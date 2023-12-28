Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

Raheem Mostert angles for touchdowns in Baltimore, Bijan Robinson calls for the ball in Chicago, and Aaron Jones looks to repeat his strong Christmas Eve performance.

Other positions: Quarterback | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 17 Running Backs



RK Player Opp Time 1 Christian McCaffrey @WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EST 2 Kyren Williams @NYG Sun, 01:00 pm EST 3 Jahmyr Gibbs @DAL Sat, 08:15 pm EST 4 Rachaad White NO Sun, 01:00 pm EST 5 James Cook NE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 6 Travis Etienne CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EST 7 Alvin Kamara @TB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 8 Jonathan Taylor LV Sun, 01:00 pm EST 9 Raheem Mostert @BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 10 D’Andre Swift ARI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 11 David Montgomery @DAL Sat, 08:15 pm EST 12 Bijan Robinson @CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 13 Saquon Barkley LA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 14 Kenneth Walker PIT Sun, 04:05 pm EST 15 Aaron Jones @MIN Sun, 08:20 pm EST 16 Josh Jacobs @IND Sun, 01:00 pm EST 17 Derrick Henry @HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EST 18 Clyde Edwards-Helaire CIN Sun, 04:25 pm EST 19 Joe Mixon @KC Sun, 04:25 pm EST 20 Breece Hall @CLE Thu, 08:15 pm EST 21 Ty Chandler GB Sun, 08:20 pm EST 22 Tony Pollard DET Sat, 08:15 pm EST 23 Ezekiel Elliott @BUF Sun, 01:00 pm EST 24 Austin Ekeler @DEN Sun, 04:25 pm EST 25 De’Von Achane @BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 26 Najee Harris @SEA Sun, 04:05 pm EST 27 Chuba Hubbard @JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EST 28 James Conner @PHI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 29 Javonte Williams LAC Sun, 04:25 pm EST 30 Jaylen Warren @SEA Sun, 04:05 pm EST 31 Devin Singletary TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 32 Gus Edwards MIA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 33 Jerome Ford NYJ Thu, 08:15 pm EST 34 Tyjae Spears @HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EST 35 Khalil Herbert ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 36 Kareem Hunt NYJ Thu, 08:15 pm EST 37 Tyler Allgeier @CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 38 Antonio Gibson SF Sun, 01:00 pm EST 39 Justice Hill MIA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 40 Chase Brown @KC Sun, 04:25 pm EST 41 Zamir White @IND Sun, 01:00 pm EST 42 Roschon Johnson ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 43 Brian Robinson SF Sun, 01:00 pm EST 44 AJ Dillon @MIN Sun, 08:20 pm EST 45 D’Onta Foreman ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 46 Zack Moss LV Sun, 01:00 pm EST 47 Alexander Mattison GB Sun, 08:20 pm EST 48 Kenneth Gainwell ARI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 49 Jaleel McLaughlin LAC Sun, 04:25 pm EST 50 Israel Abanikanda @CLE Thu, 08:15 pm EST 51 Cordarrelle Patterson @CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 52 Dameon Pierce TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 53 Samaje Perine LAC Sun, 04:25 pm EST 54 Zach Charbonnet PIT Sun, 04:05 pm EST 55 Leonard Fournette NE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 56 Miles Sanders @JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EST 57 Jamaal Williams @TB Sun, 01:00 pm EST

RB Notes: Kyren Williams is second in rushing despite missing four games. He might be 2023’s purest “league winner.” … Jahmyr Gibbs is winning leagues of his own. Participating in one of the season’s highest totaled games as a touchdown road ‘dog, Gibbs should get up in the 5-6 reception range for the first time since before Thanksgiving. … Rachaad White has been a poor man’s Kyren Williams. The fact that makes him a top-five back shows you the power of touches in a front-running offense. The Bucs are only narrow Week 17 home favorites, but home favorites they are. This is not the Saints run defense of yore. … James Cook was a Week 16 dud, but one with 20 carries. Playing hyper conservative offense as they try not to lose their way out of the playoffs, the Bills should keep shoveling touches Cook’s way. Even if they finally open the passing-game back up, that would mean 4-5 catches for Cook, which we will take all the same.

Travis Etienne has been “eliminate you from the fantasy playoffs” bad over the past month. If you’ve survived his slump, he finally has the right matchup at the right time. The Panthers sparked Aaron Jones’ first genuine Aaron Jones outing in Week 16 and will do everything they can to get Etienne back on track. … Alvin Kamara is in the midst of one of fantasy’s most confounding slumps. His usage and production have both taken a hit even as Taysom Hill has disappeared from the Saints offense. Trail mode was to blame against the Rams in Week 17. The bookmakers don’t think Tampa will get too far out in front this time around, and Kamara is still catching five-plus passes more weeks than not. … Jonathan Taylor was saved by a touchdown in Week 16. There will be more scoring chances as a home favorite vs. a Raiders run D that is the weaker link of Antonio Pierce’s unit. … I’ll keep betting on Raheem Mostert touchdowns even against the mighty Ravens. There will be drives to finish in Baltimore.

With Isiah Pacheco (concussion, shoulder) not practicing as Jerick McKinnon heals up on injured reserve, Clyde Edwards-Helaire is shaping up as a top-20 option for the fantasy finals. … I’m expecting another punt week for the Eagles’ offense, feeding D’Andre Swift as a huge home favorite against the Cardinals. … David Montgomery didn’t score in Weeks 14-15 before getting off the schneid in Week 16. I will bet on a touchdown or two as the Lions desperately try to match points with the Cowboys. … Bijan Robinson’s ground usage remained frustrating against the Colts, but he posted season highs as a pass-catcher. It’s hard to believe that won’t remain the plan vs. a Bears defense that has silver plattered the second most running back receptions. … Saquon Barkley has become a safer projection with Tyrod Taylor under center. We know the Giants at least won’t collapse through the crust of the earth … provided Taylor stays healthy. That has been an issue. … Ken Walker has out-touched Zach Charbonnet 39-7 over the past two weeks, greatly enhancing his reliability as a home favorite.

Aaron Jones is finally healthy enough to take on bigger workloads. He should expect all the touches he can handle in Minnesota. … Derrick Henry has become one of the tougher projections out there. With the Titans decisive underdogs against a strong Texans run D, Henry feels like a boom-or-bust RB2 for finals week. … Josh Jacobs (quad) still isn’t practicing. It seemed he would suit up last week before ultimately finding himself inactive on Christmas Day, so it’s difficult to know what to expect against the Colts. Zamir White would slot in the RB15-20 range were Jacobs to sit. … Joe Mixon and Breece Hall find themselves in similar Week 17 situations. They are touchdown-plus road ‘dogs who need to catch some passes. Mixon’s receps have waned a bit in recent weeks. Hall’s kicked up a notch last Sunday. Hall has higher upside. Mixon unquestionably has a safer floor. Both ultimately belong in the top 20 for finals week. … It’s hard to believe Tony Pollard can’t crack the top 20, but he’s long since proven A+ game environments don’t matter. Seeing as the Lions boast a strong run defense despite their passing-game struggles, Pollard is a touchdown-only play for Week 17.

Ty Chandler was a Week 16 dud but T.J. Hockenson’s season-ending injury frees up valuable touches. Alexander Mattison doesn’t seem healthy enough to steal work. … Austin Ekeler is seeing his typical usage amidst the Chargers’ injury carnage. The backup-quarterback starting Broncos aren’t about to blow out the Bolts. … The thesis of the De’Von Achane play did not come to fruition in Week 16. With Jaylen Waddle (ankle) now banged up, it would seem the Dolphins have no choice but to increase Achane’s targets. He is the kind of gamble we like to take during the playoffs since his upside remains week-winning. … James Conner is suddenly catching passes again. It shores up his floor in this no-hope offense. … With Russell Wilson cooked, Javonte Williams figures to see his best usage in several months. … The Bears’ “make it up as they go along” backfield seems to be settled on Khalil Herbert for the moment, but D’Onta Foreman is expected back from his personal issue. … Even with Chris Rodriguez (ankle) sidelined, there is no RB2 value to be found in this Commanders backfield.