Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Donovan Clingan set to shine in increased role

Unfortunately, Monday’s 10-game slate wasn’t kinda to NBA players. Multiple players exited early due to various injuries. Deandre Ayton exited due to a left calf injury, which came when he landed after going up for a layup. He had to be helped to the locker room, which isn’t a great sign. The severity of the injury isn’t clear, but if he is forced to miss time, Donovan Clingan (11% rostered in Yahoo leagues) should enter the starting unit. The rookie played 21 minutes on Monday and finished with 21 points (8-of-8 FGs), seven rebounds, one block and one 3-pointer. In 10 starts this season, Clingan has averaged 6.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.9 blocks in 22.1 minutes per game. Clingan should be considered a must-add player at this point. If Ayton ends up missing an extended period of time, there won’t be many players that will be able to match Clingan’s rebound and block numbers if he is starting. Robert Williams III (4% rostered) is an option to consider in deeper formats. He missed this game due to right knee soreness, but he will likely split the center minutes with Clingan if he returns to play on Wednesday.

Here are a few other players to consider rostering:

SG/SF Max Christie (27%), Dallas Mavericks

Since being traded to Dallas, Christie has averaged 17.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, three assists and 2.8 triples per game while shooting 51.2 percent from the floor. That has him ranked in the top 75 in nine-cat leagues since joining his new team. Especially with how many injuries the team is dealing with, Christie should be rostered in standard leagues.

PF Olivier-Maxence Prosper (less than 1%), Dallas Mavericks

The Mavs’ frontcourt players are dropping like flies. Daniel Gafford (knee) exited early from Monday’s game, which allowed O-Max to start the second half in his place. He had 16 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes against the Kings. PJ Washington could be back for their back-to-back on Wednesday and Thursday, but there is a real chance that Dallas has to play with Anthony Davis, Gafford and Washington, which would likely allow O-Max to start.

SG/SF Aaron Wiggins (21%), Oklahoma City Thunder

Wiggins has been on a tear lately and deserves to be rostered. Over OKC’s last six games, Wiggins has averaged 23.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 threes per game, which has contributed to him being ranked 15th in nine-cat leagues, per Basketball Monster. He scored 24 points off the bench on Monday.

PG KJ Simpson (2%), Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball (ankle) exited early from Monday’s game, which allowed Simpson to play 30 minutes off the bench. He had nine points, nine rebounds and four assists. He started two of their three previous games and scored at least 10 points in three straight games prior to Monday. LaMelo’s history with ankle injuries makes this concerning, but there is a chance that he doesn’t miss much time. Nick Smith Jr. (15%) is another option to consider since he will continue to start regardless of Ball’s health.

C Richaun Holmes (8%), Washington Wizards

Holmes has been Washington’s starting center recently with Alexandre Sarr sidelined. As a starter, Holmes has averaged 12.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and one block per game while shooting 74.1 percent from the floor. Assuming Sarr remains out against the Pacers on Wednesday, Holmes should be in line for another start.

SG/SF Caris LeVert (13%), Atlanta Hawks

LeVert’s debut for Atlanta on Saturday didn’t go well, but his second game went much better. He had 18 points, eight rebounds, two assists and three 3-pointers in 32 minutes. LeVert will continue to play a large role off the bench, but Vit Krejci (back) exited early on Monday, which opened up a few extra minutes for LeVert. It’s unclear if Krejci will be back to play in New York on Wednesday.

PG Isaiah Collier (35%) Utah Jazz

The rookie had another double-double on Monday with 13 points and 10 assists. Collier has cemented his role as Utah’s starting point guard and remains widely available despite being one of the best assist options in the league.