Fantasy Hoops 9-Cat Rankings for 2023: Haliburton, SGA land in top five

September continues to roll along, which means we are just over a month away from the NBA regular season tipping off. Before you know it, you’ll be on the clock ready to draft a squad destined to take you to the promised land, and we’re here to help. It’s never too early to start formulating your draft strategy and making note of players you feel will be crucial for your title run, and there’s no better place to start than looking at rankings.

Our all-new 2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide is loaded with expert analysis, positional tiers, mock drafts, player profiles, rankings for multiple scoring formats, and so much more. It’s the ultimate companion for any fantasy hoops manager looking to enter the year with confidence. With so many tools at your disposal, you’ll be in a great spot no matter where you are in your preparations for what should be a very fun year of hoops.

Get an assist with your draft with the Rotoworld Basketball Draft Guide. Use promo code HOOPS23 at check out and score a 20% discount, a $10 eGift card to Fanatics and free Season Tools with your draft guide.

With our rankings tool, you have the ability to see the entire fantasy landscape across multiple scoring formats and leagues. Whether you’re looking for the anchor to your title-winning roster or insight on players further down the list, it’s a great opportunity to circle those that you will be looking to leave drafts with. The NBA offseason continues to run wild with potential blockbuster storylines still taking shape, but a number of ascending stars have stamped their names amongst the league’s best. In this draft guide preview, we will be showcasing the top 20 players in our 9-Cat rankings for the 2023-24 fantasy hoops season.

Have a look:

Top 20 Overall 9-Cat Rankings: