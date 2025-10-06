Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Patriots vs. Bills in Week 5

Thanks to a go-ahead 52-yard field goal by rookie kicker Andy Borregales with 15 seconds remaining, the Patriots pulled off an impressive 23-20 upset of the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday Night Football. And with that, there are no undefeated teams remaining in the NFL this season.

Drake Maye and Stefon Diggs showed off their growing chemistry in the surprise victory, including a clutch connection in the fourth quarter. To get the win in Buffalo was especially satisfying for Diggs, but perhaps more importantly, this Patriots team continues to show why they deserve to be taken seriously. While Maye’s outing doesn’t jump off the page for fantasy managers, it was a statement-making game to outduel Josh Allen in a high-profile AFC East showdown.

The Patriots have won back-to-back games for the first time since October of 2022.

In Week 6, the Patriots (3-2) will be on the road again against the Saints in New Orleans next Sunday. The Bills (4-1) will be on Monday Night Football against the Falcons in Atlanta on Monday, October 13.

We have a treat of a game for Sunday Night Football next week when the Lions head to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. Coverage begins next Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Sunday Night Football: Drake Maye, Stefon Diggs lead Patriots past Bills, 23-20 New England kicker Andy Borregales hit a go-ahead, 52-yard field goal with just 15 seconds remaining to hand Buffalo its first loss of the season.

🏆 SNF Week 5 Fantasy Standouts

▶ Stefon Diggs

10 catches, 146 yards, 12 targets

Could it be anyone else? A hyped-up Diggs excelled in his return to Buffalo, earning more targets than any player on either team. Nobody else even topped nine targets. Diggs now has back-to-back 100 yard games for the first time since October of 2023. As noted during the SNF broadcast, his 146 yards were the most against the Bills by a former member of the team.

THIS ANGLE OF DRAKE MAYE'S THROW 😍



What a DIME to Diggs. pic.twitter.com/tuKXVIG0Jf — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 6, 2025

▶ Dalton Kincaid

Six catches, six targets, 108 yards

Sunday Night Football was a first for Kincaid, as he topped 100 yards receiving for the first time in his career. His six catches were a season-high. As of right now, he’s top-five among tight ends in fantasy points. It’s happening.

▶ Rhamondre Stevenson

7 carries, 14 yards, two touchdowns, two catches on two targets for 13 yards, one fumble lost

Was it a dominant night for Stevenson? Hardly, especially after he lost his third fumble of the season during the first half. However, he salvaged his night with two punch-ins near the goal line. Stevenson came into the night with zero TDs through the first four weeks, so those patient fantasy managers should cherish the good times.

SNF Week 5 Fantasy Flops

▶ James Cook

15 rushes, 49 yards, zero catches on one target; first week this season without a touchdown.

Regression was inevitable with Cook, but many fantasy managers were hoping it wouldn’t happen tonight. Credit to the Patriots defense, as they didn’t allow a rush from Cook over nine yards. He’ll attempt to bounce back next week against the Falcons.

▶ TreVeyon Henderson

Six carries, 24 yards, two receptions (on three targets) for three yards

After scoring his first NFL touchdown and a new career-high in rush yards in Week 4, Henderson took a step back from a fantasy perspective this week. While the circumstances are unfortunate — we’ll get to it below — he should see more opportunities in the coming weeks. Both Henderson and Stevenson will be viable in Week 6 against the Saints.

Usage Notes

▶ Patriots RB snaps

TreVeyon Henderson - 31

Rhamondre Stevenson - 30

Antonio Gibson - 9

While Stevenson scored two touchdowns, Henderson took on more of the primary role after the injury to Gibson though it didn’t necessarily translate to carries. We don’t know the severity of Gibson’s injury yet, but it certainly looked serious. Henderson’s path to consistent fantasy relevance could be upon us.

▶ Diggs is Back Up

As noted earlier, Diggs had 12 targets on Sunday night. He has 19 over the past two weeks combined after amassing 15 over the first three weeks. It’s safe to say the knee is in good shape, as well as the connection with his young quarterback. Diggs is a strong WR3 in fantasy lineups at the very least.

Injury Watch

Patriots RB Antonio Gibson was forced to exit the game in the second quarter when he suffered a right knee injury while being tackled on a kickoff return. More information isn’t yet available, but he was in obvious pain while walking back to the locker room. Check out the Rotoworld Player News feed for more on this situation.

One Big Stat

The Bills committed three turnovers on Sunday night after having just one turnover through the first four weeks of the 2025 NFL season.

Coming Monday at Rotoworld:

- Rotoworld Football Show: Week 5 Sunday Recap

- Stock Up, Stock Down article by Lawrence Jackson Jr.

- Sunday Aftermath article by Patrick Daugherty

- Week 6 Waiver Wire article by Kyle Dvorchak

- Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry LIVE at noon ET on YouTube

- Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Q&A with Patrick Daugherty & Kyle Dvorchak LIVE at 1 pm ET on YouTube and X.

