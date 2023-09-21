 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sentry Tournament of Champions - Final Round
PGA Tour will begin ’24 in Maui, following wildfires
TOPSHOT-GYMNASTICS-USA-CHAMPIONSHIPS
Simone Biles’ vault given record difficulty value by gymnastics federation
2023 World Wrestling Championships
Amit Elor repeats as world wrestling champion at age 19 before Olympic shift

Top Clips

nbc_nas_mm_martintruexjr_230921.jpg
Round of 12 a ‘reset’ opportunity for Truex Jr.
nbc_berry_rblovehatev2_230921.jpg
Berry’s Week 3 RB Love/Hate: Etienne, Gibbs lead
nbc_berry_akersv2_230921.jpg
How Akers impacts Mattison’s fantasy value in MIN

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sentry Tournament of Champions - Final Round
PGA Tour will begin ’24 in Maui, following wildfires
TOPSHOT-GYMNASTICS-USA-CHAMPIONSHIPS
Simone Biles’ vault given record difficulty value by gymnastics federation
2023 World Wrestling Championships
Amit Elor repeats as world wrestling champion at age 19 before Olympic shift

Top Clips

nbc_nas_mm_martintruexjr_230921.jpg
Round of 12 a ‘reset’ opportunity for Truex Jr.
nbc_berry_rblovehatev2_230921.jpg
Berry’s Week 3 RB Love/Hate: Etienne, Gibbs lead
nbc_berry_akersv2_230921.jpg
How Akers impacts Mattison’s fantasy value in MIN

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Fantasy Hoops 9-Cat Rankings for 2023: Haliburton, SGA land in top five

  
Published September 21, 2023 04:11 PM

September continues to roll along, which means we are just over a month away from the NBA regular season tipping off. Before you know it, you’ll be on the clock ready to draft a squad destined to take you to the promised land, and we’re here to help. It’s never too early to start formulating your draft strategy and making note of players you feel will be crucial for your title run, and there’s no better place to start than looking at rankings.

Our all-new 2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide is loaded with expert analysis, positional tiers, mock drafts, player profiles, rankings for multiple scoring formats, and so much more. It’s the ultimate companion for any fantasy hoops manager looking to enter the year with confidence. With so many tools at your disposal, you’ll be in a great spot no matter where you are in your preparations for what should be a very fun year of hoops.

Get an assist with your draft with the Rotoworld Basketball Draft Guide. Use promo code HOOPS23 at check out and score a 20% discount, a $10 eGift card to Fanatics and free Season Tools with your draft guide.

With our rankings tool, you have the ability to see the entire fantasy landscape across multiple scoring formats and leagues. Whether you’re looking for the anchor to your title-winning roster or insight on players further down the list, it’s a great opportunity to circle those that you will be looking to leave drafts with. The NBA offseason continues to run wild with potential blockbuster storylines still taking shape, but a number of ascending stars have stamped their names amongst the league’s best. In this draft guide preview, we will be showcasing the top 20 players in our 9-Cat rankings for the 2023-24 fantasy hoops season.

Have a look:

Top 20 Overall 9-Cat Rankings:

  1. Nikola Jokić - DEN - C
  2. Joel Embiid - PHI - C
  3. Tyrese Haliburton - IND - PG
  4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - OKC - SG
  5. Anthony Davis - LAL - PF
  6. Jayson Tatum - BOS - SF
  7. Stephen Curry - GSW - PG
  8. Luka Dončić - DAL - PG
  9. Kyrie Irving - DAL - PG
  10. Giannis Antetokounmpo - MIL - PF
  11. Damian Lillard - POR - PG
  12. LaMelo Ball - CHA - PG
  13. Jaren Jackson - MEM - C
  14. Anthony Edwards - MIN - SG
  15. Kevin Durant - PHX - SF
  16. Donovan Mitchell - CLE - SG
  17. Karl-Anthony Towns - MIN - C
  18. Jimmy Butler - MIA - SF
  19. Kawhi Leonard - LAC - SF
  20. Devin Booker - PHX - SG