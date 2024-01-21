Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Schedule Breakdown

With most of the NBA reaching the official halfway point of its regular season schedules during Week 13, Week 14 means the February 8 trade deadline is looming. Toronto has already made two significant moves with an eye toward the future, and other struggling teams have players who can potentially be impactful on teams with greater ambitions. During Week 14, over half of the NBA’s 30 teams will play three games, and two squads must navigate two back-to-backs. Let’s look at the Week 14 schedule breakdown.

Week 14 Games Played

4 Games: ATL, CHA, DAL, DET, IND, MEM, MIL, MIN, OKC, PHO, POR, SAS

3 Games: BOS, BKN, CHI, CLE, DEN, GSW, HOU, LAC, LAL, MIA, NOR, NYK, ORL, PHI, SAS, TOR, UTA, WAS

Week 14 Storylines

-- Celtics begin Week 14 with a back-to-back

Boston’s had to adjust its rotation throughout the season due to back-to-backs. Al Horford has yet to play both ends of one, and while Kristaps Porzingis was reportedly cleared to play back-to-backs, that was before a case of right knee inflammation sidelined him for the Celtics’ January 17 win over San Antonio. The team with the NBA’s best record now embarks on a two-game Texas road trip that begins in Houston on Sunday, and the Celtics will visit Boston the following night.

If Horford plays on Sunday, it’s safe to assume that he will not on Monday. Jrue Holiday (elbow) is also questionable for the game against the Rockets but has played both ends of Boston’s prior back-to-backs. Add in Porzingis and Derrick White, who sat out that Spurs victory with a sprained ankle, and it’s possible that a three-game Week 14 becomes two for some Celtics stars, depending on who plays in the team’s final game of Week 13.

-- When will the Spurs lift Victor Wembanyama’s restrictions?

San Antonio’s rookie phenom has been under a few restrictions since spraining his ankle before a December 23 loss to the Mavericks. Wembanyama has not played both ends of a back-to-back since, and he hasn’t exceeded 27 minutes in any of the 11 games he’s been available for. So, when will Wemby, who has been sensational when on the court, be allowed to play without limitations? Following the Spurs’ January 20 win in Washington, Gregg Popovich said that he didn’t think Wembanyama’s minutes limit would increase by the team’s next game, Monday night in Philadelphia, “but perhaps after that.”

The rookie has produced at a level many players haven’t been able to despite the restrictions. Still, one can’t blame fantasy managers for dreaming about what could be possible if Wembanyama consistently surpasses 30 minutes. San Antonio plays four games during Week 14 with a back-to-back, so this could be a three-game week for Wemby. For this reason, Zach Collins, who played on Friday and Saturday, remains a “hold” in standard leagues; that could change once the restrictions are lifted.

-- Blazers and Thunder have to navigate two back-to-backs

The Trail Blazers and Thunder are the two teams that will have two back-to-backs to deal with over the next week, a stretch that begins when they face each other in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. While Mark Daigneault’s team has stayed relatively healthy, that has not been the case for Chauncey Billups’ squad. An illness sidelined Anfernee Simons for Friday’s win over the Pacers, while Scoot Henderson’s excellent start was interrupted by a nasal contusion. With Shaedon Sharpe already sidelined, that meant even more responsibility for Malcolm Brogdon, and the veteran guard flourished. Also of note for Portland was the return of Deandre Ayton, who logged 30 minutes in his first game back.

Someone to watch, especially in deeper leagues, is Jabari Walker, who played 41 minutes and finished the win over Indiana with 13 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and one blocked shot. Duop Reath may be ranked higher over the past two weeks, but Ayton’s return bumped him to the bench while Walker remained in the starting lineup.

-- Could the Knicks be without Isaiah Hartenstein?

Since moving into the starting lineup on December 20, Hartenstein has been a force in the frontcourt for the Knicks. In 17 starts, he’s averaged 7.4 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.4 blocks in 33.8 minutes per game. According to Basketball Monster, he’s ranked 30th in 9-cat per-game value during that stretch. Unfortunately, he exited Saturday’s win over the Raptors during the third quarter with a sore left ankle.

New York plays three games during Week 14, with their lone road trip being a trek to Brooklyn to face the Nets on Tuesday, so the schedule is favorable in that regard. But things get more challenging if they don’t have Hartenstein on the floor. Should he miss time, Precious Achiuwa would be the next man up, with Jericho Sims re-entering the rotation. That isn’t great for the Knicks or fantasy managers searching for value in that scenario.

-- Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. suffered a sprained ankle on Saturday

Smith hobbled off the court during the final minute of Houston’s overtime win over the Jazz, but not before he hit the free throw that provided the final margin (Houston got two critical defensive stops to hold on). The good news is that Smith did not require a walking boot or crutches after the win, but it’s fair to question whether or not he’ll be available for Sunday’s game against the Celtics. And if Smith doesn’t play, what would that mean for his availability during Week 14?

Another piece of good news is the schedule, as the Rockets play three times in Week 14, beginning with the Trail Blazers at home on Wednesday. Jae’Sean Tate and Jeff Green are the players most impacted by Smith’s availability. Also of note is the continued absence of Tari Eason, who has not played since New Year’s Day with a lower left leg injury. That’s opened up additional minutes for Cam Whitmore, who’s been a productive scorer and rebounder but hasn’t offered much else to fantasy managers.

— Dallas and Phoenix are among the teams that will play five games from the start of Week 14 to the beginning of Week 15.

Joining the Mavericks and Suns on this list are Charlotte, Memphis, Milwaukee, Minnesota, Oklahoma City, Portland, and San Antonio. Phoenix has been relatively healthy recently, with the absentees being players who have not been impactful in fantasy basketball. Dallas has also navigated a few injuries, but the top fantasy options among those players (most notably Luka Doncic and Dereck Lively II) are back to full strength. Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton played both ends of the Bucks’ January 3-4 back-to-back but then sat out the second game of the January 13-14 “version.” The Bucks end Week 14 with a Friday/Saturday back-to-back.

Given how banged-up that team is, Memphis will be an interesting team to watch during this busy period. Players like Luke Kennard and Vince Williams Jr. will see their fantasy values increase even more. At the same time, Santi Aldama’s profile has been boosted by the absence of Xavier Tillman from Saturday’s loss to the Bulls with a sore knee. Charlotte played Saturday’s loss to Philadelphia without LaMelo Ball (ankle), which was the second game of a back-to-back for both teams. Cody Martin didn’t offer much production as a spot starter, but he’s certainly capable of being an effective streamer due to his steals potential.

Light Game Days

Tuesday: 5 Games

DEN vs. IND

NYK vs. BKN

UTA vs. NOR

POR vs. OKC

LAL vs. LAC

Sunday: 5 Games

MEM vs. IND

TOR vs. ATL

OKC vs. DET

PHO vs. ORL

CHI vs. POR

Week 14 Back-to-backs

Sunday (Week 13)-Monday: BOS, ORL, PHO

Monday-Tuesday: None

Tuesday-Wednesday: OKC, POR

Wednesday-Thursday: GSW, MIA, MIN, WAS

Thursday-Friday: IND

Friday-Saturday: CHA, DAL, HOU, LAC, MIL, SAS

Saturday-Sunday: DET

Sunday-Monday (Week 15): MEM, OKC, ORL, PHO, POR