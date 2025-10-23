2025 Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Lamar Jackson comes off bye and injury to try to right the Ravens’ ship, Bo Nix goes hot streak hunting against the Cowboys’ burnable defense, and Jaxson Dart attempts to make it two QB1 performances against the Eagles in three weeks.

Week 8 Quarterbacks

1 Patrick Mahomes KC vs. WAS 2 Lamar Jackson BAL vs. CHI 3 Josh Allen BUF at CAR 4 Jalen Hurts PHI vs. NYG 5 Baker Mayfield TB at NO 6 Dak Prescott DAL at DEN 7 Bo Nix DEN vs. DAL 8 Daniel Jones IND vs. TEN 9 Drake Maye NE vs. CLE 10 Justin Herbert LAC vs. MIN 11 Jaxson Dart NYG at PHI 12 Joe Flacco CIN vs. NYJ 13 Caleb Williams CHI at BAL 14 Jordan Love GB at PIT 15 Aaron Rodgers PIT vs. GB 16 Marcus Mariota WAS at KC 17 Michael Penix Jr. ATL vs. MIA 18 Spencer Rattler NO vs. TB 19 Carson Wentz MIN at LAC 20 Tyrod Taylor NYJ at CIN 21 C.J. Stroud HOU vs. SF 22 Mac Jones SF at HOU 23 Andy Dalton CAR vs. BUF 24 Tua Tagovailoa MIA at ATL 25 Dillon Gabriel CLE at NE 26 Cam Ward TEN at IND

QB Notes: Patrick Mahomes has thrown for three-plus scores in three of his past four starts. This, after he posted four three-score starts in all of 2024. Now he has Rashee Rice back, whom he relentlessly targeted in Week 7. Averaging 1.4 more points per game than Lamar Jackson and 2.5 more than Josh Allen, Mahomes has his groove back. … Lamar Jackson, meanwhile, has his job back. When last we left him, he was finishing as the QB25 in Baltimore’s blowout loss to the Chiefs. Before that he checked in as the QB4, QB3 and QB3. For however many problems the Ravens have this season, Lamar isn’t one of them. … Josh Allen headed into the Bills’ Week 7 bye stuck in a rut, clocking back-to-back QB13 and QB18 finishes. Not what anyone had in mind in August. That, of course, won’t be the new normal, but Allen does lack a “spiked week” supporting cast. His floor remains amongst the highest at the position. His ceiling is just a little closer to earth than it once was.

Baker Mayfield suddenly has serious supporting cast issues. He’s throwing to a hobbled Emeka Egbuka and several journeyman/UDFA types. But the fact remains this is a pass-first offense and a team prone to high-scoring affairs. The Saints are a more forgiving Week 8 matchup than Detroit. … He had furious comeback mode to thank, but Bo Nix finally spiked a second week. Now he gets a Cowboys “defense” surrendering both the most passing yards and QB fantasy points. Nix’s play has been utterly uncompelling, but he has just enough weapons and creatively-drawn plays to light the lamp against teams like the Cowboys. … Jayden Daniels (hamstring) is hurt again and on the wrong side of questionable for a seismic Monday night tilt with the Chiefs. Although it’s a road trip into the dark heart of Arrowhead, the fact that the Commandos are 12.5-point ‘dogs tells you the sharps do not expect Daniels to play. In his stead will be consummate QB2 Marcus Mariota, who finished as the QB6 and QB19 in Daniels’ earlier absences. Splitting that difference is a realistic outcome, making Mariota a sturdy QB2 and superflex fill-in.

After a red herring quiet start to the season, the Dak Prescott “thesis of the play” has come to fruition. This is a pass-first offense opposite a defense that can’t stop anybody. Even for tough matchups like Sunday’s date with the Broncos, it’s difficult to bet against Prescott’s volume/big play combination. … The Flacco asset has been activated. Called on for only the most dangerous jobs with threat to life and limb, Joe Flacco understands the assignment without having to read the briefing book. Target Ja’Marr Chase a literally historic amount of times and make sure to sprinkle in enough Tee Higgins. Most of the time, that will benefit the wideouts more than the quarterback himself. Facing the Jets is not one of those times. Especially with six teams on bye, Flacco offers last-gasp QB1 appeal for Week 8. … The Bears have come out of their Week 5 bye to -1 and -10 pass rates over expected. For the season in Chicago, that number is now -3. Caleb Williams has been held below 30 attempts in three of his past four starts. All of this will be put to the test in a 49.5-totaled road game with the Ravens, but Chicago is just as likely to road pave on the ground as take to the skies.

The Vikings’ quarterback situation only ever gets stranger. Carson Wentz is getting torn to pieces behind the Vikings’ shaky offensive line — and because of his own reckless derring do — but coach Kevin O’Connell is handling J.J. McCarty (“ankle”) like a porcelain vase. McCarthy was healthy enough to be the “emergency” No. 3 QB for Week 7 but not healthy enough to start Thursday evening against the Chargers. Alrighty then. We will continue to take it in fantasy, where Wentz’s lack of arm strength and red-zone finishing ability is not hurting the PPR compiling stats for Justin Jefferson and company. … It’s an Aaron Rodgers “revenge game” — with the same being true for the Packers. Providing a weekly floor with no semblance of ceiling — Rodgers has yet to have a 250-yard day — the ol’ gunslinger’s QB2 rank has as much to do with six QBs being on bye as anything else. That being said, the Packers have proven to be a less-imposing matchup than feared, Micah Parsons taking over late against the Cardinals notwithstanding.

The QB3 by both average and total points since taking over as starter, Jaxson Dart was the QB3 against the supposedly foreboding Eagles two weeks ago. Although we don’t love someone like Vic Fangio getting a second crack at Dart so soon after that humbling, there is no legitimate argument to keep the rookie outside the top 12 at the present moment. … Spencer Rattler is getting some flowers, though you could argue it’s mostly because he’s cleared the bar of his nonexistent expectations. Struggling to crack the top 24 by average fantasy points, Rattler has finished higher than QB20 one time, when he was QB9 back in Week 2. Remarkably, he almost always finishes inside the top 24, but he is not spiking any weeks. There’s not much reason to expect that to change against the Bucs. … With Bryce Young high-ankle sprain’d, Andy Dalton is on his 10th of nine lives as starter. This is not a “Flacco situation” waiting to happen. Dalton has a weaker arm, slower reflexes, and less of an ability to play dart throw pitch-and-catch. He is still a veteran who knows what to do with the ball, and he should target Tetairoa McMillan just enough times to sneak inside the top 24 at quarterback.

