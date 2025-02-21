Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Waiver Wired: Payton Pritchard, Jeremy Sochan are worth adding

The NBA’s return from the All-Star break was headlined by significant news in the basketball world, as Victor Wembanyama has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. Add in Bobby Portis’ 25-game suspension, and fantasy managers have some significant availability issues to navigate ahead of Week 17 in Yahoo leagues. Below are some low-rostered (less than 50 percent) options that should be on your radar before next week’s action.

Priority Adds

1. Jeremy Sochan

2. Toumani Camara

3. Stephon Castle

4. Malik Beasley

5. Quentin Grimes

6. Jose Alvarado

7. Payton Pritchard

8. Royce O’Neale

9. Max Christie

10. Santi Aldama

PG/SG Payton Pritchard (49%), Boston Celtics

Pritchard has been a reliable contributor for most of this season, hovering just outside the top 75 in nine-cat formats. In his most recent outing, the Celtics guard hit eight three-pointers and scored 28 points off the bench in a February 20 blowout of the 76ers. And the schedule works in Pritchard’s favor, as Boston plays four games during Week 17, including a Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back against the Raptors and Pistons. With Jrue Holiday working his way back from a shoulder injury and Al Horford essentially a lock to miss one of those games, Pritchard offers good value as a potential pickup.

PF/C Santi Aldama (45%), Memphis Grizzlies

While his name may not be mentioned with Pritchard and Cleveland’s De’Andre Hunter in the Sixth Man of the Year chatter, Aldama has played well for the Grizzlies this season. He’s been a top 100 player in nine-cat formats while sitting just outside that threshold in eight-cat. While there are negatives, such as Memphis’ three-game Week 17 and a jam-packed frontcourt rotation, Aldama’s minutes have been reliable. The Grizzlies will play four games in weeks 18 and 19, so getting ahead of the potential rush and adding Aldama now wouldn’t be the worst idea for those needing to make a run to get into their league’s playoffs.

SF/PF Jeremy Sochan (44%), San Antonio Spurs

Look, there isn’t a single “add” that will alleviate the impact of losing Wembanyama for the rest of the season. However, for managers searching the Spurs roster for alternatives, Sochan is where they should start. He effectively served as the backup center in San Antonio’s February 20 win over the Suns, logging 28 minutes off the bench and finishing with 12 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one blocked shot. Whether at the five or his more natural power forward position, Sochan’s minutes should increase with Wembanyama out of the lineup (as they did on Thursday. Something else to watch in San Antonio’s final two games of Week 16 is the impact of Charles Bassey’s (nine percent rostered) potential return from a sprained MCL. If healthy, he offers a higher fantasy upside than Bismack Biyombo, who started the win over the Suns.

SG/SF Max Christie (41%), Dallas Mavericks

Hit hard by injuries before the All-Star break, the Mavericks remain without multiple rotation players (most notably Anthony Davis) as Week 16 concludes. Christie is one of the healthy options who stands to benefit, and he’s provided sixth-round value in eight- and nine-cat formats since being traded to Dallas. In six games, he’s averaged 17.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.7 blocks, and 2.5 three-pointers in 34.5 minutes, shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 82.6 percent from the foul line. While the Mavericks only play three games during Week 17, that should not impact how fantasy managers view Christie, especially with his team down multiple contributors.

PG/SG Stephon Castle (40%), San Antonio Spurs

The bigs won’t be the only Spurs players in position to do more with Wembanyama sidelined. While he didn’t shoot the ball particularly well in San Antonio’s win over Phoenix, Castle did record his first double-double as a pro. The rookie guard finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and three steals in 26 minutes off the bench. And since the trade deadline, he’s been a top 100 player in eight-cat formats. Between Wembanyama’s injury and Devin Vassell’s decreased production, Castle will have greater value in San Antonio moving forward.

SG/SF Malik Beasley (40%), Detroit Pistons

In his last five games, Beasley has averaged 18.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 5.0 three-pointers, shooting 47.8 percent from the field. He isn’t going to provide much value beyond points and three-pointers, but the Pistons guard has shot the ball well (at least from the field; he’s 50 percent at the foul line) recently. Tim Hardaway Jr. may remain the starter, but Beasley has been the superior fantasy option with Jaden Ivey (leg) sidelined.

SG/SF/PF Toumani Camara (35%), Portland Trail Blazers

All aboard the Camara bandwagon. While many have been enamored with the “silly season” potential of Donovan Clingan, the second-year forward has been a fixture in Chauncey Billups’ starting lineup this season. Since sitting out a January 21 win over the Heat, Camara has averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.8 blocks, and 1.6 three-pointers per game, shooting 54.9 percent from the field and 82.6 percent from the foul line. Most recently, he racked up a career-high five steals (along with 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three three-pointers) in Portland’s February 20 loss to the Lakers.

PG Jose Alvarado (28%), New Orleans Pelicans

Alvarado is worth adding out of sheer necessity, as he’ll be the starting point guard with Dejounte Murray (Achilles) done for the season. In the Pelicans’ two games against the Kings before the All-Star break, “Grand Theft Alvarado” recorded totals of 36 points, eight rebounds, 17 assists, five steals, and seven three-pointers. He shot 13-of-27 from the field in those outings and only committed one turnover. Also, Alvarado and the Pelicans are scheduled to play four games during Week 17, including a Thursday/Friday back-to-back against the Suns in Phoenix.

PF/C Jaxson Hayes (27%), Los Angeles Lakers

Hayes may not be an “exciting” pickup, but the Lakers’ lack of options at the center position makes him worth the risk. Since moving into the starting lineup on January 30, he’s averaged 8.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.3 blocks in 22.4 minutes, shooting 78.6 percent from the field. While the Lakers can go small, using Dorian Finney-Smith or Jarred Vanderbilt (when he’s available) at the center position, Hayes is the most reliable “true” five on the roster. He’s only failed to log at least 22 minutes twice since moving into the starting lineup, and he had to exit one of those games (February 12 at Utah) due to injury.

SG/SF Quentin Grimes (22%), Philadelphia 76ers

These next few games will be critical for the 76ers, who may be forced to decide whether or not to pull the plug and focus on getting guys healthy for the 2025-26 campaign. Grimes is one of the options who should not be at risk of getting shut down, and he’s been productive since being traded to Philadelphia from Dallas. Hitting double figures in all five appearances, Grimes has averaged 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.6 blocks, and 2.0 three-pointers in nearly 33 minutes. The 76ers may only play three games during Week 17, but Grimes is worth adding, especially with his recent move into the starting lineup.

SF/PF Royce O’Neale (15%), Phoenix Suns

O’Neale was one of the few bright spots in Phoenix’s loss to the Spurs, scoring 27 points along with six rebounds, three assists, three steals, and six three-pointers in 36 minutes. While the playing time of Bol Bol (10 minutes vs. SAS) and Ryan Dunn (20 seconds) may be inconsistent with the Suns close to full strength, O’Neale’s minutes appear to be safe. He’s played 30 minutes or more in six of his last seven outings, averaging 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.6 blocks, and 4.3 three-pointers in 32.4 minutes.

PG/SG Kris Dunn (4%), Los Angeles Clippers

Dunn isn’t going to provide much scoring, and the Clippers don’t need him to. However, the defensive stats are where he can offer value in deep category leagues. Dunn was responsible for a career-high six steals and one blocked shot in the Clippers’ February 20 loss to the Bucks, and he’s had at least two pilfers in five of his last six games since returning from a sore left knee. And there’s always the possibility of Dunn catching lightning in a bottle offensively, as he did in the Clippers’ February 12 win over the Grizzlies (4-of-4 from three).