2025 Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Travis Kelce fights for targets with Rashee Rice, Cade Otton hopes he can pick up the Bucs’ pass-catching slack, and Mason Taylor waits to find out just who will be throwing passes for the jets against the Bengals.
Week 8 Tight Ends
|1
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|vs. TEN
|2
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|at DEN
|3
|George Kittle
|SF
|at HOU
|4
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|at PIT
|5
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|vs. NYG
|6
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|at CAR
|7
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|vs. MIN
|8
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|at LAC
|9
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|vs. WAS
|10
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|at NE
|11
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|vs. MIA
|12
|Zach Ertz
|WAS
|at KC
|13
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|vs. DAL
|14
|Mason Taylor
|NYJ
|at CIN
|15
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|vs. CHI
|16
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|vs. CLE
|17
|Cade Otton
|TB
|at NO
|18
|Isaiah Likely
|BAL
|vs. CHI
|19
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|vs. SF
|20
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|vs. TB
|21
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|at PHI
|22
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|at BAL
|23
|Noah Fant
|CIN
|vs. NYJ
|24
|Jonnu Smith
|PIT
|vs. GB
|25
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|vs. GB
|26
|Gunnar Helm
|TEN
|at IND
|27
|Taysom Hill
|NO
|vs. TB
|28
|Darnell Washington
|PIT
|vs. GB
|29
|Chig Okonkwo
|TEN
|at IND
|30
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|at CAR
|31
|Ja’Tavion Sanders
|CAR
|vs. BUF
|32
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|vs. BUF
|33
|Daniel Bellinger
|NYG
|at PHI
TE Notes: Although it was immensely frustrating, you could argue there was no more fitting George Kittle return than him coming back for a Week 7 air ball against the Falcons. Apparently just getting into shape via NBC’s Mike Tirico, Kittle survived his conditioning test without further injury. The Texans are an awful Week 8 matchup, but fantasy managers can at least count on a catch or five this time around. … Oronde Gadsden II — fact, fiction, or something even stranger? I discussed it at greater length on Monday, but the short of it: Gadsden’s 164-yard outburst didn’t come out of nowhere. He was hyped over the summer and already percolating heading into Week 7. Recent specifics — Quentin Johnston’s injury and the collapse of the Chargers’ running game — have made both his floor and ceiling easier to attain, but this is a player who shouldn’t be going anywhere for the long haul even if his status as the fourth man on the Chargers’ targets ladder will make him boom/bust on a weekly basis.
With the Browns abandoning the pass in wet-and-windy conditions against the non-competitive Dolphins in Week 7, Harold Fannin Jr. remained glued to the floor. He will have much better odds of reaching the ceiling against a Patriots defense serving up 8.0 yards per attempt and the ninth most overall passing yards. … Evan Engram’s snap percentage has been on a steady upward climb, along with his actual production. Week 7 was the first time he was on the field for more than 50 percent of the plays. It is looking more and more like Engram’s slow start was injury-related. He has yet to hint at ceiling, but perhaps that will finally arrive for Week 8 courtesy of the Cowboys’ cellar-dwelling defense. … Mason Taylor predictably came back down to earth as soon as he started garnering a little fantasy hype, but he remains the tight end position’s 14th most targeted player. He now gets a Week 8 passing upgrade via Tyrod Taylor (we think). No one has ceiling in this Jets offense. Taylor does provide enough floor to get in the low-end TE1 mix.
Mark Andrews sank further into the abyss during Lamar Jackson’s absence. Isaiah Likely, meanwhile, hopefully got healthier. L-Jax is back for Week 8, but it is unclear what kind of tight end targets he will be bringing along with him. I wouldn’t be surprised to see further Andrews fall-off accompanied by some actual Likely production. … Cade Otton has proven to only be a “break glass in case of targets emergency” option for the Bucs. Well, the emergency is here and Otton has 15 looks over the past two weeks and 24 over the past month. With Mike Evans back on the shelf, Otton will remain in the TE2 mix. … Dalton Schultz continues to pick the lowest-hanging TE2 fruit. With this offense amongst the most dysfunctional in the league, Schultz’s easy-button looks should remain a weekly feature until further notice. … Pat Freiermuth respawned for 5/111/2 in Week 7, but there has been zero indication Green Bay plans to cut down its three-TE rotation. Freiermuth has a low floor, and despite what Week 7 would lead you to believe, an even lower ceiling.
Week 8 Kickers
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|at DEN
|2
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|at NO
|3
|Tyler Loop
|BAL
|vs. CHI
|4
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|vs. MIN
|5
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|vs. WAS
|6
|Eddy Pineiro
|SF
|at HOU
|7
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|vs. DAL
|8
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|at LAC
|9
|Matt Prater
|BUF
|at CAR
|10
|Michael Badgley
|IND
|vs. TEN
|11
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|vs. GB
|12
|Ka’imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|vs. SF
|13
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|vs. NYJ
|14
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|vs. NYG
|15
|Jake Moody
|CHI
|at BAL
|16
|Parker Romo
|ATL
|vs. MIA
|17
|Andy Borregales
|NE
|vs. CLE
|18
|Lucas Havrisik
|GB
|at PIT
|19
|Graham Gano
|NYG
|at PHI
|20
|Blake Grupe
|NO
|vs. TB
|21
|Matt Gay
|WAS
|at KC
|22
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|CAR
|vs. BUF
|23
|Nick Folk
|NYJ
|at CIN
|24
|Andre Szmyt
|CLE
|at NE
|25
|Riley Patterson
|MIA
|at ATL
|26
|Joey Slye
|TEN
|at IND
Week 8 Defense/Special Teams
|1
|Indianapolis Colts
|vs. TEN
|2
|New England Patriots
|vs. CLE
|3
|Buffalo Bills
|at CAR
|4
|Atlanta Falcons
|vs. MIA
|5
|Kansas City Chiefs
|vs. WAS
|6
|San Francisco 49ers
|at HOU
|7
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|at NO
|8
|Houston Texans
|vs. SF
|9
|Philadelphia Eagles
|vs. NYG
|10
|Green Bay Packers
|at PIT
|11
|Cleveland Browns
|at NE
|12
|Cincinnati Bengals
|vs. NYJ
|13
|Denver Broncos
|vs. DAL
|14
|Los Angeles Chargers
|vs. MIN
|15
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|vs. GB
|16
|Dallas Cowboys
|at DEN
|17
|Baltimore Ravens
|vs. CHI
|18
|New York Jets
|at CIN
|19
|New Orleans Saints
|vs. TB
|20
|Minnesota Vikings
|at LAC
|21
|Chicago Bears
|at BAL
|22
|New York Giants
|at PHI
|23
|Miami Dolphins
|at ATL
|24
|Washington Commanders
|at KC
|25
|Carolina Panthers
|vs. BUF
|26
|Tennessee Titans
|at IND