2025 NBA trade deadline: Fantasy impact and analysis on every important move

The 2025 NBA trade deadline is here, and there’s been no shortage of action. Below is each trade and how the moves will impact fantasy basketball. Check back throughout the day for updates.

Bucks acquire Kyle Kuzma from Washington

Milwaukee moved a key contributor to its 2021 title team on Wednesday, sending Khris Middleton, rookie guard AJ Johnson, and a 2028 pick swap to the Wizards in exchange for Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and a future second-round pick. Middleton, who underwent surgery on both ankles this past offseason, has been a shell of himself as he works his way back from those procedures. While the production had improved, it was fair to wonder if Middleton would return to the wing scorer that he was pre-injuries. The Bucks couldn’t afford to wait much longer, as the team is very much in “win-now” mode due to the presence of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

As for Middleton’s fantasy potential in Washington, it doesn’t look good. The Wizards have two wings who were first-round picks: Bilal Coulibaly (second year) and Kyshawn George (rookie). They need to play, and there are also rookies Bub Carrington and Alexandre Sarr at the point and center positions. Player development has been the focus for Washington, and Middleton’s timeline doesn’t fit that. While managers who have him rostered should not rush to drop Middleton, the hope is that he’ll wind up where the playing time will be guaranteed for the rest of the season.

While he didn’t offer much fantasy value in Washington this season, Kuzma may be able to change that in Milwaukee. He’s part of a veteran lineup that’s looking to compete for a championship and not playing for a rebuilding squad that’s prioritizing the development of its youngsters. He can provide spacing alongside Antetokounmpo, either as a bigger three or as a four if Milwaukee wants to use Giannis at the five. Kuzma is better than the sub-200 fantasy player he’s been this season. Look for him to be far more valuable to fantasy managers due to this trade. In addition to adding Kuzma to the mix, the Bucks saved about $30 million on their luxury tax bill.

The other two players involved in this trade, Johnson and Baldwin, are unlikely to impact fantasy basketball. However, Johnson may be able to get some run in Washington due to that team’s ongoing rebuild.

Lakers acquire Mark Williams from Hornets for Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, and two future picks

For those wondering what the Lakers would do with their 2031 first-round pick, that question was answered a little after midnight Thursday morning. Needing to add a center to the rotation, the Lakers acquired Williams from Charlotte. The Hornets received Knecht, Reddish, the 2031 first (which is unprotected), and a 2030 first-round pick swap.

Williams has promise, but availability and the defensive end of the floor were concerns in Charlotte. He fits the profile of the athletic center that has thrived alongside Luka Doncic in the past. The hope is that those two can form a partnership to lead the Lakers into the post-LeBron era (whenever that happens). Losing Knecht and the picks was a lot, but the Lakers are betting on Williams (and themselves) with this trade.

Knecht may be the biggest winner in this move regarding short-term fantasy value. The rookie wing did not offer much defensively while with the Lakers, which limited his time on the court. But if there’s one thing Knecht can do, it’s score. With Brandon Miller (wrist) out for the rest of the season, Knecht will have ample opportunities to put points on the board, especially if he gets some on-court time with the currently injured LaMelo Ball (ankle). As for Reddish, he had been away from the Lakers for personal reasons, and he’s never been much of a fantasy asset. There’s no need to stash him hoping he gets more run in Charlotte.

Pelicans trade Brandon Ingram to Toronto, receiving Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk and two picks

Between his contract status and the emergence of Trey Murphy, it had become clear that Ingram’s long-term future was unlikely to be in New Orleans. So, he’s headed to Toronto in a trade that nets the Pelicans two players (Brown and Olynyk), a 2026 first-round pick via Indiana (top-4 protected), and a 2025 second-round pick. Ingram’s fit in a rotation headlined by Zion Williamson was awkward due to the floor spacing; that should not be as much of an issue in Toronto. However, Ingram has to stay healthy, and the Raptors need to re-sign him this summer.

Ingram has been out of action since early December with an ankle injury. He has not played more than 65 games in a season since his rookie year (2016-17). His health will determine whether or not he impacts fantasy basketball this season, but he was productive in New Orleans before his most recent injury.

This is an interesting situation for the players headed to New Orleans. Brown, who has value among contending teams, may be headed for a contract buyout. If so, he’s likely to be more valuable to a contending team than to fantasy managers. Olynyk’s contract for next season is guaranteed, and the concern is how his addition impacts Yves Missi and Karlo Matkovic. The two rookies should play plenty down the stretch, but there have been times when Olynyk has offered serious “silly season” value (remember that run in Houston?). There’s no need to add Brown or Olynyk, but keep an eye out for the latter.

Cavaliers acquire De’Andre Hunter from Atlanta for LeVert, Niang, and draft picks

Hunter has been one of the most improved players in the NBA this season, especially on the offensive end of the floor. The Hawks have apparently decided to cash in on that value increase, getting his contract off the books. Hunter is headed to Cleveland, with the Cavaliers sending Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks, and two pick swaps to Atlanta. While Hunter has exceeded expectations, his fantasy value places him just outside the top 100 in 9-cat formats. The defensive stats aren’t there on most nights, and that’s unlikely to change in Cleveland. And given the firepower in the Cavaliers’ starting lineup, Hunter will likely lose appeal in standard leagues.

Depending on how Atlanta approaches the rest of the season, LeVert and Niang should play consistently with their new team. Atlanta losing Jalen Johnson for the rest of the season has left a void that neither player can fill on their own, but it likely means both will take on more prominent roles than the ones they held in Cleveland. Of the two, LeVert offers a higher fantasy ceiling, but neither is someone who fantasy managers should rush to add before they’ve played a game for the Hawks.

Suns trade Jusuf Nurkic, first-round pick to Hornets

Having fallen out of the rotation in Phoenix, Nurkic is headed to Charlotte for the next chapter in his NBA career. And there may be a path to immediate playing time due to Charlotte trading Mark Williams to the Lakers early Thursday morning. If Nurkic is part of the Hornets’ plans for the rest of this season, that would mean fewer minutes for Moussa Diabate. The acquisition of a 2026 first-round pick was just as crucial for the Hornets.

Charlotte sends Vasilije Micic, Cody Martin, and a 2026 second-round pick to Phoenix. Both players are currently injured, with Micic sitting out Wednesday’s loss to Milwaukee with a sprained ankle, and Martin has been out since January 24 with a sports hernia. Due to the injuries and Phoenix’s depth on the perimeter, fantasy managers should not expect much from either. As for the impact of Micic and Martin leaving, young Hornets like KJ Simpson and Tidjane Salaun should play more as the season winds down.

Wizards trade Jonas Valanciunas to Sacramento

Valanciunas played well enough in Washington to merit being rostered in standard leagues despite serving as Alexandre Sarr’s backup on most nights. With this trade, that likely changes, as he’ll be backing up one of the NBA’s most productive centers in Domantas Sabonis. Valanciunas is worth holding onto in deep leagues, but that’s about it. He’ll likely be more valuable to the Kings than to fantasy managers.

In exchange for Valanciunas, the Wizards acquired Sidy Cissoko and two second-round picks (2028 via Denver and a 2029 second). Cissoko was waived Thursday morning; this move for Washington was more about the future draft capital than adding a player.

Clippers acquire Bogdan Bogdanovic, picks from Clippers for Mann, Hyland

Bogdanovic missed time in January with a lower leg injury, and most recently, he’s been away from the Hawks. He’s now headed to Los Angeles, joining the Clippers to help bolster their bench unit. Bogdanovic is a capable scorer and can provide late-round value when healthy. His addition may help take some pressure off of Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, but Bogdanovic isn’t at the point where he has to be added to standard league rosters.

For Mann, moving to Atlanta may give his career a needed boost. He’s a versatile player who can facilitate, but the opportunities weren’t there with the Clippers. Depending on what happens with the Hawks moving forward, Mann may be able to salvage something from what has been a disappointing season. As for Hyland, he’s failed to lock down a rotation spot in Denver and Los Angeles. There may be opportunities for him to prove himself with the Hawks, especially with Kobe Bufkin out for the year. But he should not be rostered in fantasy leagues.

Dallas, Philadelphia exchange Caleb Martin for Quentin Grimes

After acquiring Anthony Davis from the Lakers, there was a feeling that the Mavericks would look to add a wing defender to the mix. Enter Martin, who arrives from Philadelphia (along with a 2030 second-round pick) with Dallas giving up Grimes and a 2025 second-round pick. While 76ers coach Nick Nurse spoke highly of Martin early in the season, that didn’t translate into fantasy value. Rostered in 5% of Yahoo leagues, he’s ranked outside the top 200 in 8- and 9-cat formats. His offensive ceiling is limited in Dallas, but the ability to defend should ensure Martin consistent playing time.

However, when he’ll play is up in the air, as the newest Maverick is dealing with a hip injury. To complete the deal, Philadelphia added a 2030 second-round pick.

Adding Grimes gives Philadelphia a young shooter to add to the rotation, but the fantasy impact will be minimal. Like Martin, Grimes is ranked outside the top 200, and he does not bring as much to the table defensively. While he should be in the 76ers’ rotation as they look to rebound from a rough start to the season, Grimes is not a player that fantasy managers should rush to add.

Pelicans trade Daniel Theis to Oklahoma City

While Theis had his moments in New Orleans, beginning the season as the starting center, his fantasy value took a significant hit once rookie Yves Missi replaced him in the starting lineup. So, the veteran center is headed to Oklahoma City with a 2031 second-round pick attached, and the Pelicans receive cash in return. It’s a cost-cutting move for New Orleans, and the Thunder add depth in the post. Thursday afternoon, the Thunder announced that they have waived Theis.

Raptors send Davion Mitchell to Miami for Tucker, picks

“Off Night” is headed to South Beach, as the Raptors have traded Mitchell to Miami in exchange for P.J. Tucker and two second-round picks. Due to Immanuel Quickley’s injuries, Mitchell had moments this season where he was worth streaming for the assist production. However, moving to Miami likely caps his already-low fantasy ceiling due to the presence of Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier. Mitchell can offer value as a defensive reserve, but that isn’t enough to merit being rostered in fantasy leagues unless someone ahead of him in the rotation suffers an injury. Tucker has yet to play a game this season, and it’s difficult to envision him suiting up for the Raptors.

Knicks send Jericho Sims to Milwaukee

Sims played inconsistent minutes in New York, with Precious Achiuwa and (more recently) rookie Ariel Hukporti passing him in the rotation. Add in the eventual return of Mitchell Robinson (ankle), who has been cleared for full contact, and there wasn’t much need to hold onto him. So, Sims is headed to Milwaukee, with the Bucks sending Delon Wright and cash to the Knicks. Like Sims, Wright fell down the depth chart in Milwaukee and is unlikely to impact fantasy basketball in New York. Neither player will impact fantasy basketball in their new homes.

Celtics trade Jaden Springer to Houston

Springer could not earn consistent rotation minutes in Boston, and he’s headed to a team with depth on the perimeter. For the Celtics, who received a 2031 second-round pick (top-55 protected), this move frees up a roster spot and cuts their luxury tax bill. Targeting a veteran who can contribute on the veteran’s minimum will be cheaper than keeping Springer, so he’s headed to Houston. The Rockets also received a 2030 second-round pick in this move that will not impact fantasy basketball.

76ers send KJ Martin to Detroit for draft picks

Philadelphia made a cost-cutting move on Wednesday, trading Martin and two second-round picks (2027 via Milwaukee, 2031 via Dallas) to Detroit in exchange for cash. Recently sidelined by a foot injury, Martin offered minimal fantasy value when healthy. While he may be able to give the Pistons additional frontcourt depth, this move will not impact fantasy basketball.