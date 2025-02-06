Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Don’t worry about Nikola Jovic

Wednesday proved to be even more action-packed than many expected. In addition to 11 games being on the schedule, multiple trades were consummated, including Jimmy Butler’s move to Golden State, the Bucks acquiring Kyle Kuzma (and sending Khris Middleton to Washington), and the Lakers adding a starting center in Mark Williams. And the trade deadline isn’t until 3 PM Eastern on Thursday, so who knows what else may happen before then. Let’s look at some low-rostered players who are worth a look in fantasy leagues, and some stand to have added value once the “silly season” kicks into high gear.

PF/C Nikola Jović (36%), Miami Heat

The Heat finally got a deal done for Jimmy Butler, and their return includes Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, and PJ Tucker. While Wiggins should undoubtedly be in the rotation, neither Anderson nor Tucker appear to be locks. That should protect Jovic’s value, and he’s played well enough recently to ensure he’ll remain a key figure for the Heat. In 37 minutes off the bench, he accounted for 23 points, five rebounds, seven assists, one blocked shot, and three 3-pointers. Jovic shot 8-of-9 from the field and 4-of-5 from the foul line in Miami’s 108-101 win over Philadelphia.

PG Isaiah Collier (23%), Utah Jazz

Collier was excellent in Wednesday’s comeback win over the Warriors. Once again in the starting lineup, the rookie finished with 20 points, six rebounds, 11 assists, and one steal in 34 minutes. Collier’s perimeter shot remains a work in progress, as he missed all five 3-point attempts against Golden State. However, he was 9-of-13 inside the arc, and the Jazz had to be thrilled with Collier only committing one turnover. Playing time won’t be an issue for Collier the rest of the way, as he’s on a team that has prioritized the development of its younger players.

SF/PF Matas Buzelis (22%), Chicago Bulls

After making all ten of his shots in Tuesday’s win over Miami, Buzelis cooled off in Minneapolis on Wednesday. However, while he shot 4-of-10 from the field, the rookie forward finished with 14 points, five rebounds, one assist, two steals, and three blocked shots in 29 minutes. Buzelis made his first career start against the Timberwolves, and Zach LaVine’s exit means there should be no issue getting him the minutes he needs to develop.

PG/SG Keon Johnson (21%), Brooklyn Nets

Johnson had one of his best games of the season in Wednesday’s loss to Washington, shooting 9-of-18 from the field and finishing with 25 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and four 3-pointers in 32 minutes. Also notable from Wednesday’s game was the playing time for Brooklyn’s top two playmakers. D’Angelo Russell started but only played 16 minutes, while Ben Simmons logged 18 off the bench. If this continues after the trade deadline, Keon will be one of the players who stand to benefit.

SG/SF Dalton Knecht (11%), Charlotte Hornets

Knecht didn’t play on Wednesday, as the Lakers were off. However, the first-round pick’s fantasy value received a welcome boost when he was included in a trade that sent Mark Williams to Los Angeles. The minutes and scoring opportunities wouldn’t be there for Knecht this season had he remained with the Lakers, especially with his defensive struggles. In Charlotte, where he joins a rebuilding team that won’t have Brandon Miller (wrist), there should be no shortage of shots for Knecht.

PG/SG Nick Smith Jr. (10%) and C Moussa Diabate (8%), Charlotte Hornets

As for the Hornets who did play in Wednesday’s game, Smith and Diabate have added value, albeit for different reasons. Smith, a starter since January 17, played well in Charlotte’s loss to Milwaukee. In 32 minutes, he finished with 23 points, two rebounds, two assists, and four 3-pointers. While the production outside of points and 3-pointers was underwhelming, the situation is such that Smith is worth the risk.

As for Diabate, he played 23 minutes off the bench as Mark Williams’ backup, tallying 10 points, 13 rebounds, and two assists. With Williams now gone, Diabate should approach (if not exceed) 30 minutes consistently, even if Hornets coach Charles Lee decides to start Taj Gibson. Diabate’s rebounding ability should pay dividends for some deep-league managers during the stretch run of the fantasy season.

PG/SG Bub Carrington (5%) and SG/SF Kyshawn George (3%), Washington Wizards

Carrington and George were in the starting lineup for the Wizards’ first game since trading Kyle Kuzma and Jonas Valanciunas on Wednesday afternoon. The former finished Washington’s win over Brooklyn with his first double-double, tallying 16 points, four rebounds, 10 assists, one steal, and four 3-pointers in 35 minutes. As for George, he accounted for 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal, one blocked shot, and five 3-pointers in 30 minutes. These are two of the Wizards’ first-round picks (George’s draft rights were acquired from the Knicks), and the desire is to get them the minutes needed to develop. Carrington and George have value now and will have value during the “silly season.”

PF Karlo Matkovic (2%), New Orleans Pelicans

Matkovic made his first career start on Wednesday in Denver, playing alongside Zion Williamson and Yves Missi. The rookie center had a solid night, logging 30 minutes in the defeat and finishing with 10 points, nine rebounds, one assist, one steal, two blocks, and one 3-pointer. Yes, New Orleans acquired Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk as part of the Brandon Ingram trade. However, those two may be more valuable to the Pelicans as potential trade chips, mainly if the return includes future draft capital. We’ll see if Willie Green sticks with a lineup of Matkovic and Missi (25%), but both should get the minutes needed to add value to deep-league lineups moving forward.

PF/C Jonathan Mogbo (< 1%), Toronto Raptors

With Jakob Poeltl (hip) out, Mogbo played 19 minutes off the bench in Wednesday’s loss to Memphis. The stat line (10 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two 3-pointers) wasn’t anything to write home about, but the Raptors’ rotation makes the rookie someone worth watching. Kelly Olynyk (who started for Poeltl) and Bruce Brown were traded to New Orleans after Wednesday’s game, and it’s unknown when Brandon Ingram will be healthy enough to return from his ankle injury.

And with Poeltl being one of the veteran centers who may drum up interest on the trade market, Mogbo’s minutes may increase after the trade deadline. Another Raptor who may have added value moving forward is Ochai Agbaji (9%), who finished Tuesday’s loss with 14 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and three 3-pointers in 22 minutes.