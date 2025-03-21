Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Quentin Grimes should be added in shallow leagues

Depending on the league’s settings, many fantasy managers will compete for a championship during Week 21. The “silly season” has been in full effect for a few weeks, meaning some players on lottery-bound teams have firmly established themselves as worthwhile additions to fantasy rosters. The lingering concern is a player performing so well that they lose out on playing time to protect- or improve- the team’s lottery odds. This week’s Waiver Wire begins with a player who could find himself in that situation, but fantasy managers must operate under the assumption that he’ll continue to play starters’ minutes.

Priority Adds

1. Quentin Grimes (shallow leagues)

2. Toumani Camara

3. Kyle Filipowski

4. Jeremy Sochan

5. Aaron Nesmith

6. Kyshawn George

7. Cason Wallace

8. Keon Ellis

9. Kevin Huerter

10. Ziaire Williams

SG/SF Quentin Grimes (63%), Philadelphia 76ers

Usually, this list is limited to players rostered in no more than 50 percent of Yahoo! leagues. But an exception must be made for Grimes, who has been elite recently. According to Basketball Monster, he’s ranked fifth in eight-cat formats over the past two weeks. The 76ers have been willing to let Grimes play heavy minutes, and he has made the most of his opportunities. Even if the team cut Grimes’ minutes, that should not be a significant concern for fantasy managers.

SG/SF/PF Toumani Camara (46%), Portland Trail Blazers

Camara is still rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo! leagues, meaning he can help some managers compete in 12-team leagues. While he has only been a 12th-round player in eight-cat formats over the past two weeks, the percentages (41.5 percent from the field, 40.0 percent from the foul line) have been the problem. Camara continues to provide excellent defensive production, making him worth the risk in category leagues.

SF/PF/C Jeremy Sochan (43%), San Antonio Spurs

Sochan’s production hasn’t been great, as he’s ranked outside the top 200 in eight-cat formats over the past two weeks. However, he has played 31 minutes or more in two of his last three outings, most recently logging 38 as the starting center in a March 19 win over the Knicks. Also, Sochan has hit double figures in five straight appearances, his longest streak since mid-December. And with the Spurs playing four games during Week 21, he’ll be worth the risk, even if Bismack Biyombo returns to the starting lineup.

PF/C Kyle Filipowski (32%), Utah Jazz

Even though the franchise was fined $100,000 in early March due to its handling of Lauri Markkanen, the team continues to take steps to limit the playing time of its more established players. That frees up additional minutes for players like Filipowski, who has been an 11th-round player in eight-cat formats over the past two weeks. Utah doesn’t have the best schedule for Week 21, as its three-game week concludes on Friday, but Filipowski is one of the youngsters who will not lack opportunities to perform.

SF/PF Aaron Nesmith (31%), Indiana Pacers

Over the past two weeks, Nesmith has provided seventh-round value in eight-cat formats, averaging 15.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.9 three-pointers per game. He reclaimed his place in the starting lineup just before the All-Star break, and Tyrese Haliburton’s recent absence has raised Nesmith’s offensive ceiling slightly. And even if the star point guard is available for the start of Week 21, the Pacers will play four games.

SG/SF Kyshawn George (26%), Washington Wizards

The Wizards have a four-game schedule for Week 21, and George was removed from the injury report after missing the team’s March 19 loss to the Jazz. Over the past two weeks, the rookie wing has provided top-60 value in eight-cat formats. Along with Alexandre Sarr (62 percent), Tristan Vukcevic (13 percent) and Jordan Poole, George is one of four Wizards who has provided top-100 value over the past two weeks. And the Wizards may look to trim Poole’s minutes in the final weeks in favor of the team’s younger players getting more minutes. Although he’s already a starter, George may benefit from an offensive usage standpoint if the team takes that approach.

PG/SG/SF Keon Ellis (23%), Sacramento Kings

While Zach LaVine’s return after missing one game for personal reasons pushed Ellis back to the bench, he has a higher fantasy ceiling due to the Domantas Sabonis ankle injury. With Jonas Valanciunas now in the starting lineup, there’s a greater need for Ellis to provide consistent production off the bench, even if they don’t play the same position. He’s worth a look for category league managers needing steals, as Keon has averaged 1.5 per game over the past two weeks.

SG/SF Kevin Huerter (21%), Chicago Bulls

Josh Giddey returned from a sprained ankle on Wednesday, playing 31 minutes off the bench in a loss to the Suns. He’ll likely return to the starting lineup before Week 21, but there will still be minutes available to Huerter. He logged 32 minutes against the Suns and has been a top-75 player in eight-cat formats over the past two weeks. While Huerter has been most valuable in the points, rebounds, and three-point categories, he has also averaged 1.7 steals per game over the past two weeks.

PG/SG Cason Wallace (20%), Oklahoma City Thunder

While he was one of the Thunder rotation players who did not play in the team’s March 19 rout of the 76ers, Wallace could be given more opportunities as the regular season approaches its conclusion. He’s played 27 minutes or more in each of his last four appearances, and the second-year guard would have added value if the team were to give Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the occasional night off in preparation for the postseason. And even if that would not be Oklahoma City’s approach, Wallace has been a sixth-round player in nine-cat formats over the past two weeks.

PG/SG Scotty Pippen Jr. (17%), Memphis Grizzlies

While Ja Morant’s absence due to a shoulder injury did not result in Pippen moving into the starting lineup (Luke Kennard did), his fantasy value has increased. Over the past two weeks, the Grizzlies’ backup has been a top-50 player in nine-cat formats. Pippen is still playing just under 26 minutes per game, and the steals production (2.4 per game) has been noteworthy. Averaging 1.3 per game on the season, he’s recorded two or more steals in eight straight outings. The Grizzlies only play three games during Week 21, but Pippen will be worth a look if Morant remains out.

SG/SF Ziaire Williams (16%), Brooklyn Nets

The Nets are effectively playing out the string, and Williams is one of the team’s younger players who hasn’t lacked opportunities. And over the past two weeks, he has provided sixth-round value in nine-cat formats. With Cam Thomas done for the season, there’s no reason why Williams won’t continue to surpass 30 minutes consistently. While Brooklyn’s Week 22 schedule isn’t good, the team will play four games during Week 21.

SF/PF Brice Sensabaugh (8%), Utah Jazz

As mentioned in the Filipowski portion, the Jazz are in a situation where their younger players will see plenty of time as the season winds down. Over the past two weeks, Sensabaugh has averaged 13.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 three-pointers per game. While he doesn’t provide much value in the rebound or defensive stat categories, the second-year forward is worth rostering due to his opportunities and scoring ability.