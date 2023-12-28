Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Patrick Mahomes searches for answers against the Bengals, C.J. Stroud returns from his concussion vs. the Titans, and Baker Mayfield and Derek Carr vie for streamer relevance in Tampa.

Updated 12/28 at 7:00 PM ET. Moved Joe Flacco down without Amari Cooper. Added Jaren Hall.

Week 17 Quarterbacks



RK Player Opp Time 1 Jalen Hurts ARI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 2 Josh Allen NE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 3 Dak Prescott DET Sat, 08:15 pm EST 4 Brock Purdy @WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EST 5 Lamar Jackson MIA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 6 Justin Fields ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 7 Matthew Stafford @NYG Sun, 01:00 pm EST 8 Patrick Mahomes CIN Sun, 04:25 pm EST 9 C.J. Stroud TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 10 Jared Goff @DAL Sat, 08:15 pm EST 11 Tua Tagovailoa @BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 12 Baker Mayfield NO Sun, 01:00 pm EST 13 Derek Carr @TB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 14 Jordan Love @MIN Sun, 08:20 pm EST 15 Geno Smith PIT Sun, 04:05 pm EST 16 Kyler Murray @PHI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 17 Trevor Lawrence CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EST 18 Joe Flacco NYJ Thu, 08:15 pm EST 19 Gardner Minshew LV Sun, 01:00 pm EST 20 Jake Browning @KC Sun, 04:25 pm EST 21 Jacoby Brissett SF Sun, 01:00 pm EST 22 Mason Rudolph @SEA Sun, 04:05 pm EST 23 Bryce Young @JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EST 24 Aidan O’Connell @IND Sun, 01:00 pm EST 25 Tyrod Taylor LA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 26 Jaren Hall GB Sun, 08:20 pm EST 27 Will Levis @HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EST 28 Jarrett Stidham LAC Sun, 04:25 pm EST 29 Bailey Zappe @BUF Sun, 01:00 pm EST 30 Taylor Heinicke @CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 31 Easton Stick @DEN Sun, 04:25 pm EST 32 Trevor Siemian @CLE Thu, 08:15 pm EST

QB Notes: Fantasy’s No. 1 quarterback in Jalen Hurts gets a bottom-five Cardinals defense for finals week. … The Bills have thrown the car in reverse with stunning negative pass rates over expected the past two weeks. It worked like a charm against the Cowboys. Not so much vs. the Chargers. The problem for fantasy managers is that a threepeat is possible as the Bills operate as 13-point home favorites against the Pats. Working in managers’ favor is the Pats’ tough ground defense and Allen’s recent success air raiding Bill Belichick’s unit. Whatever the approach is, Allen’s legs keep him in the top three regardless. … Dak Prescott has officially cooled from his mid-season heater. Hopefully the Lions’ atrocious pass D can warm him back up. Nick Mullens just dropped 400 yards on Detroit’s “defense.” … It was an inauspicious Week 16 for Brock Purdy, one he should instantly bounce back from against the Commanders’ nonexistent defense. No team permits more quarterback fantasy points than Washington. Not even the short week coast-to-coast road trip is an actual concern.

Even as it feels like Lamar Jackson has spiked fewer weeks than usual this season, he enters finals week as the QB3 by both average and total quarterback points. He’s going to be needed via both land and air vs. the Dolphins’ tough D in a 46.5-totaled contest. … Justin Fields completed 15 passes for 170 yards in Week 16 and finished as the QB5. That’s what 9/97/1 rushing will do for you. The Falcons are not an amazing matchup but enter Week 17 allowing the ninth most quarterback rushing production. … Matthew Stafford was the hot streak we didn’t see coming. Playing genuinely elite pocket football for over a month, Stafford has an unimposing finals-week foe in the Giants. Even were Stafford to have an “off day,” his “poor man’s Purdy” skill corps locks in a stable floor. … Week 16 was a new low for the Chiefs’ offense. Waiting in the wings as a pick-me-up is the only defense surrendering more than 8.0 yards per attempt, Cincinnati. Both Mahomes’ floor and ceiling remain that of a QB1 even if the baseline is so much lower than it should be.

C.J. Stroud returns not a moment too soon for the Texans. It is probably too late for fantasy managers. If you’re still around these parts with Stroud on your squad, the Titans are someone you want your quarterback facing with everything on the line. … Jared Goff is not typically a bet we place on the road. I understand if you can’t do so. But Lions/Cowboys’ 53.5 total is one of the highest for any game all season. Even if the Detroit ground attack does the heavy lifting, Goff has too easy of a path to his 21.4 average to leave him out of the top 12. … Tua Tagovailoa has just eight touchdowns over his past seven starts. There have been a lot of good defenses in there, but Week 17 opponent Baltimore would be the best. Tagovailoa’s floor is still higher than most, but he is not going to be carrying managers to the ‘ship. … Trevor Lawrence does not have the health or weapons to break through for a QB1 outing vs. Carolina’s smothering pass defense.

Baker Mayfield somehow gets a little bit better with each passing week. The Saints are a not-great matchup he managed three scores against in Week 4. Never fear, the career-year haver is here. … Opposing Mayfield will be Derek Carr, who is having anything but a career campaign. He does have a gorgeous finals week setup in a Bucs defense continuing to hand out the league’s most passing yards. Finally locking onto Chris Olave like it’s his job to do so, Carr is a fine option if you’re frozen out of this week’s top 10. ... Joe Flacco’s season low for attempts is his 42 from Sunday’s Texans destruction. With Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt completely out of gas, this team has no choice but to keep throwing. That should be true even against the Jets’ elite pass D. Flacco is a pure volume play for Week 17, but volume is the safest commodity there is in fantasy football. Amari Cooper’s (heel) health does merit monitoring. ... We don’t know which receivers will be active for Jordan Love. We do know it will be against a Brian Flores-called Vikings D that has already scrambled Love once this season. The bottom never seems to fall out for Green Bay’s fascinating first-year starter, but Week 17 ceiling feels particularly unlikely.

Kyler Murray has struggled even for floor. His ceiling might finally make an appearance against the Eagles’ horrid pass defense. There is still too much that can go wrong to consider Murray a legitimate top-12 option. … Nick Mullens is the ultimate finals week galaxy brain streamer. He failed the Week 16 eye test as miserably as any quarterback in the NFL, but the Vikings don’t have a back-up plan to passing. Mullens had 400 yards against an awful Lions defense. Joe Barry’s Green Bay unit is almost as bad, keeping Mullens in the streamer mix even as the Vikes adjust to life without T.J. Hockenson (knee). … Jake Browning finally ran out of good luck in Week 16 and still passed for 335 yards. He’s not embarrassing in QB2/superflex spots in a game where the Bengals are going to have to throw against a good defense. He could also be getting Ja’Marr Chase (shoulder) back opposite Tee Higgins.

