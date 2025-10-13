Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Chiefs vs. Lions in Week 6

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Detroit Lions, 30-17, at home on Sunday Night Football on NBC, led by a four-touchdown outing from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs’ quarterback distributed the ball efficiently, with six players earning at least three targets and none earning more than seven. The Chiefs’ defense, meanwhile, bottled up the Lions’ potent rushing attack. Detroit totaled less than 100 rushing yards and failed to score a rushing touchdown for just the second time this season.

The Chiefs (3-3) stay at home in Week 7 for a game against the Raiders (2-4), while the Lions (4-2) host the Buccaneers (5-1).

SNF Fantasy Standouts

Patrick Mahomes QB, Chiefs: 257 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, 31 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. Mahomes was involved in all four Chiefs touchdowns this evening. His four rushing touchdowns this season tie his single-season career high, set in 2022.

Sam LaPorta TE, Lions: Five receptions, 55 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Marquise Brown WR, Chiefs: Four receptions, 45 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Brown helped the Chiefs jump out to an insurmountable lead by scoring two touchdowns in the second half. The first occurred via a two-handed pitch from Mahomes as Brown was sent in motion across the formation at the snap. He scored the second by getting open on a shallow crossing route from three yards out.

SNF Fantasy Flops

Isiah Pacheco RB, Chiefs: 51 rushing yards, one reception and zero receiving yards. Mahomes checked down to Pacheco under pressure twice, but Pacheco let both pressured passes bounce off his hands and hit the turf. Pacheco’s backup, running back Kareem Hunt, was admittedly less productive (23 rushing yards, one reception and 11 receiving yards), though Hunt is only the No. 2 player in the backfield and did manage to force one highlight reel missed tackle against Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

David Montgomery RB, Lions: 24 rushing yards, two receptions and 37 receiving yards. Montgomery's stat line initially included a one-yard passing touchdown thrown to quarterback Jared Goff, who illegally motioned out from under center without establishing himself as a receiver before the snap. The play was unfortunately called back, leaving Montgomery scoreless on the evening.

Usage Notes

Tyquan Thornton’s volatile usage: Thornton scored one touchdown per game in Weeks 2-4 and caught three targets for 90 yards in Week 5, providing fantasy managers with FLEX-worthy results while operating as the Chiefs’ field stretcher. His past volatility made him difficult to trust for many despite this season’s successes, and unfortunately, inconsistency struck in Week 6, as he earned zero targets against the Lions. With wide receiver Xavier Worthy’s shoulder health improving, Thornton may now be viewed internally as possessing a lesser, redundant skillset unworthy of regular usage.

Thornton scored one touchdown per game in Weeks 2-4 and caught three targets for 90 yards in Week 5, providing fantasy managers with FLEX-worthy results while operating as the Chiefs’ field stretcher. His past volatility made him difficult to trust for many despite this season’s successes, and unfortunately, inconsistency struck in Week 6, as he earned zero targets against the Lions. With wide receiver Xavier Worthy’s shoulder health improving, Thornton may now be viewed internally as possessing a lesser, redundant skillset unworthy of regular usage. Jahmyr Gibbs’ positional touch share: Gibbs handled 75.0 percent of the Lions’ backfield touches this evening, out-touching Montgomery 18-6. This is the second game this season in which Gibbs totals 17-plus touches while Montgomery is held to single digits. The first such occurrence took place just two weeks ago, in Week 4. Gibbs could be solidifying his status as Detroit’s featured running back.

Gibbs handled 75.0 percent of the Lions’ backfield touches this evening, out-touching Montgomery 18-6. This is the second game this season in which Gibbs totals 17-plus touches while Montgomery is held to single digits. The first such occurrence took place just two weeks ago, in Week 4. Gibbs could be solidifying his status as Detroit’s featured running back. Isaac TeSlaa’s snap counts: Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond injured his neck in Week 5, helping TeSlaa out-snap him 21-2. Raymond was active in Week 6, but TeSlaa out-snapped him again, 25-2. TeSlaa has, unfortunately, struggled to earn targets over the last two weeks (one 12-yard touchdown reception on one target in two games) and missed a key block on a screen play called for No. 2 wide receiver Jameson Williams this evening, but the Lions’ intriguing rookie is at least running as the team’s clear No. 3 wide receiver.

Injury Watch

Kareem Hunt RB, Chiefs: Hunt was briefly examined by Chiefs trainers due to an as yet undisclosed injury, but was able to return without issue. He practiced in full this week, listed with a calf injury on the Chiefs’ Week 6 injury report. His practice participation is worth monitoring this week.

Waiver Wire Radar

Brashard Smith RB, Chiefs: The Chiefs’ rookie passing game specialist caught 3-of-4 targets for 21 yards against the Lions, extending his three-catch streak to three games running. During that span, Smith has handled 18.7 percent of his position group’s offensive touches. Smith (3.5 yards per carry) must improve his rushing efficiency, but his 2.67 yards per route run leads all Chiefs running backs. Smith should be stashed on benches in 12-team leagues.

One Big Stat

Lions No. 2 wide receiver Jameson Williams’s six receptions tie his single-game career high, set in Week 18, 2024. Williams had an opportunity to set a new personal best on a diving, fourth-down target thrown to him with just over two minutes remaining in the game. He was unable to secure it, leading to a turnover on downs. Overall, he caught 6-of-7 targets for 66 yards and one touchdown against the Chiefs.

