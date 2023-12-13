Week 15 Optimal Flex Plays: Can Najee Harris be a fantasy playoff hero?

Well it’s about that time, huh? Fantasy football playoffs are here! Congrats to those who made it, but if you didn’t and you’re still reading this, I truly do appreciate you. It’s been a hell of a season, there’s almost no starting quarterbacks left standing, but we are not done. Rashee Rice, Zay Flowers and Raheem Mostert carried this column in Week 14, but Zack Moss and Tee Higgins couldn’t pull through. In the fantasy playoffs some of the unsung heroes may surprise you, and trust me, you just have to go with it. Start your (elite) best players, play the matchups and make the most probable decisions based on your research. Good luck, let’s go!

RB - Najee Harris, Steelers at Colts

Although we’ve seen the emergence of Jaylen Warren this season, Harris has still averaged 14.5 carries per game in his last six games and is RB21 in that span. It’s not anything to be too excited about, but he’s definitely been usable as a flex option. In Week 15 he’ll face the Colts, which have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to running backs this season. In Week 14, the Colts allowed both Joe Mixon and Chase Brown to each have over 100 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. Prior to that they allowed two straight 100-yard rushing games to Derrick Henry and Rachaad White. Warren and Harris are both solid plays in Week 15.

WR - Jayden Reed, Packers vs. Buccaneers

The beauty about Reed is that he can line up as a true receiver, but the Packers get him the ball in a multitude of ways. Reed saw a season-high 12 touches in Week 14 against the Giants and was his most effective on the ground rushing four times, for 38 yards and a touchdown. He also caught 8 of a career-high 10 targets for 27 yards. His yards per reception weren’t great, but the Packers clearly view him as a do-it-all player. Reed and the Packers will have a chance to bounce back against a Buccaneers defense that just allowed Desmond Ridder to throw for a career-high 347 yards. The Bucs are the fifth-worst defense in terms of allowing fantasy points to receivers, have a day Jayden.

RB - Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions vs. Broncos

You’re likely starting Gibbs anyway, but he still belongs in this conversation because of his timeshare with David Montgomery and the fact that he’s dipped in production lately. He’s RB17 in the last four games, but was able to get into the end zone in Week 14. This week, he’ll face a Broncos defense that has allowed the most fantasy points and rushing yards to running backs this season. Austin Ekeler, who had been RB44 in the previous three weeks, was able to get back on track against the Broncos in Week 14, gaining 100 scrimmage yards and scoring a touchdown en route to a RB8 finish. Both Gibbs and Montgomery should also be able to have their way against a team in the Broncos, which struggles to stop running backs.

WR - Curtis Samuel, Commanders at Rams

Samuel and the Commanders’ offense should be in a good spot fantasy wise when they take on the Rams as 6.5-point underdogs. With a game Total of 49.5 points, look for Samuel to once again be one of the beneficiaries of this pass-happy offense after recording 13 receptions and 165 yards on 17 targets over his last two games. The Rams are middle of the pack when it comes to allowing fantasy points to wideouts, but Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham just combined to go 10-157-2 against them in Week 14. There will be plenty of opportunities for Samuel to continue to make plays in Week 15.

WR - Marquise Brown, Cardinals vs. 49ers

A heel issue caused Brown to go without a catch in the Cardinals’ last outing against the Steelers in Week 13. The week prior to that, he saw a season-high 12 targets and caught six of them for 88 yards. He finally started to get his groove back with Kyler Murray in Week 12 and he’ll have a chance to expand on that against the 49ers this week as 13.5-point underdogs. In Week 14, DK Metcalf was able to score a touchdown, while Tyler Lockett went 6-89-0 against the elite 49ers defense. There are certainly better options available, but depending on your roster situation, if you have Brown, you could do worse.

WR - Odell Beckham and Zay Flowers, Ravens at Jaguars

As mentioned above, this duo has been picking things up lately. Since Week 9, Beckham and Flowers have been WR23 and WR26 respectively on a points per game basis. In that span, both have averaged over 13 fantasy points per game. In the last three Ravens’ games, Beckham has averaged 82.3 receiving yards per game and Flowers has scored in two of the last three. Both have a nice matchup against the Jaguars, which allow the sixth-most fantasy points per game to receivers, allowed multiple receiving touchdowns in four of their last five games and even allowed Amari Cooper to have his best game since Week 10. Lamar Jackson and this duo will keep it rolling in Jacksonville.

