Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis swapped in shocking trade: Fantasy fallout, ramifications for Lakers, Mavs, Jazz

Late Saturday night, news that shook the NBA and its legions of fans hit social media. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported a three-team trade headlined by Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis, a transaction so unbelievable that he had to ensure that the deal was legitimate. Other beat writers would confirm the news shortly thereafter, and the first significant blockbuster ahead of the February 6 trade deadline had been consummated. The details:

- Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris



- Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 LAL 1st



- Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers 2nd, 2025 Mavericks 2nd

The Lakers will receive Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris from the Mavericks, who will get Davis, Max Christie, and the Lakers’ 2029 first-round pick. Utah also got involved, receiving Jalen Hood-Schifino and 2025 second-round picks from Dallas and the Lakers (via the Clippers). Let’s look at the trade and how it may impact fantasy basketball for the rest of the season.

Lakers receive: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris

In a move that shocked many, the Mavericks decided to move on from Doncic, their perceived franchise cornerstone. While he’s only appeared in 22 games this season and is currently out with a strained calf, Luka has been elite when available. He’s a five-time All-NBA selection who, at 25 years old, likely hasn’t reached his prime as an NBA player. Joining forces with LeBron James could be huge for Doncic in the short term, as the 40-year-old will be Luka’s best teammate in the NBA.

Both players can facilitate offensively, and Doncic’s perimeter shooting ability can open things up for James and the other Lakers. While there will be an acclimation period once Doncic is medically cleared to play, the basketball IQ is such that he should fit in well with LeBron. The question is, how will Austin Reaves be impacted? He spent considerable time on the ball in a playmaking role when sharing the court with James and Davis; his usage will likely take a hit once Doncic is available. However, Reaves is too good of a player not to have some influence within the Lakers offense once everyone is available. Maybe the assists take a hit, but the 3-point production increases. That’s something to watch moving forward.

As for the remaining big men, not too much will change in the short term. They’ve already been playing without Davis due to his abdominal injury, so Hayes’ role as the starting center should remain the same. That would change if the Lakers added a starting-caliber center before the deadline. However, Christie’s exit opens up a place in the starting lineup. How Lakers coach JJ Redick fills that void will be worth watching. Gabe Vincent hasn’t impacted fantasy basketball much this season. Still, unless the Lakers go big and use Dorian Finney-Smith as a starter, he may be the best option until Doncic is cleared to play. While starting would raise Vincent’s ceiling, he would not become a must-stream player immediately.

As for Kleber and Morris, the former is recovering from a broken foot and does not have a timeline for return. The latter was not in the Mavericks’ rotation, and that’s unlikely to change with the Lakers. There’s no need to add Kleber or Morris to any fantasy roster after this trade.

Mavericks receive: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and the Lakers’ 2029 first-round pick

Davis is out with an abdominal injury but may be healthy enough to resume playing before the All-Star break. In the past, AD has been vocal about his desire to play the power forward position, which will be possible in Dallas. Daniel Gafford has played well as the starting center recently with Dereck Lively II (ankle) out, and he can offer a dynamic similar to the one the Lakers used in its run to the NBA title in 2020. That team played Davis alongside JaVale McGee or Dwight Howard, with those two doing the dirty work while AD roamed freely.

However, playing Davis at the four means someone may have to be moved to the bench. Could PJ Washington be the odd man out? He would have to guard small forwards if Mavericks coach Jason Kidd decides to start Davis next to a center, and that could be too much to ask of Washington defensively. While his fantasy value will be acceptable while Davis recovers from his injury, PJ stans to take a hit once AD is healthy enough to play. Naji Marshall is another rotation player whose opportunities may decrease once the Mavericks get their newest big man into the rotation.

As for Christie, he moved into the Lakers’ starting lineup in early December and had been a fixture in that group. That changes in Dallas due to the presence of Klay Thompson, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Quentin Grimes. Max can and should play rotation minutes in Dallas, but the competition for playing time will be more challenging than it was with the Lakers. Whether or not the Mavericks’ wings take hits to their values will depend on how the rotation shakes out, but Doncic’s absence with the calf strain led to the healthy players having more opportunities to make plays with the basketball in their hands. Kyrie Irving’s already-high usage should remain where it has been with Doncic out of the lineup, and he’ll remain highly valuable regardless of league format.

Jazz receive: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 second-round pick from Dallas, 2025 second-round pick from the Lakers (via LAC)

Utah getting involved in this trade was more about Danny Ainge adding to his draft capital than anything else. Hood-Schifino had a disappointing two-plus seasons with the Lakers, never being able to earn rotation minutes. However, while a change of scenery can be good in some instances, that may not be the case here. Hood-Schifino joins a roster with two recent first-round picks at his position, Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier. While this doesn’t mean that Hood-Schifino won’t get an opportunity to show what he can do (and he’s been out with a hamstring injury), it does mean that George and Collier will be prioritized regarding playing time.