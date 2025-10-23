2025 Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Travis Kelce fights for targets with Rashee Rice, Cade Otton hopes he can pick up the Bucs’ pass-catching slack, and Mason Taylor waits to find out just who will be throwing passes for the jets against the Bengals.

Week 8 Tight Ends

1 Tyler Warren IND vs. TEN 2 Jake Ferguson DAL at DEN 3 George Kittle SF at HOU 4 Tucker Kraft GB at PIT 5 Dallas Goedert PHI vs. NYG 6 Dalton Kincaid BUF at CAR 7 Oronde Gadsden II LAC vs. MIN 8 T.J. Hockenson MIN at LAC 9 Travis Kelce KC vs. WAS 10 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE at NE 11 Kyle Pitts ATL vs. MIA 12 Zach Ertz WAS at KC 13 Evan Engram DEN vs. DAL 14 Mason Taylor NYJ at CIN 15 Mark Andrews BAL vs. CHI 16 Hunter Henry NE vs. CLE 17 Cade Otton TB at NO 18 Isaiah Likely BAL vs. CHI 19 Dalton Schultz HOU vs. SF 20 Juwan Johnson NO vs. TB 21 Theo Johnson NYG at PHI 22 Colston Loveland CHI at BAL 23 Noah Fant CIN vs. NYJ 24 Jonnu Smith PIT vs. GB 25 Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. GB 26 Gunnar Helm TEN at IND 27 Taysom Hill NO vs. TB 28 Darnell Washington PIT vs. GB 29 Chig Okonkwo TEN at IND 30 Dawson Knox BUF at CAR 31 Ja’Tavion Sanders CAR vs. BUF 32 Tommy Tremble CAR vs. BUF 33 Daniel Bellinger NYG at PHI

TE Notes: Although it was immensely frustrating, you could argue there was no more fitting George Kittle return than him coming back for a Week 7 air ball against the Falcons. Apparently just getting into shape via NBC’s Mike Tirico, Kittle survived his conditioning test without further injury. The Texans are an awful Week 8 matchup, but fantasy managers can at least count on a catch or five this time around. … Oronde Gadsden II — fact, fiction, or something even stranger? I discussed it at greater length on Monday, but the short of it: Gadsden’s 164-yard outburst didn’t come out of nowhere. He was hyped over the summer and already percolating heading into Week 7. Recent specifics — Quentin Johnston’s injury and the collapse of the Chargers’ running game — have made both his floor and ceiling easier to attain, but this is a player who shouldn’t be going anywhere for the long haul even if his status as the fourth man on the Chargers’ targets ladder will make him boom/bust on a weekly basis.

With the Browns abandoning the pass in wet-and-windy conditions against the non-competitive Dolphins in Week 7, Harold Fannin Jr. remained glued to the floor. He will have much better odds of reaching the ceiling against a Patriots defense serving up 8.0 yards per attempt and the ninth most overall passing yards. … Evan Engram’s snap percentage has been on a steady upward climb, along with his actual production. Week 7 was the first time he was on the field for more than 50 percent of the plays. It is looking more and more like Engram’s slow start was injury-related. He has yet to hint at ceiling, but perhaps that will finally arrive for Week 8 courtesy of the Cowboys’ cellar-dwelling defense. … Mason Taylor predictably came back down to earth as soon as he started garnering a little fantasy hype, but he remains the tight end position’s 14th most targeted player. He now gets a Week 8 passing upgrade via Tyrod Taylor (we think). No one has ceiling in this Jets offense. Taylor does provide enough floor to get in the low-end TE1 mix.

Mark Andrews sank further into the abyss during Lamar Jackson’s absence. Isaiah Likely, meanwhile, hopefully got healthier. L-Jax is back for Week 8, but it is unclear what kind of tight end targets he will be bringing along with him. I wouldn’t be surprised to see further Andrews fall-off accompanied by some actual Likely production. … Cade Otton has proven to only be a “break glass in case of targets emergency” option for the Bucs. Well, the emergency is here and Otton has 15 looks over the past two weeks and 24 over the past month. With Mike Evans back on the shelf, Otton will remain in the TE2 mix. … Dalton Schultz continues to pick the lowest-hanging TE2 fruit. With this offense amongst the most dysfunctional in the league, Schultz’s easy-button looks should remain a weekly feature until further notice. … Pat Freiermuth respawned for 5/111/2 in Week 7, but there has been zero indication Green Bay plans to cut down its three-TE rotation. Freiermuth has a low floor, and despite what Week 7 would lead you to believe, an even lower ceiling.

Week 8 Kickers

1 Brandon Aubrey DAL at DEN 2 Chase McLaughlin TB at NO 3 Tyler Loop BAL vs. CHI 4 Cameron Dicker LAC vs. MIN 5 Harrison Butker KC vs. WAS 6 Eddy Pineiro SF at HOU 7 Wil Lutz DEN vs. DAL 8 Will Reichard MIN at LAC 9 Matt Prater BUF at CAR 10 Michael Badgley IND vs. TEN 11 Chris Boswell PIT vs. GB 12 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU vs. SF 13 Evan McPherson CIN vs. NYJ 14 Jake Elliott PHI vs. NYG 15 Jake Moody CHI at BAL 16 Parker Romo ATL vs. MIA 17 Andy Borregales NE vs. CLE 18 Lucas Havrisik GB at PIT 19 Graham Gano NYG at PHI 20 Blake Grupe NO vs. TB 21 Matt Gay WAS at KC 22 Ryan Fitzgerald CAR vs. BUF 23 Nick Folk NYJ at CIN 24 Andre Szmyt CLE at NE 25 Riley Patterson MIA at ATL 26 Joey Slye TEN at IND

Week 8 Defense/Special Teams