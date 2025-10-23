2025 Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

D’Andre Swift tries to prove the “new Swift” is real, De’Von Achane wonders if Mike McDaniel is serious about getting Ollie Gordon II more involved, and Rachaad White gets another start in place of Bucky Irving.

Other positions: Quarterback | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 8 Running Backs

1 Bijan Robinson ATL vs. MIA 2 Jonathan Taylor IND vs. TEN 3 Christian McCaffrey SF at HOU 4 Derrick Henry BAL vs. CHI 5 Saquon Barkley PHI vs. NYG 6 Josh Jacobs GB at PIT 7 De’Von Achane MIA at ATL 8 James Cook BUF at CAR 9 Quinshon Judkins CLE at NE 10 Javonte Williams DAL at DEN 11 D’Andre Swift CHI at BAL 12 J.K. Dobbins DEN vs. DAL 13 Rachaad White TB at NO 14 Cam Skattebo NYG at PHI 15 Rico Dowdle CAR vs. BUF 16 Breece Hall NYJ at CIN 17 Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. CLE 18 Kimani Vidal LAC vs. MIN 19 Alvin Kamara NO vs. TB 20 Jaylen Warren PIT vs. GB 21 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS at KC 22 Isiah Pacheco KC vs. WAS 23 Chase Brown CIN vs. NYJ 24 Jordan Mason MIN at LAC 25 Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. BUF 26 Tony Pollard TEN at IND 27 Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. MIA 28 Kyle Monangai CHI at BAL 29 Woody Marks HOU vs. SF 30 Tyjae Spears TEN at IND 31 Nick Chubb HOU vs. SF 32 Kenneth Gainwell PIT vs. GB 33 Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG at PHI 34 Justice Hill BAL vs. CHI 35 Brashard Smith KC vs. WAS 36 RJ Harvey DEN vs. DAL 37 Isaiah Davis NYJ at CIN 38 Samaje Perine CIN vs. NYJ 39 TreVeyon Henderson NE vs. CLE 40 Jeremy McNichols WAS at KC 41 Kareem Hunt KC vs. WAS 42 Ollie Gordon II MIA at ATL 43 Sean Tucker TB at NO 44 Brian Robinson Jr. SF at HOU 45 Devin Neal NO vs. TB 46 Jaydon Blue DAL at DEN 47 Emanuel Wilson GB at PIT 48 Zavier Scott MIN at LAC 49 Nyheim Hines LAC vs. MIN 50 Chris Rodriguez Jr. WAS at KC

RB Notes: Derrick Henry went into the Ravens’ Week 7 bye on a rare bright note by his 2025 standards and emerges to face a Bears defense allowing 5.3 yards per carry as a touchdown home favorite. Especially with Lamar Jackson back in the fold, this should be the day Henry really gets going again. … Mike McDaniel knows the Dolphins’ Week 7 performance was bad enough that it could have cost him his job. Now that he’s stared down the football executioner and survived with his gig intact, what are some of his potential solutions? One of them is giving his best player De’Von Achane fewer touches. It’s … not a bad idea? Achane remains miscast as a bell-cow and the Dolphins have to find a way to rev up their ground game and hide Tua Tagovailoa. Rookie Ollie Gordon II would be the natural choice to see the rock more, but Jaylen Wright is also a candidate after finally re-joining the game-day roster in Cleveland. As for Achane, any reduction in work probably would not include the highest-value touches he has monopolized all year.

Pound for pound probably the biggest healthy disappointment so far in 2025 fantasy football, Saquon Barkley gets a second crack at his Giants “revenge game.” Barkley averaged a season-best 4.8 yards per carry when these sides squared off two weeks ago, but was limited to 12/58 on the ground. Only Chicago and Buffalo cough up more yards per rush than New York. Barkley has to get right at some point. … The Bears came out of their Week 5 bye featuring a renewed ground-game commitment and increased Kyle Monangai involvement. The changes have coincided with D’Andre Swift’s two best games of the season. Monangai is absorbing some of the less glamorous work while Swift is being put into better position to succeed. Decent matchups in the Commanders and Saints have undoubtedly played a part, but Swift has another one for Week 8 in a Ravens defense coughing up the seventh most weekly rushing yards. Swift is ascending the RB2 ranks while Monangai is a viable FLEX with six teams on bye.

The Panthers looked their Rico Dowdle gift horse in the mouth and barely beat the Jets as a consequence. Inexcusably, Chuba Hubbard was on the field for more plays despite Dowdle continuing to lap him in the efficiency department. With Bryce Young (ankle) out, this offense is big enough for two running backs, but Dowdle must be established as the 1A. Here’s guessing he will be after last week’s temptation of fate. … With Kendre Miller (knee) done for the season, an ineffective Alvin Kamara figures to see his snap share rise from the 50 and 60s back into the 70 and 80s. That’s what it did in Week 7, where he was on the field for 83.9 percent of the Saints’ plays. Failing to produce RB2 numbers all season, Kamara cracks the top 24 mostly due to the fact six teams are on bye. … Behind Kamara is seventh-round rookie Devin Neal, who will get a chance to establish himself in the “Kendre Miller role.” Just don’t expect it to be immediate. Neal will have to prove himself beginning this week.

Jaylen Warren reasserted his backfield dominance in his second game back from his knee injury, out-touching Kenneth Gainwell 20-5 after that advantage was just 13-12 the week prior. His 64.9 percent snap share was his second highest of the season. That included a surprising amount of trail mode game script against the Bengals, but the Steelers are home underdogs for Week 8 against Green Bay. … With the Commanders in comeback game script, Jacory Croskey-Merritt’s Week 7 snap percentage was back below 50. Now the Commandos are two-score underdogs vs. the Chiefs with Jayden Daniels (hamstring) sidelined. Not great, though with the coaching staff now knowing ahead of time Daniels won’t be playing, JCM should presumably be one of the pillars of the QB-less game plan. He can reside in the top 24 despite the probability of Washington falling behind early. … Chase Brown finally had a 100-yard day in Week 7, though he also witnessed Samaje Perine handle a season-high seven touches. Chase isn’t scoring or catching enough passes to be considered a legitimate RB2 right now. Only this week’s byepocalypse is keeping him in the top-24 mix.

Jordan Mason was a surprising disappointment during Aaron Jones’ (hamstring) four-game absence. Now Jones is supposedly questionable to suit up against the Chargers Thursday evening. Operating on only two limited practices, Jones will probably be sidelined one more week, but Mason will revert to low-ceiling FLEX status once Jones returns. That includes if Jones suits up Thursday. … Kimani Vidal was a Week 7 dud after being a Week 6 star. His snap share remained unchanged, but his overall touches suffered as the Chargers went hyper pass heavy in comeback game script. That probably won’t happen again against a Vikings team starting Carson Wentz, and Hassan Haskins’ absence with a hamstring injury further shores up Vidal’s usage floor. … A sub-60 percent player the past two weeks, Tony Pollard’s touch dominance is officially a thing of the past. Tyjae Spears is not yet creating FLEX value of his own, but perhaps it finally arrives with the Titans serving as two-touchdown road ‘dogs against the Colts. Spears is going to have to catch some passes.