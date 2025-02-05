Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Pair of Bulls providing value sans LaVine

This past weekend in the NBA offered no shortage of headlines. Less than 24 hours after the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade was announced, news broke that De’Aaron Fox was headed to San Antonio, and Zach LaVine was dealt to Sacramento. The LaVine era is over in Chicago, and two Bulls stepped up in a big way on Tuesday. Ayo Dosunmu (35% rostered) compiled a 21/2/9/1/1 line with two triples on 8-of-11 shooting, and rookie Matas Buzelis (14%) finished Tuesday’s win over Miami with 24 points (10-of-10 FG), three rebounds, two blocked shots and four three-pointers. Both players should see their opportunities increase with LaVine gone, and both are worth a look in leagues of nearly every size.

Houston’s trip to Barclays Center provided the most exciting finish of the evening, as the Nets erased a four-point deficit in the final eight seconds to steal a win on D’Angelo Russell’s go-ahead triple. Keon Johnson (17%) led Brooklyn in scoring with 22 points, and he’s quietly provided top-100 per-game fantasy value across the last two weeks. He’s worth a look, especially in deeper leagues. Cam Whitmore played well again, but it was rookie Reed Sheppard (3%) who stole the show. This year’s third overall pick delivered a career-best performance with 16 points, seven boards and three triples across 28 minutes.

Dosunmu, Buzelis, Johnson and Sheppard are all on the radar, and here are a few more guys to consider adding.

PF/C Guerschon Yabusele (37%), Philadelphia 76ers

Yabusele continues to impress, and he finished Tuesday’s win over Dallas with a 19/8/4 line. He remained in the starting lineup despite Joel Embiid returning to the court, and Yabusele should see meaningful minutes and opportunities for the remainder of the season. He’s been a top-50 per-game fantasy option over the last two weeks.

C Kelly Olynyk (4%), Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl went down with a hip pointer injury on Tuesday, and he’s doubtful to play Wednesday. Olynyk started the second half in his place and could earn a spot start for the second game of Toronto’s back-to-back set. He finished with an 11/9/3 line across 21.5 minutes Tuesday, and his playing time could increase in his next game out.

PG Cole Anthony (19%), Orlando Magic

Anthony has stepped up as a scorer, giving Orlando’s putrid offense a spark with back-to-back 20-point games. He’s ranked just outside the top 75 in per-game fantasy hoops value over the last two weeks, and he should continue to see healthy playing time and plenty of shot attempts for as long as Jalen Suggs is out.

PF/C Jaxson Hayes (21%), Los Angeles Lakers

According to Rob Pelinka, the center market is dry, so there’s a chance the Lakers aren’t able to address the gigantic hole they have at center before Thursday’s trade deadline. That means Hayes could continue to see meaningful minutes in the frontcourt. He’s not going to provide huge numbers, but he can block and rebound effectively and offers high FG% and low turnovers.

PF/C Nikola Jovic (36%), Miami Heat

Jovic stroked five triples and scored 20 points on Tuesday, reaching double-digit points for the fifth straight contest. He’s ranked inside the top 85 in per-game fantasy value over his last five games, and he could reasonably push for top-100 value for the rest of the season with Jimmy Butler unlikely to take the court as a member of the Heat again.