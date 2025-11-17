Victor Wembanyama Calf Strain: Spurs’ outlook and fantasy impact

San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama missed the team’s most recent game with a left calf injury, and he will reportedly miss additional time. On Monday, the team announced that the 7-foot-4 center has been diagnosed with a left calf strain and is expected to be re-evaluated in two to three weeks.

Spurs announce Victor Wembanyama underwent an MRI that revealed he has a left calf strain. The injury occurred in Friday night’s loss to Golden State. A league source said he will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks. — Tom Orsborn (@tomorsborn.bsky.social) 2025-11-17T21:48:42.403Z

To say that this is a critical blow to the Spurs and to fantasy basketball teams would be an understatement. From a value standpoint, only Denver’s Nikola Jokić has been better thus far, with Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander next in line. Where will the Spurs turn to fill the resulting void? And where else can fantasy managers look for reliable value? Let’s look at the impact of Wembanyama’s absence on fantasy basketball.

Who will replace Wembanyama in the starting lineup?

The answer to this question is straightforward: Luke Kornet (nine percent rostered, Yahoo!). Signed as a free agent this past summer, the 7-foot-2 center started Sunday’s win over the Kings and finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds, one assist and three blocked shots. Kornet won’t provide the three-point or assist value that Wemby brings to the table, but he’s worth a look for managers needing a high field-goal percentage, rebounds and blocked shots.

Kelly Olynyk (one percent) played 18 minutes off the bench on Sunday but is only worth a look in the off chance the Spurs were to lose Kornet. Bismack Biyombo (less than one percent) is a non-starter in fantasy; he played the final two minutes of Sunday’s game due to the result no longer in question.

Who else will Wembanyama’s absence impact?

The entire Spurs rotation will be impacted, albeit to varying degrees. De’Aaron Fox, who made his season debut on November 8 after missing the start of the season with a hamstring injury, is the player who may see his fantasy value increase the most. Over his last two games, Fox has totaled 52 points and 21 assists, shooting 21-of-42 from the field. In his first three appearances, the point guard attempted 14 shots in each.

The key for fantasy managers who have Fox rostered is that his efficiency remains the same as it has been in the last two games. After totaling 10 assists and 12 turnovers in the two games prior, he only committed six turnovers in the next two.

The efficiency is also key for Stephon Castle, who began the season as the starting point guard and continued to serve as a primary playmaker once Fox was cleared to play. However, the reigning Rookie of the Year exited Sunday’s game before halftime with a hip injury and did not return. As long as he isn’t out for an extended period, Castle (70 percent) stands to receive a bump to his fantasy value with Wembanyama out.

Suppose Castle were to join Wembanyama on the sideline for an extended period. In that case, Julian Champagnie (three percent) is the most likely replacement, as he filled the resulting void to begin the second half on Sunday. Also, he started the season as a starter due to Fox’s absence, averaging 10.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in that role.

Devin Vassell, who has started all 14 games for the Spurs, is another player who could have the ball in his hands a bit more while the team looks to compensate for Wembanyama’s absence. He dished out seven assists in Sunday’s victory, but the wing’s start to the season has been underwhelming from a fantasy standpoint. Injuries are never good, but Vassell’s role becoming more critical could serve as a catalyst for him.