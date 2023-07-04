Post Free Agency 2023-24 NBA Power Rankings

The NBA Free Agency period is mostly wrapped up, and after a busy weekend of moves, it’s time to re-assess the landscape in the Association. The Suns traded for a former scoring champ, the defending champs stayed pat, the Lakers made a flurry of moves, the Rockets doled out a ton of money, and the Wizards decided to blow it up.

The Thunder, Pacers and Rockets are the biggest upward movers here, while the Hawks, Wizards, Trail Blazers and Raptors take major tumbles.

As of this writing, Damian Lillard has requested a trade out of Portland, and James Harden has not requested a trade out of Philadelphia. It’s believed both players will ultimately be moved, but because Harden opted into his deal, I’ll be putting together these rankings as if he’s a 76er and Dame is not a Trail Blazer.

Here are my early 2023-24 NBA power rankings.

1. Phoenix Suns

2022-23 Record: 45-37

Notable offseason moves: Traded Chris Paul, signed Bradley Beal, Yuta Watanabe, Eric Gordon, Drew Eubanks, Keita Bates-Diop

An injury-plagued regular season culminated in a fourth-place finish in the West and a second-round exit to the eventual champion Nuggets. Phoenix acquired Kevin Durant at the trade deadline, and he and Devin Booker immediately gelled. The acquisition of another elite scorer and moves to beef up a razor-thin bench have the Suns positioned to make a serious title run in 2023-24.

2. Denver Nuggets

2022-23 Record: 53-29

Notable offseason moves: Lost Bruce Brown

The defending champs lost a key rotation player in the offseason, but second-year man Christian Braun looks fully up to the task of replacing Bruce Brown’s minutes. With Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. back for another season, the Nuggets will compete for back-to-back titles.

3. Boston Celtics

2022-23 Record: 57-25

Notable offseason moves: Traded Marcus Smart, signed Kristaps Porzingis

This is a different roster heading into 2023-24. Former DPOY Marcus Smart is gone, while Kristaps Porzingis joins the starting five as an elite stretch-4. Derrick White is a solid defender in his own right, and he’ll be expected to step up in Smart’s place. With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both in their primes, Boston should be the favorites in the East.

4. Milwaukee Bucks

2022-23 Record: 58-24

Notable offseason moves: Signed Malik Beasley, lost Jevon Carter

The Bucks posted the best regular-season record in the NBA last season before suffering a tragic first-round loss to the Heat. A No. 1 seed had never lost to a No. 8 seed in just five games, and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s fourth-quarter performances in Games 4 and 5 of the series were brutal. This team should have a fully-healthy Khris Middleton heading into the new season, and the addition of Malik Beasley will add some quality perimeter scoring. Giannis can bounce back, and with Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez back, this is a title contender.

5. Los Angeles Lakers

2022-23 Record: 43-49

Notable offseason moves: Signed Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent, lost Dennis Schroder, Malik Beasley, Mo Bamba

Rob Pelinka pulled off some tremendous signings at last season’s trade deadline, landing D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt, among others. The Lakers went 16-7 after the All-Star break to sneak into the playoffs, and the roster looks solid heading into the new season. All of Russell, Hachimura and Vanderbilt are back in 2023-24, Austin Reaves signed a new deal after a breakout campaign, and Los Angeles signed some quality reserves in Vincent, Prince and Reddish. Assuming Anthony Davis can play like he did last season - one of the best seasons of his career - the Lakers should be in title contention.

6. Philadelphia 76ers

2022-23 Record: 54-28

Notable offseason moves: Lost Georges Niang, Montrezl Harrell, signed Patrick Beverley

James Harden opted in, and there’s a strong belief that he gets traded this offseason. Unlike Damian Lillard - who requested a trade from Portland - Harden hasn’t officially requested a trade, so there’s still a possibility he’s with the team in 2023-24. If that’s the case, he and reigning MVP Joel Embiid should lead this team to plenty of regular-season wins. What they do in the playoffs is much less certain.

7. Sacramento Kings

2022-23 Record: 48-34

Notable offseason moves: Signed Chris Duarte

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. The Kings ended a 16-year playoff drought thanks to All-Star seasons from Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox. Rookie Keegan Murray was a solid starter all season, and he set the rookie record for made three-pointers. Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter added valuable shooting, and Harrison Barnes was a great veteran option at forward. This team should be one of the top seeds in the West once again.

8. Cleveland Cavaliers

2022-23 Record: 51-31

Notable offseason moves: Traded for Max Strus, signed Georges Niang, lost Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens

Cleveland made the playoffs without LeBron James and won 50 games for the first time in over 20 years, but the season ended in crushing fashion with a first-round playoff exit. The same core is back, and the Cavs added some needed shooting in Strus and Niang. Donovan Mitchell had the best season of his career, and he and Darius Garland figured out how to work together from Day 1. Expect Cleveland to win north of 50 games again and step it up in the playoffs with an improved offense.

9. New York Knicks

2022-23 Record: 47-35

Notable offseason moves: Signed Donte DiVincenzo

The Knicks played great basketball last season, getting an All-Star caliber season from Jalen Brunson and improved play from Julius Randle. Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes stepped up, while RJ Barrett played solidly as a complimentary option on offense. The addition of Donte DiVincenzo and re-signing of Josh Hart solidify a roster that boasts a quality defense and strong scoring options.

10. Memphis Grizzlies

2022-23 Record: 51-31

Notable offseason moves: Traded for Marcus Smart, signed Derrick Rose

Losing Ja Morant for 25 games isn’t ideal, but the Grizzlies have won without him over the last two seasons. The team now boasts the last two DPOYs in Smart and Jaren Jackson Jr., in addition to budding star Desmond Bane and the aforementioned Morant, when he returns. Adding Derrick Rose as a veteran locker-room presence and mentor should be a great thing for Morant.

11. Minnesota Timberwolves

2022-23 Record: 42-40

Notable offseason moves: Signed Shake Milton

The Rudy Gobert mega-deal is shaping up to be one of the worst in league history, but the Wolves’ disappointing 2022-23 campaign isn’t all on Goober. Karl-Anthony Towns appeared in just 29 games, and the Wolves could only do their best to stay afloat while he was down. A full season of Gobert in the books and a healthy Towns should boost this team’s fortunes in 2023-24. Anthony Edwards had his best season as a pro, and if he can improve once again, Minnesota could be a handful.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

2022-23 Record: 40-42

Notable offseason moves: Signed Patty Mills, Victor Oladipo, Davis Bertans

The Thunder nearly snuck into the playoffs last season, overachieving and turning heads thanks to the tremendous play of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the surprising performance of rookie Jalen Williams. Chet Holmgren is back after missing all of last season, and the No. 2 pick makes a phenomenal addition to a team that’s already on the cusp of greatness. Expect the Thunder to take a step forward in 2023-24.

13. Golden State Warriors

2022-23 Record: 44-38

Notable offseason moves: Traded Jordan Poole, signed Chris Paul, lost Donte DiVincenzo

A team with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson coached by Steve Kerr is going to win games, but just how many? Whether or not the dynasty is truly over remains to be seen, but Golden State’s roster is old, prone to injury, and bereft of talent off the bench. Curry will carry them to the playoffs, but this isn’t a title contender.

14. Miami Heat

2022-23 Record: 44-38

Notable offseason moves: Signed Thomas Bryant, Josh Richardson

Damian Lillard might be on the way, but until he’s officially traded to Miami, the Heat can’t be considered a top-10 team. Even after an improbable run to the Finals, Miami still faces stiff competition from the Bucks, Celtics, 76ers and Cavaliers, among others. It’s tough to bet against Jimmy Butler and Erik Spoelstra, but this isn’t a star-studded roster by any stretch of the imagination, and there are plenty of limitations.

15. Dallas Mavericks

2022-23 Record: 38-44

Notable offseason moves: Signed Seth Curry, traded for Richaun Holmes

A team led by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving should be in the playoff mix, but the West is brutally tough, and this team fizzled out in a big way to close last season. Can these superstars figure out how to co-exist? Can both stay healthy? Do they have enough help around them with one of the worst supporting casts in the NBA?

16. Indiana Pacers

2022-23 Record: 35-47

Notable offseason moves: Signed Bruce Brown, traded for Obi Toppin, drafted Jarace Walker

Before Tyrese Haliburton’s injury, the Pacers were headed to the playoffs. Adding a playmaker and solid defender in Bruce Brown and another quality forward in Obi Toppin gives this roster a nice boost. This offense hummed in 2022-23, but the defense will need to step it up this season. If Haliburton and Myles Turner can stay healthy and if rookie Jarace Walker can make an immediate impact - as many believe he will - the Pacers can be a formidable team.

17. Los Angeles Clippers

2022-23 Record: 44-38

Notable offseason moves: Traded for KJ Martin

The Clippers played stretches of ball last season without Kawhi Leonard or Paul George (shocker!), but Los Angeles stayed competitive throughout. If both players can stay on the court, this team can improve on its win total, but we’ve seen nothing during this duo’s tenure to make us believe that will happen.

18. New Orleans Pelicans

2022-23 Record: 42-40

Notable offseason moves: Signed Cody Zeller, lost Jaxson Hayes

The Pels have one of the most talented starting fives in the NBA, but the offseason drama surrounding Zion Williamson and his lack of availability throughout his brief career is concerning to say the least. If Williamson is healthy, the Pels are a top-10 team. We just can’t count on that.

19. Houston Rockets

2022-23 Record: 22-60

Notable offseason moves: Signed Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Jeff Green, Jock Landale, lost KJ Martin, drafted Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore, lost KJ Martin

The decisions to pay VanVleet north of $40 million and Brooks $20 million were curious, especially considering the young talent on this roster. Are the Rockets sure they’re in win-now mode with these additions at the risk of stymying the development of Kevin Porter Jr., Amen Thompson and Tari Eason, among others? This is a better roster than it was a month ago, and it should be one of the most fun in the NBA. How the minutes shake out is anyone’s guess.

20. Brooklyn Nets

2022-23 Record: 45-37

Notable offseason moves: Signed Dennis Smith Jr., Lonnie Walker IV

Losing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving wasn’t ideal, but it certainly didn’t send this team into a complete rebuild. Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are quality options, Nicolas Claxton took a step forward, and Ben Simmons (yeah, that guy) has apparently been in the lab. The Nets are one of the most interesting teams to watch in 2023-24.

21. Orlando Magic

2022-23 Record: 34-48

Notable offseason moves: Signed Joe Ingles, drafted Anthony Black, Jett Howard

The Magic were surprisingly competent last season, and after getting off to a rocky start, the team went 21-24 over its final 45 games. Orlando was a top-10 defensive team, and Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero shined. The Magic can compete for a spot in the playoffs this season if the young core of Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Markelle Fultz continue to improve. If the team strikes gold in the draft yet again - this year on Anthony Black - it’s going to be a fun season in Orlando.

22. Utah Jazz

2022-23 Record: 37-45

Notable offseason moves: Traded for John Collins, drafted Keyonte George

The Jazz got off to a hot start last season and far exceeded expectations after getting rid of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Lauri Markkanen won Most Improved Player, and Walker Kessler was a serious Rookie of the Year candidate. The addition of John Collins should be great for this squad, but there are still plenty of holes in the roster, most notably in the backcourt.

23. Chicago Bulls

2022-23 Record: 40-42

Notable offseason moves: Signed Jevon Carter, Torrey Craig, lost Patrick Beverley

Chicago underachieved mightily last season, but the roster still features Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic. Jevon Carter should help the Bulls at PG with Lonzo Ball’s career potentially over, while Torrey Craig adds some depth to a thin rotation at forward. It’s shaping up to be another underwhelming season in the Windy City.

24. Atlanta Hawks

2022-23 Record: 41-41

Notable offseason moves: Traded John Collins, signed Rudy Gay, TyTy Washington, Usman Garuba

Atlanta fell far short of expectations last season, going .500 and eeking into the postseason through the play-in tournament after making a blockbuster deal to acquire Dejounte Murray. John Collins was traded for next to nothing, and Atlanta’s major off-season moves were…? It’s hard to envision the Hawks improving in 2023-24.

25. Toronto Raptors

2022-23 Record: 41-41

Notable offseason moves: Lost Fred VanVleet, signed Dennis Schroder

Schroder for VanVleet is a major downgrade, and the Raptors did nothing of note to improve a roster that went .500 last season. It’s going to be great seeing “Point Scottie” Barnes run the show up north, but this isn’t a team that’s winning 41 games again.

26. San Antonio Spurs

2022-23 Record: 22-60

Notable offseason moves: Drafted Victor Wembanyama

How many wins is Wemby - arguably the top prospect the NBA has ever seen - worth? Can the Spurs get to 30 or even 35 wins next season? This is still a very young and very raw roster that’s unlikely to make major leaps and bounds in 2023-24. If Wemby lives up to the hype, however, San Antonio’s future is very bright indeed.

27. Charlotte Hornets

2022-23 Record: 27-55

Notable offseason moves: Drafted Brandon Miller, lost Dennis Smith Jr.

Passing on Scott Henderson at No. 2 is surely going to haunt this franchise for years to come. How high can Charlotte fly if LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward stay healthy and Miles Bridges is available? Will Kelly Oubre be back? There’s plenty of intrigue heading into the 2023-24 season, but Charlotte is still a cellar-dweller.

28. Washington Wizards

2022-23 Record: 35-47

Notable offseason moves: Traded Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, Chris Paul, signed Jordan Poole, Landry Shamet, Danilo Gallinari, drafted Bilal Coulibaly

The Wizards are in full rebuild mode after trading away their two best players and subsequently shipping off Chris Paul in the process. Can a team spearheaded by Jordan Poole - maligned for some questionable decision-making last season - and Kyle Kuzma - signed to a big, new extension - be successful? It’s likely the Wizards draft in the top-10 again next season.

29. Detroit Pistons

2022-23 Record: 17-65

Notable offseason moves: Traded for Monte Morris and Joe Harris, drafted Ausar Thompson

This team should be fun if Cade Cunningham can stay healthy. We’ll get a full year of the James Wiseman/Jalen Duren frontcourt duo and our first glimpse of Ausar Thompson. There’s promise here, but this team isn’t winning a lot of games in 2023-24.

30. Portland Trail Blazers

2022-23 Record: 33-49

Notable offseason moves: Drafted Scoot Henderson, Kris Murray

Damian Lillard is still on the team, but his trade request means he’s on the way out. It wouldn’t be surprising if Portland blew this thing up entirely and tried to move on from Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant in the near future. This team is going to be built around Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe.