelerated”, I mean shortened. Dallas should still be a competitive team this season, and if things click for them on offense, they should be able to make a run, since the defense shouldn’t be an issue.

They traded away the face of the franchise, and they’re left without much of a direction for the future. They still have a few intriguing young guys on the team, like Max Christie, Olivier Maxence-Prosper and Jaden Hardy, but only Christie will be part of the team’s rotation. Klay Thompson is only getting older, so Christie may be able to become a full-time starter soon like he was with the Lakers. Christie has averaged 17.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.7 threes as a Maverick.

Denver Nuggets

In: None

Out: None

Denver opted for continuity, which has served them well over the past half a decade. Young players like Christian Braun and Julian Strawther will continue to play large roles. The lack of a move to acquire another star proves that they believe in what they have, meaning that Braun and Strawther are important parts of their future.

Detroit Pistons

In: Dennis Schroder, Lindy Waters III

Out: None

Detroit didn’t make any major moves, but they did bring in a solid backup point guard for Cade Cunningham. Schroder should make things easier for everyone and give Cunningham a chance to play without the ball in his hands at times. The Pistons have their eyes set on the playoffs, and they’re relying on young players like Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson and Ron Holland to play significant roles to make it happen. How they perform down the stretch could determine what their future looks like with Detroit.

Golden State Warriors

In: Jimmy Butler

Out: Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson, Lindy Waters III

Golden State made a big splash by acquiring Butler, who had grown frustrated in Miami. The main thing that stuck out to me was that they didn’t have to give up any young guys. Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and Trayce Jackson-Davis are all still in town and remain integral parts of the team’s future. However, the priority will continue to be winning a championship until Stephen Curry retires. Keep an eye on how they use their young pieces, but the moves at the deadline were not focused on their development.

Houston Rockets

In: Jaden Springer (waived), Cody Zeller

Out: None

Houston added a young, defensive-minded guard in Springer, but they were more interested in the draft pick that came along with him and had no intention to keep him around. Reports have said that they want to see how this young core does in the playoffs, but they may look to make moves this offseason, depending on how things go.

Indiana Pacers

In: None

Out: James Wiseman

The Pacers offloaded Wiseman, but they didn’t make any other major moves. Indiana has been playing well recently after a slow start to the season, but if they want to make it back to the Eastern Conference Finals, Tyrese Haliburton will have to prove that he is still one of the best point guards in the league. His dynasty stock has slipped slightly this season, but he can raise it back up with a strong final two months before the playoffs.

Los Angeles Clippers

In: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Drew Eubanks, Patty Mills, MarJon Beauchamp

Out: Terance Mann, Bones Hyland, Mo Bamba, PJ Tucker, Kevin Porter Jr.

The Clippers made some moves at the deadline, but they didn’t do much that will impact things for dynasty managers. Bogdanovic is a solid addition for this season, but he’s 32 years old and has had a bad season. Beauchamp still has some upside, but he was never able to figure things out with the Bucks. This team is locked in on winning a championship as their core continues to age, which means that they won’t be focused on handing out developmental minutes.

Los Angeles Lakers

In: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris

Out: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, Jalen Hood-Schifino

What a week it has been for the Lakers. First, they shake the league to its core by trading for Luka Doncic. Then, they make another surprise deal by acquiring Mark Williams. Finally, on Saturday night, that trade was rescinded, which returned Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish to Los Angeles.

Of course, the Lakers now have their superstar to lead the franchise for the next decade (assuming they re-sign him). They still need to figure out the center position and will likely do so this summer. The band-aid fix will likely be adding a center from the buyout market and having that center split the minutes with Jaxson Hayes.

All eyes will be on Doncic. How will he respond after the Mavericks attempted to tarnish his name on his way out? There’s no reason to think that a change of scenery will impact Luka’s production since he is still clearly one of the best dynasty assets in the league. However, his arrival will likely take away some usage from Austin Reaves.

Memphis Grizzlies

In: Marvin Bagley III, Johnny Davis

Out: Marcus Smart, Jake LaRavia

The Grizzlies made some financial moves, but they didn’t bring back anyone who will be part of their rotation. Smart has been out forever, but LaRavia has played an inconsistent role. Moving him to Sacramento will make the Grizzlies’ rotation tighter, which should mean more minutes for GG Jackson and Vince Williams Jr.

Miami Heat

In: Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell

Out: Jimmy Butler, Josh Richardson

The Heat were finally able to make a move to move on from Butler, but this may limit Nikola Jovic’s role. Jovic has taken a huge leap in year three, but he really stepped up when Butler exited the rotation. The arrival of Wiggins may limit Jovic’s role, even if Miami values him as a long-term piece. He still has loads of upside, but his path to minutes got a little murkier at the deadline.

Milwaukee Bucks

In: Kyle Kuzma, Jericho Sims, Kevin Porter Jr.

Out: Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, MarJon Beauchamp, Delon Wright

Milwaukee parted with Middleton to bring in Kuzma, but that wasn’t the major dynasty impact. The Bucks traded away both Johnson and Beauchamp, both of whom were first-round picks. This team is built on aging stars, and while they still have a couple of young guys with upside (like Tyler Smith), they aren’t part of the rotation.

Minnesota Timberwolves

In: None

Out: None

Minnesota didn’t alter their rotation at the deadline despite reports that they did try to make some moves. Anthony Edwards will continue to be the face of the franchise and the top dynasty asset on the team, though managers will also be keeping an eye on how Rob Dillingham progresses.

New Orleans Pelicans

In: Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk

Out: Brandon Ingram, Daniel Theis

In a lost season for New Orleans, they didn’t break up too much of their core at the deadline. They sent BI to Toronto and brought back two serviceable veterans that multiple contending teams would love to have. However, managers shouldn’t be too concerned about them taking away minutes from young players over the final two months. Yves Missi, Karlo Matkovic and Jordan Hawkins should all play large roles down the stretch. Trey Murphy has also emerged as a truly elite asset in fantasy basketball. It will be fun to watch him continue to develop, though they may shut him down early.

New York Knicks

In: Delon Wright

Out: Jericho Sims

New York didn’t make any moves that will impact their already tight rotation. Karl-Anthony Towns has thrived in his first season with the Knicks, which has helped his value in dynasty leagues. Mitchell Robinson shouldn’t be out much longer, but that shouldn’t limit KAT’s production.

Oklahoma City Thunder

In: Daniel Theis (waived)

Out: None

The only move OKC made was to acquire more draft capital (of course). They didn’t need to make any major roster moves, and they still have plenty of talent that can help them win now and in the future. Chet Holmgren’s return was basically a trade deadline acquisition for them.

Orlando Magic

In: None

Out: None

Orlando was one of the teams that surprisingly stayed put at the trade deadline. They have plenty of talent, but they have had injury issues all season. When Jalen Suggs returns, it will be interesting to see if this team can turn things around. They have slowly slid down the standings since Paolo Banchero returned to the lineup, but they should figure things out when they get healthy.

Philadelphia 76ers

In: Quentin Grimes, Jared Butler

Out: Caleb Martin, KJ Martin, Reggie Jackson

This has been a frustrating season for Philly, but they didn’t sell at the deadline. However, they were able to add a young piece with upside in Grimes. He scored 14 points and added two rebounds, two assists, one block and two 3-pointers in his debut for the 76ers. Unless he beats out Kelly Oubre Jr. for the starting job, Grimes will continue to play a reserve role. However, he can still be productive and potentially solidify his place in the team’s future. Also, Tyrese Maxey will continue to prove that he is a fantasy superstar.

Phoenix Suns

In: Cody Martin, Vasilije Micic

Out: Jusuf Nurkic

Despite fielding plenty of calls, Phoenix didn’t make any major moves at the deadline. They moved Nurkic, which was expected. He wasn’t in the rotation anyway, so that won’t impact things. Martin can be a solid depth piece for them, but he may take away a few minutes from rookie Ryan Dunn. Nick Richards is also worth keeping an eye on. He may not be seen as the franchise cornerstone, but if he can finish the season well, he could earn the starting center job heading into next season.

Portland Trail Blazers

In: None

Out: None

If the Blazers didn’t get hot just before the trade deadline, they may have made some moves. However, they’re only 3.5 games out of the postseason after winning 10 of their last 11 games. They opted for continuity, which isn’t bad for the development of their young players. We may not see Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe and Donovan Clingan unleashed for the final month of the season, but competing for a spot in the postseason should help their continued development.

Sacramento Kings

In: Zach LaVine, Jonas Valanciunas, Jake LaRavia

Out: De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Jordan McLaughlin, Alex Len, Colby Jones

Things broke down over just a span of a few weeks in Sacramento. They had a strong stretch after firing Mike Brown, but they weren’t able to sustain it. The result was trading away the face of the franchise that they drafted in 2017. With Fox gone, the Kings are in an awkward spot. They have a talented group that is too good to miss the postseason but isn’t good enough to win a championship.

Malik Monk should get the chance to build on his breakout season and potentially put up even better numbers. Keegan Murray has become an afterthought on offense, which isn’t good for his development. They added some depth, and I think LaRavia was a sneaky addition for them. The former first-round pick was stuck in a deep rotation in Memphis, but he should immediately be one of Sacramento’s best reserve forwards. He should play a more consistent role, which will help him continue to develop.

San Antonio Spurs

In: De’Aaron Fox, Jordan McLaughlin, Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Out: Tre Jones, Zach Collins, Sidy Cissoko

The Spurs accelerated their timeline by acquiring Fox, who made it clear that if he was traded, he wanted to join Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio. Fox’s arrival should help them compete for a postseason spot this season, which is great for Wemby, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson’s development. As far as Stephon Castle, the rookie was pushed to the bench for both Fox and Chris Paul to start. However, he ended up scoring a career-high 33 points on Friday night. Safe to say, managers shouldn’t be concerned about his growth being stunted.

Toronto Raptors

In: Brandon Ingram, PJ Tucker, James Wiseman (waived)

Out: Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, Davion Mitchell

Toronto made one of the bigger splashes at the trade deadline, but the only way this move will work out is if they re-sign BI to a long-term deal. They currently sit 5.5 games out of the Play-In Tournament, so trading for a one-year rental of Ingram just to miss out on the postseason doesn’t make sense. It’s unclear when he’ll be healthy, but when he can suit up, Gradey Dick will likely be the odd man out that is forced to the bench, which isn’t ideal for his development. Another young player to keep an eye on is Jonathan Mogbo. He’ll see a larger workload with Olynyk gone, and he started on Friday with Jakob Poeltl sidelined.

Utah Jazz

In: KJ Martin, Mo Bamba (waived), Josh Richardson (waived), Jalen Hood-Schifino (waived)

Out: Drew Eubanks, Patty Mills

Utah’s moves were all about flexibility. They didn’t add anybody that will impact their rotation, but they were able to add to their stockpile of future draft picks. They didn’t trade away any veterans, but they’ve shown in the past that they aren’t afraid to tank hard and prioritize the younger players. That should be the case again this season, and they have a multitude of recent draft picks that will play a lot and continue to develop.

Washington Wizards

In: Khris Middleton, Marcus Smart, AJ Johnson, Colby Jones, Reggie Jackson (waived)

Out: Kyle Kuzma, Jonas Valanciunas, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Jared Butler, Johnny Davis, Marvin Bagley III

Washington didn’t make the splashy move that other teams did, but they had one of my favorite trade deadlines. Kuzma clearly wanted out, and they were able to bring back Middleton and Johnson. Middleton and Smart will be incredible for helping the development of their younger players, and Johnson was just drafted in the first round. Washington is now loaded with young players, and they moved on from some players who would have soaked up minutes if they were still around (and healthy).

Washington is building this thing the right way. Acquiring draft picks, young players and veterans that have had success in the league. It’s going to take time, but the Wizards will eventually have success with this core. Johnson, Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George and Alexandre Sarr (when he gets healthy) will all play significant roles down the stretch of this season and have a chance to prove that they belong in Washington long-term.