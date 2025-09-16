Getting Defensive: Week 3 fantasy plays led by Packers, Bills; top streaming defenses

Team defenses can be frustrating sometimes.

In Week 1, the Denver Broncos were who we thought they were entering the season, piling up six sacks against the Tennessee Titans and finishing the week as the highest-scoring fantasy defense. Yes, the Indianapolis Colts looked good in Week 1 against Miami, but Denver was a solid play against a Daniel Jones-led Indy offense, right?

Right?

Not only did the Broncos lose the game in bizarre fashion thanks to a penalty on a field goal attempt, but the Denver defense was shredded by “Indiana” Jones. The Broncos allowed a whopping 473 yards of offense, reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain was roasted like a Christmas goose and Denver managed just a single sack and no takeaways.

Hopefully, it’s a just a temporary setback for Denver—a one-week aberration. And two weeks is an admittedly small sample size. But the Colts are averaging over 445 yards of offense and 31 points per game. A matchup that looked favorable for opposing defenses entering the regular season is, um, not so much.

Life comes at you fast in fantasy football.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 3: Elic Ayomanor and Troy Franklin break out Elic Ayomanor and Troy Franklin are climbing their respective depth charts and both found the end zone in Week 2. They headline a strong group of receivers for the Week 3 waiver wire.

THE NO-DOUBTERS

Green Bay Packers (at Cleveland Browns)

Just in case you have been living in a cave the past couple of weeks, here’s a news flash—the Packers have been abjectly terrifying defensively this year. Playing two of the league’s most potent offenses from a year ago, the Packers have surrendered just 238 yards and 15.5 points per game. Now, after putting the clamps on the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders, the Packers travel to face a Cleveland offense that has struggled to score points this year.

Buffalo Bills (vs. Miami Dolphins)

The Bills gave up 40 points in Buffalo’s shootout win over the Ravens in Week 1, but the defense got on track in Week 2 against the Jets. Gang Green barely cleared 150 yards of offense against the Bills, allowing four sacks and turning it over once. After an absolute debacle in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, the Miami Dolphins showed at least some signs of life in last week’s loss to New England, but these are two teams hurtling in opposite directions.

Minnesota Vikings (vs. Cincinnati Bengals)

Is it too early to talk about the Cincinnati offense or have Bengals fans already worked the stages of grief? Granted, backup quarterback Jake Browning was able to lead the Bengals to a win over the Jaguars in Week 2, but the Jacksonville pass defense is non-existent and even then Browning threw three interceptions. The Vikings have legitimate questions of their own in the secondary, but they have a formidable pass rush and the Bengals aren’t exactly renowned for their ability to protect the quarterback.

San Francisco 49ers (vs. Arizona Cardinals)

That the San Francisco 49ers are 2-0 despite being savaged by injuries speaks well to the coaching staff. To players like quarterback Mac Jones who have stepped up and answered the call. And to a defense that has given up 268.5 yards and 17 points per game two weeks into the season. The Arizona Cardinals are similarly 2-0. But that says more about the pair of tomato cans the Redbirds have played than anything the Cardinals have done well—on either side of the ball.

Kansas City Chiefs (at New York Giants)

Repent, oh ye sinners—for the end is nigh. It might feel like the world is ending in Kansas City with the team sitting at 0-2 for the first time since Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback, but Steve Spagnuolo’s defense just held the defending Super Bowl champions to 216 yards of offense and 20 points. The Chiefs are desperate to end their skid Sunday night, and while Russell Wilson set a new career-high in passing yards last week in Week 3 he has to face an actual NFL defense.

Philadelphia Eagles (vs. Los Angeles Rams)

This is one of the marquee games of Week 3—a battle of 2-0 teams who both made the postseason a year ago. And in theory, the Rams have the weaponry in running back Kyren Williams and wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams to make things interesting in Philadelphia. But for most of last week’s Super Bowl rematch, the Eagles once again dominated the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs. So long as Jalen Carter behaves himself, the Eagles should be fine.

2025 Fantasy Football Week 3 Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers Eric Samulski breaks down his fantasy football defense rankings for Week 3 of the NFL season

STREAMERS OF THE WORLD, UNITE!

Houston Texans (at Jacksonville Jaguars)

The Texans almost made this week’s “No Doubters,” but the team’s inability to run the ball is putting a lot of pressure on Houston’s run defense, and it was a problem in Monday night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the Jaguars appear to be the same dysfunctional mess under Liam Coen they were under the previous regime, and it’s not hard to imagine edge-rushers Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. getting after Trevor Lawrence Sunday. Get in Goldilocks’ face, and he’ll make a mistake.

Atlanta Falcons (at Carolina Panthers)

The last time the Falcons had a viable pass rush, Lyndon B. Johnson was president. But against the Minnesota Vikings last week at least the Falcons got after it, dropping J.J. McCarthy half a dozen times. The Carolina Panthers posted some big offensive numbers last week in Arizona, but most of those numbers came as the Panthers were attempting a comeback. Carolina has struggled to protect Bryce Young this season, and when he’s pressured Young has a tendency to do stupid stuff.

Indianapolis Colts (at Tennessee Titans)

Break up the Colts! After Sunday’s wild win over the Denver Broncos, the Colts might well be the most surprising team in the NFL two weeks in. And while Daniel Jones has been getting all the run, the Indy defense has played its part as well, albeit a bit inconsistently. But this recommendation has less to do with the Colts than a Tennessee offense that has struggled under rookie quarterback Cam Ward and has really struggled keeping Ward upright—11 sacks allowed in two games.

Cincinnati Bengals (at Minnesota Vikings)

This is not a play for the faint of heart—in addition to an ouchie quarterback and a bad offensive line, the Bengals are also not good defensively. But Cincinnati isn’t the only team with injury issues—Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is set to miss multiple games with a high-ankle sprain, and as things stand now it appears the Vikings will be starting their third-string left tackle against 2024 sack king Trey Hendrickson. It’s a good thing that Carson Wentz is such a mobile signal-caller.

Seattle Seahawks (vs. New Orleans Saints)

Seattle didn’t pile up the style points in last week’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the team’s special teams touchdown was the giftiest gift that was ever gifted (Um, Kaleb? Going forward? That’s a live ball. May want to keep it in mind). The Saints have also shown more over the first two weeks of the season than many expected, even if it hasn’t translated to wins. But playing on the road in Seattle is quite a bit different than in the Superdome, and we’re still talking about Spencer Rattler at quarterback.

CAVEAT EMPTOR, FOLKS

Denver Broncos (at Los Angeles Chargers)

This could be an overreaction—that one-week aberration that was mentioned earlier. But Denver looked little like the NFL’s best defense last week in Indianapolis. On the ground, the Colts gashed the Broncos for 167 rushing yards and 5.2 yards per carry. Through the air, Daniel Jones was 23-of-34 for 316 yards. The Broncos will be away from home again against a Chargers team that tends to not make mistakes offensively. If you have Denver rostered, you essentially have to start them. But after Week 2, it’s also OK to be a little antsy about it.