Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 4: CeeDee Lamb’s ankle, Mike Evans’ hamstring, Jayden Daniels update

Staying up to date on NFL injury news is of the utmost importance for fantasy football success. The article below tracks all fantasy-relevant players currently listed on their team’s injury report, and provides fantasy managers with actionable recommendations as new information rolls in.

Check back for updates from Tuesday through Saturday.

👉 Don’t forget: Check out the Rotoworld player news feed for all the latest news, notes, and transactions around the league.

**UPDATED AS OF TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 AT 12 PM ET**

🏈 AFC East

◆ Buffalo Bills

The Bills escaped their Week 3 win over the Dolphins without any fantasy-relevant injuries.

◆ Miami Dolphins

Darren Waller - TE (hip)

Head coach Mike McDaniel said he expects Waller to make his season debut in Week 4 against the Jets.

Fantasy Impact: The Dolphins’ struggles during the 2024 season have carried over into 2025, with the team largely incapable of sustaining drives behind offensive line struggles. Waller could give quarterback Tua Tagovailoa another viable short area option, assuming health. Treat Waller as a middling TE2 until proven otherwise.

◆ New England Patriots

The Patriots emerged from their Week 3 win loss to the Steelers absent any key injuries.

◆ New York Jets

Justin Fields - QB (concussion)

Fields suffered a concussion late in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Bills. He remains in the protocol, as of Tuesday.

Fantasy Impact: Tyrod Taylor started and played well for the Jets, prompting questions from media as to who the starter will be once Fields returns. Head coach Aaron Glenn was noncommittal in his response, something fantasy managers will want to monitor in the coming days. Fields is a fantasy QB1 if he regains the starting role.

🏈 AFC North

◆ Baltimore Ravens

Isaiah Likely - TE (foot)

Likely has missed the first three games of the season as he tends to a foot injury. His status for Week 4 remains uncertain.

Fantasy Impact: Likely is worth stashing on benches but continues to be overvalued in fantasy circles for as long as Mark Andrews is healthy. Andrews broke out in Week 3 to the tune of a 6-91-2 receiving line and remains the preferred tight end option for the Ravens.

◆ Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow - QB (toe)

Burrow suffered a Grade III turf toe injury in Week 1. He underwent successful surgery on Friday and is likely to miss the next three months.

Fantasy Impact: Burrow’s absence leaves the team in the hands of third-year quarterback Jake Browning, who started seven games for the Bengals in 2023. He threw for multiple touchdowns only three times and managed three scores just once in those seven starts, significantly denting the upside of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Chase Brown. Chase falls to a low-end WR1, Higgins falls to a WR3, and Brown falls to a low-end RB2 for as long as Burrow remains sidelined.

Noah Fant - TE (concussion)

Fant suffered a concussion in the team’s Week 3 loss to the Vikings and is in the league’s protocol.

Fantasy Impact: Fant has been part of a three-man rotation at tight end for the Bengals and brings little value to the table, outside of sporadic touchdown production. He can safely be returned to the waiver wire.

Samaje Perine - RB (thumb)

Perine suffered a thumb injury in the team’s Week 3 loss to the Vikings.

Fantasy Impact: Although NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the team will not yet rule him out for Week 4, Perine has played no more than 29 percent of the offensive snaps in any game this season and is not worthy of fantasy consideration moving forward.

◆ Cleveland Browns

The Browns avoided any major injuries in a Week 3 upset win over the Packers.

◆ Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers did not suffer any significant injuries in their Week 3 win over the Patriots.

🏈 AFC South

◆ Houston Texans

Joe Mixon - RB (foot)

Mixon was placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 1 and will miss the first four weeks of the season, at minimum. He will reportedly be re-evaluated at that time.

Fantasy Impact: Nick Chubb turned back time in Week 2 while handling a growing share of the backfield opportunities with Dameon Pierce ruled a healthy inactive. He could not replicate those successes against the Jaguars in Week 3 and should be treated as a potential FLEX option moving forward. Pierce’s inactivity confirms that rookie RB Woody Marks has assumed No. 2 duties. He should be stashed on benches where available after splitting work with Chubb in Week 3.

Cade Stover - TE (foot)

The Texans placed Stove on injured reserve before Week 2.

Fantasy Impact: Stover will miss at least four games. His absence should add one or two targets to tight end Dalton Schultz’s weekly workload. The uptick is not enough to make Schultz a reliable TE1.

◆ Indianapolis Colts

Alec Pierce - WR (concussion)

Pierce enters the league’s concussion protocol after sustaining a head injury in the team’s Week 3 win over the Titans.

Fantasy Impact: We’re likely to see Adonai Mitchell enter the starting lineup on the perimeter should Pierce miss Week 4 considering Josh Downs’ hefty slot snap rate. Fantasy managers in a bind could do worse than grabbing Mitchell for a spot start against the Rams.

◆ Jacksonville Jaguars

the Jaguars did not suffer any significant injuries in their Week 3 win over the Texans.

◆ Tennessee Titans

Tyjae Spears - RB (ankle)

Spears remains on injured reserve as he tends to an ankle injury suffered in the team’s first preseason game.

Fantasy Impact: Backfield mate Tony Pollard has seen 19, 21, and 20 running back opportunities in the first three games of the season, keeping him in the back-end RB1 discussion due to heavy volume for as long as Spears remains sidelined.

🏈 AFC West

◆ Denver Broncos

Evan Engram - TE (back)

Engram missed the team’s Week 3 matchup against the Chargers. His status moving forward deserves monitoring.

Fantasy Impact: Engram has seen little involvement in the offense after being signed as a free agent this offseason. He can safely be returned to the waiver wire in managed leagues.

◆ Kansas City Chiefs

Xavier Worthy - WR (shoulder)

Worthy has missed the previous two games after injuring his shoulder early in the team’s Week 1 loss to the Chargers.

Fantasy Impact: Fantasy managers will have to be patient with the talented second-year receiver. Once he returns, he will be worthy starting as a WR3/FLEX, but playing through a fully torn labrum in one’s shoulder does not come without re-injury risk.

◆ Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Mayer - TE (concussion)

Mayer suffered a concussion in the team’s Week 3 loss to the Commanders.

Fantasy Impact: Brock Bowers could see his snap rate increase without Mayer after peaking at an 83 percent snap rate through three weeks. Any additional reps are a sizable boost to the fantasy value of the talented second-year tight end.

◆ Los Angeles Chargers

Najee Harris - RB (Achilles)

Harris suffered a torn Achilles in the team’s Week 3 win over the Broncos. His season is done.

Fantasy Impact: ESPN’s Kris Rhim posits that the Chargers could be forced to lean on rookie running back Omarion Hampton in a way they “didn’t anticipate” in 2025. It would certainly make sense after Hampton erupted for 135 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown against the Broncos. Hampton vaults into the low-end RB1 tier for the remainder of the season.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 4: Trey Benson is a league-winner James Conner is expected to miss the remainder of the 2025 season with an ankle injury, putting Trey Benson in line for an RB1 workload. Fantasy managers should be doing everything they can to land him off waivers.

🏈 NFC East

◆ Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb - WR (ankle)

Lamb suffered a high-ankle sprain in the team’s Week 3 blowout loss to the Bears.

Fantasy Impact: The Cowboys will be without the primary cog of the offense for an estimated 3-4 weeks, and are also missing two offensive linemen that could influence their ability to run the football effectively. Injuries to their defense keep their likeliest game environments as shootouts, which should benefit George Pickens and tight end Jake Ferguson in the immediate future. Treat Pickens as a WR2 and Ferguson as a TE1 in the coming weeks.

◆ New York Giants

Tyrone Tracy - RB (shoulder)

Tracy suffered a dislocated shoulder in the team’s Week 3 loss to the Chiefs.

Fantasy Impact: Tracy is expected to be sidelined for 2-4 weeks. Rookie running back Cam Skattebo recorded 121 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown against a stout Kansas City defensive front, hinting at significant upside for as long as Tracy remains sidelined. Skattebo suddenly finds himself as a fantasy RB2 with touchdown-driven RB1 upside.

◆ Philadelphia Eagles

Will Shipley - RB (oblique)

Shipley’s Week 1 injury has turned into quite the saga. The Eagles acquired running back Tank Bigsby via trade, leading up to Week 2. Reports indicated that Shipley had fractured a rib. The team’s official injury report lists it as an oblique issue. He missed the Eagles’ previous two games and has not yet resumed practicing.

Fantasy Impact: Both Bigsby and running back A.J. Dillon are candidates to replace him in the No. 2 role, although lead back Saquon Barkley has played 83 percent and 94 percent of the offensive snaps in the previous two games.

◆ Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels - QB (knee)

Daniels missed the team’s Week 3 win over the Raiders and is reportedly considered day-to-day.

Fantasy Impact: Marcus Mariota started in Daniels’ stead, leading the team to a convincing 41-24 win over the Raiders. His rushing upside was evident as he took one in on the ground, keeping him in the low-end QB1 range for as long as Daniels remains sidelined. Fantasy managers will want to monitor Daniels’ practice involvement throughout the week ahead of a meeting with the Falcons in Week 4.

Austin Ekeler - RB (Achilles)

Ekeler suffered a torn Achilles in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Packers. His season is done.

Fantasy Impact: Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Chris Rodriguez, and Jeremy McNichols split the backfield work in the first game without Ekeler in Week 3, leaving little fantasy value as things currently stand. Croskey-Merritt remains the best bet to eventually lead the backfield and should be stashed in all formats.

Noah Brown - WR (groin, knee)

Brown missed the team’s Week 3 over the Raiders.

Fantasy Impact: Jaylin Lane, Luke McCaffrey, and Chris Moore split the vacated role. None of the three are currently worthy of rostering in fantasy circles.

🏈 NFC North

◆ Chicago Bears

Colston Loveland - TE (hip)

Loveland suffered a hip injury that is not considered serious in the team’s Week 3 win over the Cowboys.

Fantasy Impact: Loveland has yet to live up to the offseason hype while playing behind Cole Kmet and can safely be returned to the waiver wire.

◆ Detroit Lions

The Lions emerged from their Week 3 win over the Ravens absent any major injuries.

◆ Green Bay Packers

Jayden Reed - WR (collarbone/foot)

Reed fractured his collarbone in the Packers’ Week 2 game against the Commanders and was already playing through a Jones fracture in his foot. When news of the expected collarbone surgery broke, the Packers were reportedly hoping to get Reed back in November. Reed then revealed that he underwent surgery to correct his Jones fracture as well. It is unknown whether this will extend his recovery timeline.

Fantasy Impact: Reed can be stashed in injured reserve spots, but he does not need to be held in leagues without them. Tucker Kraft is operating as the team’s No. 1 pass catcher with 10 targets through two games, and Dontayvion Wicks sits two spots behind him with eight. Kraft must be rostered in all leagues. Wicks can be added as a potential FLEX starter.

Tucker Kraft - TE (knee)

Kraft injured his knee during Thursday’s practice but suited up for the Packers in Week 3. He managed a normal 88 percent snap rate in the loss.

Fantasy Impact: Kraft burst onto the fantasy scene in his sophomore campaign and has started the 2025 season on a similar note. Treat Kraft as a top-tier TE1 whenever he’s on the field.

◆ Minnesota Vikings

J.J. McCarthy - QB (ankle)

McCarthy sustained a high-ankle sprain in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Falcons. He did not play in Week 3 against the Bengals.

Fantasy Impact: Head coach Kevin O’Connell said Monday that McCarthy will not start until his ankle will no longer affects his mobility, opening the door for Carson Wentz to continue to start under center in the immediate future. Wentz attempted only 20 passes in the Week 3 dismantling of the Bengals but directed seven of those looks toward alpha wide receiver Justin Jefferson and six toward tight end T.J. Hockenson. Both remain elite fantasy options at their respective positions with Wentz under center.

Aaron Jones - RB (hamstring)

The Vikings placed Jones on injured reserve. He will be eligible to return after missing four games in Week 8. The Vikings are on bye in Week 6.

Fantasy Impact: Jordan Mason should see the bulk of the opportunities out of the Minnesota backfield while Jones is sidelined, vaulting him into the RB1 discussion ahead of a matchup with the Bengals. Cam Akers was recently signed. He will compete with Zavier Scott for backup duties behind Mason.

👉 Don’t forget: Check out the Rotoworld player news feed for all the latest news, notes, and transactions around the league.

🏈 NFC South

◆ Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons did not experience any many injuries in their Week 3 win loss to the Panthers.

◆ Carolina Panthers

Xavier Legette - WR (hamstring)

Legette missed the team’s Week 3 win with a hamstring injury sustained in practice.

Fantasy Impact: Legette does not need to be rostered in 12-team leagues, given his poor play quality. The hamstring injury only solidifies his status as being droppable.

Ja’Tavion Sanders - TE (ankle)

Sanders suffered a high-ankle sprain in the team’s Week 3 win over the Falcons.

Fantasy Impact: Sanders is reportedly set to miss multiple weeks, opening the door for Tommy Tremble to enter a featured role for the Panthers. Tremble is nothing more than a streamable TE2 in the absence of Sanders.

◆ New Orleans Saints

The Saints did not experience any fantasy relevant injuries in their Week 3 loss to the Seahawks.

◆ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jalen McMillan - WR (neck)

McMillan remains on injured reserve with a neck injury suffered in the preseason.

Fantasy Impact: McMillan’s absence paved the way for rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka to see featured usage in the offense right out of the gate. The talented rookie remains in the weekly WR2 discussion after scoring three touchdowns in his first two professional games.

Mike Evans - WR (hamstring)

Evans suffered a “low-grade” hamstring injury in the team’s Week 3 win over the Jets.

Fantasy Impact: That certainly is untimely considering the absences of McMillan and Godwin. Rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka suddenly finds himself a WR2 with WR1 upside in his fourth professional contest.

🏈 NFC West

◆ Arizona Cardinals

James Conner - RB (ankle)

Conner suffered a devastating ankle injury in the team’s Week 3 loss to the 49ers that requires surgery. His season, and potentially his career, is over.

Fantasy Impact: Trey Benson stands to benefit in the absence of Conner, immediately vaulting him into the RB2 discussion for the remainder of the season. Benson handled 14 opportunities to the three of Emari Demercado in Week 3 following Conner’s injury.

Zay Jones - WR (concussion)

Jones entered the concussion protocol after suffering ahead injury on the final play from scrimmage in Week 3.

Fantasy Impact: Jones is highly unlikely to clear protocol on a short week, which could clear up slot snaps for veteran receiver Greg Dortch. Dortch is not worth rostering in a difficult matchup.

◆ Los Angeles Rams

The Rams emerged from their Week 3 loss to the Eagles absent any fantasy-relevant injuries.

◆ San Francisco 49ers

George Kittle - TE (hamstring)

The 49ers placed Kittle on injured reserve Tuesday, meaning he will miss at least the next four games.

Fantasy impact: The 49ers are dealing with multiple key injuries. It is difficult to make up for Kittle’s lost production with any remaining 49ers tight end, meaning fantasy managers will want to look elsewhere until Kittle returns. Running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Jauan Jennings stand to benefit in what has become a decimated skill position group.

Brock Purdy - QB (shoulder, toe)

Purdy missed the team’s Week 3 win over the Cardinals with shoulder and toe issues.

Fantasy Impact: Backup quarterback Mac Jones started the previous two contests in his stead but suffered a PCL injury in Week 3 (more below). Purdy is reportedly set to return to practice this week with an aim at starting in Week 4.

Jauan Jennings - WR (ankle/shoulder)

Jennings missed the team’s Week 3 win over the Cardinals with multiple ailments.

Fantasy Impact: Jennings’ absence dropped additional volume onto Christian McCaffrey (15 targets) and Ricky Pearsall (11 targets), who each remain elite options for as long as Jennings remains sidelined.

Mac Jones - QB (knee)

Jones aggravated a PCL injury in the team’s Week 3 win over the Cardinals.

Fantasy Impact: Jones is likely to miss multiple weeks after aggravating a PCL injury he suffered in camp. Purdy’s hopeful return to the lineup sends Jones back into fantasy oblivion.

◆ Seattle Seahawks

Zach Charbonnet - RB (foot)

Charbonnet missed the team’s Week 3 win over the Saints but was listed as a full participant on the team’s estimated injury report Monday. It appears as if he is set to return for Thursday Night Football against the Cardinals.

Fantasy Impact: Seahawks starting running back Kenneth Walker III dominated backfield work before the game against the Saints got out of hand, taking 16 carries for 38 yards and two scores while adding 12 yards on one reception. The expected return of Charbonnet should force another split backfield situation against the Cardinals.

Elijah Arroyo - TE (groin)

Arroyo popped on the team’s estimated injury report Monday with a groin injury.

Fantasy Impact: Although he has yet to return meaningful counting stats, fantasy managers will want to continue to stash the talented rookie on their bench.

