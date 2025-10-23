 Skip navigation
NFL: OCT 13 Bills at Falcons
RotoPat’s Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals - NFL 2025
2025 Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR
New Orleans Saints v Chicago Bears
2025 Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_nwstonepkg_251023.jpg
Northwestern transfer QB Stone ‘worth the wait’
nbc_dps_wembyshohei_251023.jpg
Who is more of a unicorn: Ohtani or Wembanyama?
nbc_pft_vikingschargersv2_251023.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Top Vikings-Chargers storylines

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published October 23, 2025 11:38 AM

Travis Kelce fights for targets with Rashee Rice, Cade Otton hopes he can pick up the Bucs’ pass-catching slack, and Mason Taylor waits to find out just who will be throwing passes for the jets against the Bengals.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 8 Tight Ends

1Tyler WarrenINDvs. TEN
2Jake FergusonDALat DEN
3George KittleSFat HOU
4Tucker KraftGBat PIT
5Dallas GoedertPHIvs. NYG
6Dalton KincaidBUFat CAR
7Oronde Gadsden IILACvs. MIN
8T.J. HockensonMINat LAC
9Travis KelceKCvs. WAS
10Harold Fannin Jr.CLEat NE
11Kyle Pitts ATLvs. MIA
12Zach ErtzWASat KC
13Evan EngramDENvs. DAL
14Mason TaylorNYJat CIN
15Mark AndrewsBALvs. CHI
16Hunter HenryNEvs. CLE
17Cade OttonTBat NO
18Isaiah LikelyBALvs. CHI
19Dalton SchultzHOUvs. SF
20Juwan JohnsonNOvs. TB
21Theo JohnsonNYGat PHI
22Colston LovelandCHIat BAL
23Noah FantCINvs. NYJ
24Jonnu SmithPITvs. GB
25Pat FreiermuthPITvs. GB
26Gunnar HelmTENat IND
27Taysom HillNOvs. TB
28Darnell WashingtonPITvs. GB
29Chig OkonkwoTENat IND
30Dawson KnoxBUFat CAR
31Ja’Tavion SandersCARvs. BUF
32Tommy TrembleCARvs. BUF
33Daniel BellingerNYGat PHI

TE Notes: Although it was immensely frustrating, you could argue there was no more fitting George Kittle return than him coming back for a Week 7 air ball against the Falcons. Apparently just getting into shape via NBC’s Mike Tirico, Kittle survived his conditioning test without further injury. The Texans are an awful Week 8 matchup, but fantasy managers can at least count on a catch or five this time around. … Oronde Gadsden II — fact, fiction, or something even stranger? I discussed it at greater length on Monday, but the short of it: Gadsden’s 164-yard outburst didn’t come out of nowhere. He was hyped over the summer and already percolating heading into Week 7. Recent specifics — Quentin Johnston’s injury and the collapse of the Chargers’ running game — have made both his floor and ceiling easier to attain, but this is a player who shouldn’t be going anywhere for the long haul even if his status as the fourth man on the Chargers’ targets ladder will make him boom/bust on a weekly basis.

With the Browns abandoning the pass in wet-and-windy conditions against the non-competitive Dolphins in Week 7, Harold Fannin Jr. remained glued to the floor. He will have much better odds of reaching the ceiling against a Patriots defense serving up 8.0 yards per attempt and the ninth most overall passing yards. … Evan Engram’s snap percentage has been on a steady upward climb, along with his actual production. Week 7 was the first time he was on the field for more than 50 percent of the plays. It is looking more and more like Engram’s slow start was injury-related. He has yet to hint at ceiling, but perhaps that will finally arrive for Week 8 courtesy of the Cowboys’ cellar-dwelling defense. … Mason Taylor predictably came back down to earth as soon as he started garnering a little fantasy hype, but he remains the tight end position’s 14th most targeted player. He now gets a Week 8 passing upgrade via Tyrod Taylor (we think). No one has ceiling in this Jets offense. Taylor does provide enough floor to get in the low-end TE1 mix.

Mark Andrews sank further into the abyss during Lamar Jackson’s absence. Isaiah Likely, meanwhile, hopefully got healthier. L-Jax is back for Week 8, but it is unclear what kind of tight end targets he will be bringing along with him. I wouldn’t be surprised to see further Andrews fall-off accompanied by some actual Likely production. … Cade Otton has proven to only be a “break glass in case of targets emergency” option for the Bucs. Well, the emergency is here and Otton has 15 looks over the past two weeks and 24 over the past month. With Mike Evans back on the shelf, Otton will remain in the TE2 mix. … Dalton Schultz continues to pick the lowest-hanging TE2 fruit. With this offense amongst the most dysfunctional in the league, Schultz’s easy-button looks should remain a weekly feature until further notice. … Pat Freiermuth respawned for 5/111/2 in Week 7, but there has been zero indication Green Bay plans to cut down its three-TE rotation. Freiermuth has a low floor, and despite what Week 7 would lead you to believe, an even lower ceiling.

Week 8 Kickers

1Brandon AubreyDALat DEN
2Chase McLaughlinTBat NO
3Tyler LoopBALvs. CHI
4Cameron DickerLACvs. MIN
5Harrison ButkerKCvs. WAS
6Eddy PineiroSFat HOU
7Wil LutzDENvs. DAL
8Will ReichardMINat LAC
9Matt PraterBUFat CAR
10Michael BadgleyINDvs. TEN
11Chris BoswellPITvs. GB
12Ka’imi FairbairnHOUvs. SF
13Evan McPhersonCINvs. NYJ
14Jake ElliottPHIvs. NYG
15Jake MoodyCHIat BAL
16Parker RomoATLvs. MIA
17Andy BorregalesNEvs. CLE
18Lucas HavrisikGBat PIT
19Graham GanoNYGat PHI
20Blake GrupeNOvs. TB
21Matt GayWASat KC
22Ryan FitzgeraldCARvs. BUF
23Nick FolkNYJat CIN
24Andre SzmytCLEat NE
25Riley PattersonMIAat ATL
26Joey SlyeTENat IND

Week 8 Defense/Special Teams

1Indianapolis Coltsvs. TEN
2New England Patriotsvs. CLE
3Buffalo Billsat CAR
4Atlanta Falconsvs. MIA
5Kansas City Chiefsvs. WAS
6San Francisco 49ersat HOU
7Tampa Bay Buccaneersat NO
8Houston Texansvs. SF
9Philadelphia Eaglesvs. NYG
10Green Bay Packersat PIT
11Cleveland Brownsat NE
12Cincinnati Bengalsvs. NYJ
13Denver Broncosvs. DAL
14Los Angeles Chargersvs. MIN
15Pittsburgh Steelersvs. GB
16Dallas Cowboysat DEN
17Baltimore Ravensvs. CHI
18New York Jetsat CIN
19New Orleans Saintsvs. TB
20Minnesota Vikingsat LAC
21Chicago Bearsat BAL
22New York Giantsat PHI
23Miami Dolphinsat ATL
24Washington Commandersat KC
25Carolina Panthersvs. BUF
26Tennessee Titansat IND