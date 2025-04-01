Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Pelle Larsson heating up as starter

Two weeks. That’s all that remains in the 2024-25 regular season. If you’re still playing, that means you’re either in your championship week or one of the brave souls that will play through the end of the regular season. Perhaps you’re in a roto league and looking for a few extra games to close out the season. Regardless of your situation, streaming continues to get more important every week due to the lineup shenanigans that continue to happen. These seven players are worth considering for the rest of this week.

SG Pelle Larsson (1%), Miami Heat

Head coach Erik Spoelstra wasn’t able to provide a timeline for Andrew Wiggins’ return as he missed his second-straight game with a hamstring injury on Monday. Larsson started in his place once again and should remain in that role moving forward. Through two starts, Larsson has averaged 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.5 steals, 1.0 block and 1.0 triple while playing 30 minutes per game. Miami has three more games this week.

PF/C Kyle Filipowski (36%), Utah Jazz

Filipowski is probably rostered in the leagues that are still active, but if he remains available, he should be picked up everywhere. He has started Utah’s last five games and scored in double figures in each of them. He recorded his second-straight double-double during Monday’s loss, and there are likely more on the way.

SF/PF Brice Sensabaugh (7%), Utah Jazz

Sensabaugh has been a consistent scoring option off the bench for Utah recently, but he slid into the starting unit in place of Cody Williams (illness) on Monday. He ended up contributing 19 points, five assists, three steals and five triples in 26 minutes. Especially if Sensabaugh continues to start on Wednesday, he is worth streaming, mostly for points and triples.

PG/SG/SF Keon Ellis (25%), Sacramento Kings

Ellis has been quiet over Sacramento’s last two games, but the fact that he is starting makes him worth rostering. He is more than capable of racking up the defensive stats in a hurry, and the Kings have three more games this week for him to do just that. Malik Monk has also struggled, so there shouldn’t be any fear of Ellis losing his job at this point.

PG/SG Gabe Vincent (1%), Los Angeles Lakers

Vincent had one of his best games of the season on Monday with 20 points and six triples in 24 minutes, which comes two days after he had 15 points and four triples in 23 minutes. Finding players with a consistent workload is sometimes hard to find on the waiver wire, and Vincent is on a hot streak. They have three more games this week, including a back-to-back on Thursday and Friday, which could mean a rest night for some of the stars.

SF/PF/C Dorian Finney-Smith (7%), Los Angeles Lakers

Much like Vincent, DFS had one of his best games of the season with 20 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals, three blocks and six triples in 32 minutes. He has played at least 30 minutes in five straight games, and while managers shouldn’t expect production to this level often, the upside is clearly there.

PG/SG Keon Johnson (20%), Brooklyn Nets

Johnson has played a large role consistently for the Nets, and he had one of his best games of the season on Monday with 24 points. The only knock of Johnson as a streaming option is that Brooklyn only plays two more games this week. However, he is guaranteed to play a significant role in each game.