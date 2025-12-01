Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Zach Edey breaks out

As Week 6 wraps up and we head into December, the waiver wire is chock full of serviceable options for fantasy basketball managers.

Houston’s second-year sharpshooter is enjoying a breakout campaign, and he won’t be available for much longer.

Frontcourt injuries continue to plague the Mavericks and 76ers, and the Pacers are still searching for options to fill their depleted roster. A pair of Grizzlies appear in this week’s column, and a Pelicans forward has stepped up in a big way.

Here are the top fantasy basketball waiver wire adds for Week 7.

Priority Adds

1. Zach Edey

2. Reed Sheppard

3. Saddiq Bey

4. Neemias Queta

5. Peyton Watson

6. Jaylen Wells

7. Jay Huff

8. Jaylon Tyson

9. Naji Marshall

10. Miles McBride

11. T.J. McConnell

12. Adem Bona

Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies (48 percent rostered)

Not counting the game in which he played only six minutes, Edey has averaged 15.3 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.6 swats across 28 minutes this season. Edey has been even better over the last week. Across his last three games, Edey has averaged a whopping 19.3 points, 17 rebounds and 3.3 swats across 32 minutes. His stellar week culminated with a career-high 32 points on Sunday to go with 17 boards and five blocks in a win over the Kings. The second-year breakout is real, and it’s time to add Edey while you still can.

Reed Sheppard, Houston Rockets (44 percent rostered)

Sheppard has been tremendous throughout his second season, yet he’s still available in nearly 60% of Yahoo! leagues. He finished with a 7/1/5/3 line on Monday and bounced back with a monster 31/9/5/1/2 line with four triples on Wednesday. Sheppard capped off his week with a modest offensive performance (nine points, six rebounds, four assists), but he chipped in four steals and two swats in the process. He won’t be this widely available for much longer, so add him now.

Neemias Queta, Boston Celtics (34 percent rostered)

Queta posted a strong 16/12/3 line with a block on November 21 before sustaining a sprained ankle in his next game and sitting out Wednesday. Queta returned to the lineup on Saturday and provided a monster 19/18 line with two swats. He got a rest day on Sunday for the second leg of Boston’s back-to-back set, but he should be good to go moving forward. The Celtics’ starting center is starting to heat up, and fantasy managers should scoop him up while they still can.

Saddiq Bey, New Orleans Pelicans (32 percent rostered)

With Herbert Jones (calf) on the shelf, Bey has stepped up as a starter for New Orleans, and he’s a strong add heading into Week 7. Injuries continue to rack up in the Big Easy, and Bey is one of the few Pelicans seeing consistent playing time. In five games since joining the starting five, Bey has averaged 19.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.6 triples.

Peyton Watson, Denver Nuggets (26 percent rostered)

Watson was curiously absent in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s win over the Suns, despite other starters getting run as the Nuggets pulled away late. Saturday’s strangeness aside, Watson has posted strong numbers over his last eight games as a starter. With averages of 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.9 blocks and 2.0 triples across 33.1 minutes in that span, Watson is well worth an add in all formats.

Jay Huff, Indiana Pacers (20 percent rostered)

The journeyman center has found his groove in Indiana, and he may be the team’s answer at center this season. Over his last six appearances, Huff averaged 12 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 3.3 blocks across 24.3 minutes. He’s not a big-time scorer, but he’s reached double-digit points in four straight and five of six. Huff’s speciality is shot-blocking, and after a productive two weeks, he leads the Association in total blocks at 45.

T.J. McConnell, Indiana Pacers (19 percent rostered)

Despite numerous backcourt injuries, McConnell hasn’t started for the Pacers this season, and it’s likely he remains a key reserve option moving forward. Over his last six games, McConnell has averaged 13 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 61.7% from the floor and committing just 1.2 turnovers. He’s logged just 20.2 minutes per game in that span, but that’s all McConnell needs to be relevant in standard fantasy leagues.

Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies (18 percent rostered)

Wells has posted top-30 value over the last week, and he should continue to be a reliable source of fantasy production for as long as Ja Morant is sidelined. Wells has been a full-time starter all season, but his numbers have gotten a boost with the superstar on the shelf. The second-year man isn’t going to rack up a ton of rebounds or assists, but he’ll score, knock down triples and offer solid shooting percentages.

Naji Marshall, Dallas Mavericks (14 percent rostered)

Dallas’ frontcourt injuries seem never-ending, and P.J. Washington turned his ankle in pre-game warmups Saturday before sitting out the game. Marshall got the start and posted an 18/8/3/3 line with a pair of triples. The strong game wasn’t a one-off, as Marshall averaged 14.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 triples over 28.5 minutes across his last six games.

Miles McBride (12 percent rostered)

OG Anunoby (hamstring) remains sidelined, which means we should continue to see more of Deuce in the starting five. McBride can provide serviceable production in a number of categories, he’ll see big minutes, and he commits few turnovers.

Jaylon Tyson, Cleveland Cavaliers (12 percent rostered)

Tyson has been the consummate backup this season, filling in for a number of injured Cavaliers this season. With Jarrett Allen (finger) on the shelf for at least a week, Tyson could stick with the first unit. Tyson started Sunday’s game against the Celtics and posted a well-rounded 17/1/5/2/2 line with five triples across 34 minutes.

Adem Bona, Philadelphia 76ers (9 percent rostered)

Joel Embiid (knee) returned to action Sunday following a nine-game absence, and Andre Drummond suffered a hyperextended knee on Saturday. Drummond played six minutes on Sunday before exiting the game, and Bona logged 22 and 23 minutes on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. He’s worth a look in standard leagues given the potential for an even bigger role if Embiid and/or Drummond are forced to miss time moving forward.

Others to consider: Jusuf Nurkic (47%), Kevin Porter Jr. (40%), Quentin Grimes (40%), De’Andre Hunter (34%), Vince Williams (23%), Julian Champagnie (21%), Yves Missi (14%), AJ Green (11%), Adem Bona (9%)