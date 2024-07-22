Post-Summer League writer roundtable

To say that using Summer League action to gauge the fantasy values of rookies and returning players is an inexact science would be a severe understatement. Most players participating in Salt Lake City, northern California (San Francisco and Sacramento), and Las Vegas won’t be on opening night rosters, and roles tend to differ vastly from those of the regular season.

However, that won’t stop the Rotoworld staff from putting together some thoughts with the NBA 2K25 Summer League reaching its conclusion on Monday night. Zak Hanshew, Raphielle Johnson, and Noah Rubin made their picks for players whose fantasy potential for the upcoming season excites them and those who don’t.

1. Which rookie stands out the most for you regarding fantasy value for next season and why?

There are many great picks here, and Reed Sheppard would be an easy choice. Sheppard, however, has the likes of Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, and Fred VanVleet to compete with for minutes. That’s why Matas Buzelis is the pick. Buzelis has averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 2.0 blocks, and 1.2 triples in five Summer League appearances. His 33.7% shooting and 2.4 turnovers per contest are typical warts for a rookie. Still, Buzelis looks like a strong, two-way option who should have plenty of opportunities for a rebuilding Chicago team. DeMar DeRozan is already gone, and Zach LaVine’s future with the team is in serious doubt. - Hanshew

I’m a big fan of what Reed Sheppard brought to the table in Las Vegas and what he could potentially add to the Rockets’ rotation once the season begins. However, as Zak noted, Houston’s combination of talent and depth on the perimeter could limit Sheppard’s ceiling as a rookie. So, I’m going with Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan. He didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, averaging 9.0 points per game on 35.7% shooting from the field. Still, the rebounding and rim protection excites me about the two-time national champion’s fantasy potential next season.

Clingan averaged 12.3 rebounds and 4.3 blocks (as well as 0.8 steals) in Las Vegas, with 3.5 of those boards coming on the offensive end. He led all players in total rebounds and blocked shots, and those are areas where he can provide immediate value without needing a high number of touches on the offensive end of the floor. We’ll see what Portland does with Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III, but both have had availability issues during their respective NBA careers. Regardless of what decisions are made, Clingan is a rookie who will be high on my board come draft time. - Johnson

Zach Edey only played in two games and exited one of those early after suffering an ankle injury. The two ankle injuries in Summer League are a bit concerning, but his production on the court was undeniable. He will have a chance to average a double-double and provide excellent block numbers as a rookie due to the lack of competition for minutes at center. Hopefully, he’ll be able to leave the ankle issues in Vegas and have a healthy first year in the league. - Rubin

2. Which rookie are you most concerned with regarding fantasy value after seeing them in summer league?

It’s got to be Alexandre Sarr. In four Summer League outings, he averaged 5.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.5 blocks. Sarr averaged the fewest points of any first-round pick, shooting 19.1% on 11.8 attempts. His best fantasy assets will be his rebounding and shot-blocking, but the horrendous efficiency is an evident concern. Sarr did his best Tony Snell impression in one Summer League game, going 0-of-15 from the floor and 0-of-7 from beyond the arc. - Hanshew

Alexandre Sarr. First, Washington decided to re-sign Marvin Bagley III and add Jonas Valanciunas in free agency. While having those two can help shield Sarr to a certain extent, as he does need to get stronger, there’s always the concern that the presence of Bagley and Valanciunas will limit his ceiling minutes-wise. And then there was his poor shooting in Las Vegas. The second-overall pick averaged 5.5 points per game on 19.1% shooting from the field, and more than a third of his 11.8 attempts came from beyond the arc (4.3).

Sarr’s shot-blocking (2.8 per game) and willingness to go after anything around the basket were encouraging, but the offense is an issue. And it isn’t as if he’ll be in a situation where he’ll be guaranteed to get cleaner looks once the regular season begins, as Washington ranked 25th in offensive rating last season. Regarding the Wizards newcomers, I came away from summer league feeling better about Carlton Carrington than Sarr. - Johnson

Much like Edey, Yves Missi was drafted into a situation that really needed help at center. Across his four games this summer, he averaged 8.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks while shooting 46.2% from the floor. He’s a young, raw, big man with plenty of upside, but it may not translate to immediate success. His production, or rather lack of production, this summer is evidence of that. The only other centers currently on the roster are Daniel Theis and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, so Missi should get to work through early struggles. - Rubin

3. Which returnee offers the best fantasy upside for next season?

I’m going Brandin Podziemski. With Klay Thompson and Chris Paul off to (greener?) pastures, Podz should have plenty of opportunities to build on a productive rookie campaign. He only played in two Summer League games, but he looked the part of a second-year man ready to take the next step forward. 18.5 points, 9.5 boards, 6.5 dimes, 1.5 steals, and 3.5 triples while shooting 50% from the floor, 85.7% from the charity stripe, and 50% from beyond the arc. He’ll be a quality, late-round flier in 2024-25 fantasy basketball drafts. - Hanshew

We only saw Denver’s Julian Strawther for two games, but he was outstanding in Las Vegas. In those outings, he averaged 28.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.5 blocks, and 4.5 3-pointers, shooting 42.5% from the field, 40.9% from three, and 70.0% from the foul line. Strawther isn’t known much for his defensive abilities, but his perimeter shooting will be critical in the aftermath of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s exit.

A knee injury in early January did Strawther no favors, as he could not work his way back into the rotation upon returning to action one month later. But, with KCP gone and Russell Westbrook set to join the Nuggets after he clears waivers, there’s a clear need for Strawther’s offensive ability. Christian Braun may be the perceived leader in the race to move into the starting lineup, but I believe Strawther can offer credible fantasy value off the bench. - Johnson

Jalen Wilson’s role was limited during his rookie year as the Nets competed for a postseason spot. Now, the team has its own first-round pick and appears to have every intention of maximizing their lottery odds. Wilson shined this summer, averaging 21.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.4 triples per game. Brooklyn will likely look to their younger guys earlier in the season, which means that Wilson should be able to build off of a successful summer.

4. Name a returnee that you’re low on fantasy-wise after summer league?

I’ll go with Ochai Agbaji here. The 2022 lottery pick failed to make much of an impact for the Jazz as a rookie, and he wasn’t a factor for Utah or Toronto in Year 2. Agbaji struggled in Summer League play, averaging just 6.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 35.7% from the floor, 60% from the charity stripe, and 14.3% from beyond the arc. Even on a rebuilding Raptors team, he doesn’t look like a player who will be worth rostering in most fantasy leagues. - Hanshew

Jordan Hawkins. The Pelicans’ summer league roster appeared tailor-made for the 2023 lottery pick to go to work, and his efficiency was non-existent. Averaging 13.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.4 blocks, and 1.2 3-pointers in five appearances, Hawkins shot 28.6% from the field and 24.0% from three while committing 3.8 turnovers. Granted, his role in Las Vegas is doubtful to match his role once the season begins; the Pelicans added a much-needed lead guard in Dejounte Murray, and they still have CJ McCollum.

Also complicating matters for Hawkins is that Brandon Ingram is still on the roster, which creates a logjam on the wing with Herb Jones and Trey Murphy playing significant minutes. Unless Ingram gets traded, Hawkins could be in for a role similar to the one he had as a rookie, which would not be suitable for his fantasy prospects. - Johnson

Lottery picks heading into their second season aren’t supposed to have trouble in Summer League, if they play at all. Unfortunately, that was the case for Gradey Dick. He only played in two games and played 18.6 minutes per game in those, but he averaged 11.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 30.8% from the floor. Gradey didn’t have much fantasy success during his rookie year, and even if he played well this summer, it’s difficult to imagine him stealing minutes from the wings in front of him. This summer certainly didn’t help his case. - Rubin