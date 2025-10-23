2025 Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Tee Higgins reminds fantasy managers not to forget about him behind history-making Ja’Marr Chase, Rome Odunze looks to jump start his recent cold play, and Tetairoa McMillan adjusts to life with Andy Dalton under center.

1 Ja’Marr Chase CIN vs. NYJ 2 Justin Jefferson MIN at LAC 3 CeeDee Lamb DAL at DEN 4 Emeka Egbuka TB at NO 5 Drake London ATL vs. MIA 6 Rashee Rice KC vs. WAS 7 Courtland Sutton DEN vs. DAL 8 A.J. Brown PHI vs. NYG 9 Tee Higgins CIN vs. NYJ 10 Chris Olave NO vs. TB 11 Zay Flowers BAL vs. CHI 12 Ladd McConkey LAC vs. MIN 13 DK Metcalf PIT vs. GB 14 Rome Odunze CHI at BAL 15 George Pickens DAL at DEN 16 Michael Pittman Jr. IND vs. TEN 17 DeVonta Smith PHI vs. NYG 18 Tetairoa McMillan CAR vs. BUF 19 Keenan Allen LAC vs. MIN 20 Quentin Johnston LAC vs. MIN 21 Jaylen Waddle MIA at ATL 22 Stefon Diggs NE vs. CLE 23 Xavier Worthy KC vs. WAS 24 Jordan Addison MIN at LAC 25 Romeo Doubs GB at PIT 26 Wan’Dale Robinson NYG at PHI 27 Rashid Shaheed NO vs. TB 28 DJ Moore CHI at BAL 29 Jauan Jennings SF at HOU 30 Khalil Shakir BUF at CAR 31 Alec Pierce IND vs. TEN 32 Darnell Mooney ATL vs. MIA 33 Kayshon Boutte NE vs. CLE 34 Troy Franklin DEN vs. DAL 35 Matthew Golden GB at PIT 36 Josh Downs IND vs. TEN 37 Kendrick Bourne SF at HOU 38 Marvin Mims Jr. DEN vs. DAL 39 Tez Johnson TB at NO 40 Keon Coleman BUF at CAR 41 Sterling Shepard TB at NO 42 Jerry Jeudy CLE at NE 43 Marquise Brown KC vs. WAS 44 Josh Reynolds NYJ at CIN 45 Elic Ayomanor TEN at IND 46 Xavier Legette CAR vs. BUF 47 Rashod Bateman BAL vs. CHI 48 Malik Washington MIA at ATL 49 Jaylin Noel HOU vs. SF 50 Chimere Dike TEN at IND 51 Van Jefferson TEN at IND 52 Chris Moore WAS at KC 53 Jayden Higgins HOU vs. SF 54 Jaylin Lane WAS at KC 55 Jalen Coker CAR vs. BUF 56 Jalen Nailor MIN at LAC 57 Xavier Hutchinson HOU vs. SF 58 Isaiah Bond CLE at NE 59 Olamide Zaccheaus CHI at BAL 60 Luther Burden III CHI at BAL 61 Andrei Iosivas CIN vs. NYJ 62 Luke McCaffrey WAS at KC 63 DeMario Douglas NE vs. CLE 64 Christian Watson GB at PIT 65 Kameron Johnson TB at NO 66 Lil’Jordan Humphrey NYG at PHI

WR Notes: The last man standing of the Bucs’ big three at wideout, Emeka Egbuka gutted through his Week 7 hamstring injury to soak up 12 targets against the Lions. Tampa is still managing the issue ahead of Sunday’s game against the Saints, but Egbuka is locked in as an elite fantasy option. … I was tempted to call Egbuka the “only game in town” for the Bucs’ receiver corps, but that would be inaccurate. Sterling Shepard is providing a PPR-based WR4 floor, and seventh-round rookie Tez Johnson is mixing for a surprising amount of splash plays. Johnson is a justifiable WR4 desperation dart throw with 18.8 percent of the league on bye. … Although Joe Flacco is literally making history with Ja’Marr Chase, he’s also reviving Tee Higgins. Tee has been the WR28 and WR13 in Flacco’s two Bengals appearances. Allowing the league’s fourth worst QB rating against, the Jets are a green-light matchup for Week 8. … A.J. Brown’s reward for his Week 7 good deed of 4/121/2 is a hamstring injury. AJB frequently appears on the injury report before suiting up, but this one will require special attention ahead of Sunday’s A+ Giants matchup.

Rashee Rice is the captain now. That was made abundantly clear when he was targeted on 10-of-19 routes in his snap-counted debut. With his playing time due to skyrocket this week and beyond, Rice is looking like a no-doubt WR1. … Somewhat predictably Xavier Worthy was a no-show in Rice’s debut, though things might have been different had Patrick Mahomes not attempted his third fewest passes of the season against the non-competitive Raiders. Really letting it fly this year as he returns to QB1 overall status, Mahomes is going to have more overall opportunities to target Worthy down the field, as well as higher-quality ones with Rice commanding attention over the middle. Worthy is boom/bust, but the boom should remain. … Chris Olave finally found the end zone and, just like that, he’s the WR16 by average PPR points. Spencer Rattler has supplied Olave with a surprisingly consistent floor, but ceiling figures to remain elusive. He nevertheless gets a low-end WR1 cameo in one of the week’s higher-totaled contests with six teams on bye.

Quentin Johnston bookended his Week 6 absence with his two worst box scores of the year, while Ladd McConkey had his best day in Johnston’s Week 7 return. This has been a receiver corps that’s required projections humility, but maybe the expected targets delineation is finally taking hold. Then again, LT Joe Alt (ankle) seems to be returning, which would buy Justin Herbert more time to throw deep. The bottom line for Week 8: Both are must-start WR2s. … Rome Odunze has somehow posted back-to-back WR64 finishes since the Bears’ Week 8 bye. Not ideal. A Ravens team hemorrhaging pass-game production profiles as a perfect get-right spot, though Baltimore can also be gotten on the ground. Odunze is no longer looking like a slam-dunk WR1 as the Bears go more run heavy and DJ Moore guts through his mysterious injury. … George Pickens was the WR27 in CeeDee Lamb’s Week 7 return, but his 4/82 on six targets was an encouraging statline. Lamb’s absence allowed Pickens to perfect his chemistry with Dak Prescott, and there should be plenty of inside/outside, yin-yang football from Lamb and Pickens in the weeks ahead.

Catching 5-6 weekly passes and scoring more than 50 percent of the time, Michael Pittman appears all the way back as a floor-based WR2. … Romeo Doubs separated from the pack in the Packers’ receiver corps just in time for Christian Watson (knee) to make his 2025 debut. Week 8 opponent Pittsburgh is giving up pass production in bunches, but the Packers’ overall aerial volume isn’t high enough to sustain players like Doubs on such deep, varied target competition. Formerly pushing for WR2 status, Doubs is back to uncertain WR3. … Which brings us to Matthew Golden. The first-round rookie has been mixing in for more big plays of late, but his 14 percent target share is downright disastrous in an offense near the bottom of the pack in weekly pass attempts. There is no case for Golden as anything other than a volatile WR4 with Watson returning. … Jauan Jennings (various) is getting healthier as Ricky Pearsall (knee) continues not to practice. George Kittle won’t air ball again this week, but Jennings might finally be prepared to move ahead of Kendrick Bourne in the rankings.

Darnell Mooney is finally playing football again. He’s a WR4 pushing for WR3 status even with the Falcons’ lack of pass attempts. Ray-Ray McCloud is gone, and there is no one else behind Mooney and Drake London in this receiver corps. … What do you do with players like Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims Jr.? I’m not really sure, other than play them against defenses like the Cowboys. Dallas has the league’s worst pass D, and DAL/DEN has the week’s highest over/under. … 13.6 percent of Xavier Legette’s career receptions came in Week 7. In theory encouraging — he finally had a spiked week — but just as likely an outlier. Especially with Andy Dalton subbing in for Bryce Young, you don’t need to be jamming Legette into lineups unless you are feeling the admittedly very real bye week crunch. … With Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring) both trending toward sidelined, no Texans pass catcher has shown enough to be worth a WR4 flier, especially for a tough matchup with the 49ers. That being said, Jaylin Lane did show more against the Seahawks than fellow rookie Jayden Higgins has all season.