Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Injury Report: Victor Wembanyama, Giannis Antetokounmpo out multiple weeks

Another week, and another loaded injury report. While Lakers forward LeBron James made his first appearance of the season on Tuesday, more stars have been forced to the sidelines due to injury. San Antonio’s Victory Wembanyama and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo will be out for multiple weeks, while Orlando’s Paolo Banchero’s timeline is less concrete. Let’s look at some of the key injuries impacting fantasy basketball during Week 5.

C Kristaps Porziņģis and F Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks

Already playing without Trae Young (knee), the Hawks did not have Porziņģis (97 percent rostered, Yahoo!) or Risacher (22 percent) available for Tuesday’s loss to the Pistons. In the case of Porziņģis, he’s missed the last three games with a sore right knee. His absence has pushed Onyeka Okongwu (85 percent) into the starting lineup.

In those three starts, Okongwu has averaged 26.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals, 2.3 blocks and 5.0 three-pointers, shooting 60.9 percent from the field and 100 percent from the foul line. The lone negative is that he’s totaled just five rebounds in his last two games after grabbing 11 against the Jazz on November 13, but the overall production has been excellent.

With Okongwu not available in many leagues, there isn’t a great option behind him worth seeking on the waiver wire. However, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to track Mouhamed Gueye (one percent), who recorded an 11/11/1/0/1 line against Detroit.

As for Risacher, he suffered a hip contusion due to a nasty fall during the fourth quarter of Atlanta’s November 16 win over the Suns. Vit Krejčí (eight percent) started against the Pistons and played 36 minutes, finishing with nine points, three rebounds, two assists and three three-pointers. The stat line wasn’t impressive, but Krejčí’s playing time was an eye-opener, especially with Luke Kennard (three percent) playing 17 off the bench. Atlanta plays three games in the final four days of Week 5, so Krejčí is worth a look if Risacher can’t play Thursday night in San Antonio.

G Christian Braun, Denver Nuggets

Having sprained his left ankle during the Nuggets’ November 12 win over the Clippers, Braun (73 percent) will be re-evaluated in six weeks. Given that timeline and likely ramp-up period once he’s cleared for contact, it’s possible that he won’t be available to play again until January. Add in the decrease in production from last season, and 12-team managers need to consider moving on instead of stashing Braun in an IL+ slot. Peyton Watson (six percent) has started the previous two games, averaging 8.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 1.5 steals, 2.0 blocks and 0.5 three-pointers in 34.0 minutes.

Two games aren’t the best sample size, obviously, but Watson’s defensive production is what stands out. He’s never been called on to do much scoring, and that isn’t going to change now, given the weapons in the Nuggets’ rotation. But he can provide value in the steals and blocks categories while Braun is out. Also, Braun’s absence could catalyze Cameron Johnson (72 percent), who got off to a terribly slow start. He shot the ball well in Monday’s loss to the Bulls, scoring 19 points and hitting five three-pointers. One game may not be enough to hop back onto the bandwagon, but keep an eye on Cameron.

G Caris LeVert, Detroit Pistons

LeVert (four percent) did not play against the Hawks on Tuesday due to a sprained left ankle suffered the previous night in a win over the Pacers. When available, he has not been an impactful fantasy option this season, ranking well outside the top-200 in eight- and nine-cat formats. However, LeVert’s absence frees up about 20 minutes per game, which may help keep Daniss Jenkins (29 percent) in the rotation for the foreseeable future.

Jenkins, a two-way contract player who flourished while the Pistons were without Cade Cunningham, started alongside the star guard in Atlanta. He finished with 14 points, three rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one three-pointer in 30 minutes. Ausar Thompson (94 percent) played 24 minutes off the bench in his first game back from a sprained ankle. And with eventual returns of Tobias Harris and Jaden Ivey needing to be considered, LeVert’s minutes could take a hit once he’s cleared to resume playing.

G Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Curry (100 percent) tweaked his ankle during the first half of Tuesday’s loss to the Magic. While he logged 34 minutes in Orlando, it’s fair to question whether he’ll be available for Wednesday’s game against the Heat. Moses Moody (23 percent), Brandin Podziemski (38 percent) and Will Richard (three percent) would all have increased opportunities to contribute offensively if the Warriors don’t play Curry.

Al Horford (four percent) has already been ruled out for rest reasons, and Jimmy Butler (99 percent) and Draymond Green (84 percent) could also be in line for a similar distinction. The three players mentioned in the above paragraph are all worth a look if that happens.

F Tari Eason, Houston Rockets

On November 15, Eason (24 percent) was ruled out for at least four weeks with a strained oblique. While his Yahoo! ADP was outside the top-100, the Rockets forward has performed slightly worse than that so far. They don’t have similar roles, but Eason’s injury may be another reason why 12-team managers should consider adding Reed Sheppard (40 percent). He’s providing sixth-round value in nine-cat formats, well above even the highest hopes that some fantasy managers had for Sheppard in the aftermath of Fred VanVleet‘s knee injury.

Also, Jabari Smith Jr. (43 percent) is questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Cavaliers with right knee tendinopathy. Given the matchup, Steven Adams (11 percent) could move into the starting lineup if Smith can’t go. The veteran center won’t provide many points, but the rebounding makes him worthy of streaming consideration when allowed to start.

G Aaron Nesmith, Indiana Pacers

Nemsith (18 percent) sprained his right MCL during a November 13 loss to the Suns and will miss at least four weeks, leaving the Pacers down a starter. He hasn’t been the most impactful fantasy option, and quite frankly, there aren’t any Pacers who must be rostered beyond Pascal Siakam, Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard. Nembhard’s injury resulted in Jarace Walker (five percent) moving into the starting lineup, and he totaled 16 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, four steals and one three-pointer in losses to the Raptors and Pistons. Deep-league managers can bet on his perceived upside, but Walker is not a must-add with Nesmith unavailable.

F Derrick Jones Jr., LA Clippers

Jones suffered a sprained MCL during a November 16 loss to the Celtics and will miss at least six weeks. He was one of three Clippers who started every game this season, along with James Harden and Ivica Zubac. Head coach Tyronn Lue decided to go young to fill the void left by Jones, starting rookie Kobe Sanders (one percent). He played 30 minutes in the Clippers’ November 17 loss to the 76ers, tallying 17 points, one rebound, one assist, one steal and three three-pointers. Given the stat line, Sanders is a player to watch at best; he isn’t a must-add. Bogdan Bogdanović (13 percent) would be the superior option due to his ability to provide value in more categories.

G Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Morant, whose season had not met expectations, suffered a strained calf during the Grizzlies’ November 15 loss to the Cavaliers. In his team’s first game without their starting point guard, Memphis head coach Tuomas Iisalo inserted Vince Williams Jr. (11 percent) into the starting lineup, and he was productive. In 30 minutes against the Spurs on Tuesday, Williams finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and one three-pointer, shooting 5-of-13 from the field. He’s worth considering in deeper leagues, as Morant will be out for at least two weeks. For those who may miss out on Williams, watch Cam Spencer (one percent), who hit three three-pointers and scored 14 points against San Antonio.

F Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis strained his left groin during Monday’s loss to the Cavaliers and will be out for at least two weeks. The good news for Milwaukee is that it was a low-grade strain, but the bad news is that they’ll have to navigate the next few weeks without their best player. Ryan Rollins (51 percent) has been a fantasy standout thus far, and his usage should only increase with Giannis unavailable. Will Milwaukee look to Myles Turner (97 percent) for more offense? Is he capable of taking on a more prominent role on that end of the floor? We’ll see.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Groin Strain: Bucks’ outlook and fantasy impact Antetokounmpo will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks after straining his groin on Monday.

As for who could move into the starting lineup with Giannis out, Gary Trent Jr. (seven percent) and Bobby Portis (25 percent) are possibilities. Both have underwhelmed this season in terms of fantasy value, but Doc Rivers’ choice to start may be worth a roll of the dice. Kyle Kuzma (23 percent) has already been in the starting lineup, and his ceiling may be raised. However, based on his time with the Wizards, increased usage can also lower Kuzma’s floor due to the efficiency concerns. He is shooting 49.6 percent from the field this season, with the most significant issue in category leagues being limited assist, steal, and blocked shot production.

F Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves won’t have their starting small forward for Wednesday’s game against the Wizards, as McDaniels is dealing with a sprained left (non-shooting) wrist. This will be the first game he’s missed this season, robbing the Timberwolves of their best defender. Jaylen Clark (less than one percent) could be the next man up, especially with Terrence Shannon Jr. out with a bone bruise in his foot. However, he does not provide much offensive value, so there won’t be much to gain from streaming Clark.

Another possibility is that Minnesota goes small, with Mike Conley (two percent) entering the starting lineup. His fantasy value hasn’t been great thus far, but a return to the starting lineup may raise the veteran point guard’s ceiling. Donte DiVincenzo (41 percent), who’s already in the starting lineup, will be worth a look in 12-team leagues.

G Jordan Poole, New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans are still awaiting Zion Williamson‘s (99 percent) return from a strained hamstring, but he is questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Nuggets. Poole (87 percent) has already been ruled out, and quite frankly, he’s been a disappointment this season when healthy. He’s ranked outside the top-200 in fantasy value and is probably rostered in too high a percentage of fantasy leagues. Poole should be re-evaluated toward the end of the week, giving fantasy managers a better idea of how much more time he’ll miss.

Jeremiah Fears (24 percent) has been a fixture in the starting lineup since the third game of the season, and that doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon. Fears’ assist numbers haven’t been great, given his role, but he is averaging 1.7 steals per game. Jose Alvarado (two percent) and rookie Micah Peavy (less than one percent) have played more recently, but neither is worth the risk.

F OG Anunoby, New York Knicks

The Knicks, who were already without Jalen Brunson (100 percent), lost Anunoby to a strained left hamstring during the team’s November 14 win over the Heat. He’ll be out for at least two weeks, and his absence led to Landry Shamet (five percent) entering the starting lineup for the November 17 loss to the Heat. Shamet did not go off like he did in the prior meeting (career-high 36 points), shooting 2-of-11 from the field, but he played 39 minutes in the two-point defeat. We’ll see what happens if Brunson plays on Wednesday against the Mavericks, as he’s listed as questionable.

Josh Hart (76 percent) may receive a boost to his value with Anunoby sidelined, even with the limited scoring production. Jordan Clarkson (10 percent) and Miles McBride (seven percent) are worth a look in deep leagues for managers needing points and three-pointers. Still, the experience of rostering either can be an emotional roller coaster.

F Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Banchero has been out since suffering a strained groin during Orlando’s November 12 win over the Knicks, missing the team’s last three games. Tristan da Silva (17 percent) has been the replacement, and the second-year forward has hit double figures in all three starts. He has averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.7 blocks and 3.3 three-pointers while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from the foul line. According to Basketball Monster, that production has been good for top-75 value in nine-cat formats. Deep-league managers should strongly consider adding da Silva, especially with Orlando playing three games over the final four days of Week 5.

G Kelly Oubre Jr. and C Adem Bona, Philadelphia 76ers

Oubre’s (23 percent) absence is far more impactful on the 76ers and fantasy basketball, as he has been a top-100 player this season. He suffered a sprained left knee during Philadelphia’s November 14 loss to the Pistons, which impacted his lateral collateral ligament. How much time Oubre will miss has not been determined, but fantasy managers should anticipate him missing more time. His absence from Monday’s win over the Clippers coincided with Paul George (92 percent) making his season debut; he can absorb some of the minutes that would have gone to Oubre.

George will be on a minutes restriction when available, and he has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the Raptors. Managers in 12-team leagues should target Quentin Grimes (42 percent), who played 36 minutes off the bench on Monday. Maybe Justin Edwards (one percent) can pick up a few minutes, but the offensive production isn’t there. As for Bona, his absence with a sprained right ankle means even more playing time for Andre Drummond (28 percent), who was already filling in for Joel Embiid (98 percent). Drummond played 38 minutes against the Clippers and should be rostered in 12-team formats.

Victor Wembanyama Calf Strain: Spurs’ outlook and fantasy impact The Spurs will be without Wemby for at least 2-3 weeks after he strained his left calf.

G Grayson Allen, Phoenix Suns

Allen (40 percent) has missed Phoenix’s last two games with a right quad contusion, most recently sitting out Tuesday’s win over the Trail Blazers. Ryan Dunn (seven percent) moved into the starting lineup, totaling 21 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, seven steals and three three-pointers. While the second-year wing doesn’t provide great value as a scorer, the steals category is where he can be most beneficial to deep-league managers.

Collin Gillespie (18 percent) has been a popular target in deep leagues and with good reason, as he’s been productive since the Suns lost Jalen Green (88 percent) to his second hamstring strain. For managers needing a little more offense, Gillespie is a better option than Dunn. Of course, Dillon Brooks (42 percent) is still available in some 12-team formats; now would be a good time to change that if he’s still on your league’s waiver wire.

G Jrue Holiday, Portland Trail Blazers

Holiday (64 percent) has missed Portland’s last two games with a sore right calf, giving the Trail Blazers another injury to deal with at the point guard position. Scoot Henderson (12 percent) is not close to returning from his torn hamstring, while Blake Wesley (less than one percent) is also out for an extended period with a fractured right foot. Jerami Grant (40 percent) started a game before an illness kept him out of Tuesday’s loss to Phoenix, resulting in Kris Murray (one percent) receiving the starting nod. While Grant will be worth streaming if Holiday can’t play against Chicago on Wednesday, there’s no need to consider Murray under any circumstances.

The lack of healthy playmakers also places more responsibility on the plates of Deni Avdija (99 percent) and Shaedon Sharpe (94 percent). They’re both rostered in over 90 percent of Yahoo! leagues, so good luck finding either on a waiver wire. However, could this be a “sell high” opportunity for Avdija managers, especially if Holiday is ruled out for an extended period?

C Victor Wembanyama and G Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs

Wembanyama (100 percent) has been diagnosed with a strained left calf and will miss a few weeks, while Castle (69 percent) will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks due to his left hip flexor strain. Wemby’s absence led to Luke Kornet (24 percent) being promoted into the starting lineup, and he’s worth streaming in some 12-team formats. Kelly Olynyk (four percent) has been the backup, with a little Jeremy Sochan (10 percent) sprinkled in depending on the matchup, but neither offers much fantasy value.

As for Castle’s replacement, Julian Champagnie (four percent) started Tuesday’s win over the Grizzlies. Harrison Barnes (17 percent) and Keldon Johnson (11 percent) are superior streaming targets, and both were instrumental in the Spurs’ 11-0 run to close Tuesday’s victory. As for players who won’t be available in most leagues, De’Aaron Fox (100 percent) and Devin Vassell (88 percent) have higher ceilings with Wembanyama and Castle on the sideline.